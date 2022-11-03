Advanced search
    PWSC   US73939C1062

POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PWSC)
2022-11-03
17.20 USD   -3.10%
PowerSchool to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications Conference
BU
11/01RDFZ Xishan School Taps PowerSchool Solutions to Digitize Core Administrative and Enrollment Responsibilities
BU
10/25Virginia School District Adds Multiple PowerSchool Products to Help with Staffing, Enrollment, and District Operations
BU
PowerSchool to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications Conference

11/03/2022 | 06:45pm EDT
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) (“PowerSchool” or the “Company”), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced that CFO Eric Shander will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications “TIMT” Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York City on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 7:35 a.m. PT / 10:35 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on PowerSchool’s Investor Relations website. An archive of the webcast will also be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

PWSC-F


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 633 M - -
Net income 2022 -34,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 563 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -84,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 726 M 2 726 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,20x
EV / Sales 2023 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 3 099
Free-Float 77,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 17,20 $
Average target price 20,40 $
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Managers and Directors
Hardeep Gulati Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Ryan Shander Chief Financial Officer
Laurence Goldberg Director
Maneet Singh Saroya Director
Devendra Singh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.7.77%2 813
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-34.56%1 640 730
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-54.79%43 952
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-35.57%43 697
SYNOPSYS INC.-23.72%42 985
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-22.14%39 736