Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PWSC   US73939C1062

POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PWSC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:27:16 2023-06-09 pm EDT
18.60 USD   -1.01%
03:03pPowerSchool to Reschedule its 2023 Investor Day
BU
06:14aPowerSchool to Integrate Stepwell's Special Education Compliance, Monitoring Tool
MT
06/08Transcript : PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference, Jun-08-2023 02:10 PM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PowerSchool to Reschedule its 2023 Investor Day

06/09/2023 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) (“PowerSchool” or the “Company”), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced it is rescheduling its Investor Day due to scheduling conflicts. Originally planned for July 11, 2023, PowerSchool’s 2023 Investor Day will now be held on Thursday, September 14th, 2023, in New York City.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
03:03pPowerSchool to Reschedule its 2023 Investor Day
BU
06:14aPowerSchool to Integrate Stepwell's Special Education Compliance, Monitoring Tool
MT
06/08Transcript : PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2023 Glob..
CI
06/08PowerSchool Announces Partnership with Stepwell to Streamline Special Education Complia..
BU
06/08PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. Announces Partnership with Stepwell to Streamline Special Ed..
CI
06/01Maryvit Education Center Using PowerSchool Personalized Learning Cloud to Support Teach..
BU
06/01Maryvit Education Center Using PowerSchool Personalized Learning Cloud to Support Teach..
CI
05/25PowerSchool Partners with EDU, Inc. Common Black College Application to Support College..
BU
05/15New Castle Community Schools Taps PowerSchool to Support College, Career, and Life Read..
BU
05/15New Castle Community Schools Taps PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. to Support College, Career..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 691 M - -
Net income 2023 -24,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 475 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -120x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 062 M 3 062 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,12x
EV / Sales 2024 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 232
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 18,79 $
Average target price 26,23 $
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hardeep Gulati Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Ryan Shander President & Chief Financial Officer
Laurence Goldberg Director
Maneet Singh Saroya Director
Devendra Singh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.-18.59%3 062
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.63%2 418 467
SYNOPSYS INC.37.08%66 599
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.38.49%62 194
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE23.03%58 367
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION32.41%43 791
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer