    PWSC   US73939C1062

POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PWSC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:29 2022-12-20 pm EST
22.57 USD   +3.41%
PowerSchool to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
BU
POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC. Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:PWSC) added to S&P Software & Services Select Industry Index
CI
PowerSchool to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

12/20/2022 | 01:01pm EST
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) (“PowerSchool” or the “Company”), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York, NY, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on PowerSchool’s Investor Relations website. An archive of the webcast will also be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 632 M - -
Net income 2022 -27,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 590 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -131x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 480 M 3 480 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,44x
EV / Sales 2023 5,63x
Nbr of Employees 3 099
Free-Float 77,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 21,82 $
Average target price 22,00 $
Spread / Average Target 0,82%
Managers and Directors
Hardeep Gulati Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Ryan Shander President & Chief Financial Officer
Laurence Goldberg Director
Maneet Singh Saroya Director
Devendra Singh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.32.48%3 480
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-28.51%1 792 916
SYNOPSYS INC.-10.69%49 290
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-34.83%47 546
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-12.42%44 151
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-63.50%35 561