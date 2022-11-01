Advanced search
    PWSC   US73939C1062

POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PWSC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:56 2022-11-01 pm EDT
20.00 USD    0.00%
12:47pRDFZ Xishan School Taps PowerSchool Solutions to Digitize Core Administrative and Enrollment Responsibilities
BU
10/25Virginia School District Adds Multiple PowerSchool Products to Help with Staffing, Enrollment, and District Operations
BU
10/17PowerSchool to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 7, 2022
BU
RDFZ Xishan School Taps PowerSchool Solutions to Digitize Core Administrative and Enrollment Responsibilities

11/01/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
Beijing public boarding school system selects PowerSchool Unified Operations Student Information System and Enrollment products

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) today announced RDFZ Xishan School (RDFZ) in Beijing, China has selected PowerSchool Unified Operations Student Information System (SIS) and Enrollment systems to strengthen equitable instruction, learning opportunities, and enrollment efforts for students and staff. Since integrating both platforms into their technology stack, RDFZ has been able to securely manage scheduling, attendance, grading, calendaring, enrollment, and other core functions through one unified solution.

“PowerSchool SIS and Enrollment have helped us decrease our overall time spent on administrative tasks, which has given us the ability to focus more on fostering better learning opportunities for our students,” said Tony Fiorentino, Center Academic Principal, RDFZ Xishan School. “Further, we are very pleased with PowerSchool’s implementation team and their ongoing support to ensure our systems continue to run smoothly. Based on our overall positive experience with PowerSchool, we’re excited to continue using their solutions moving forward.”

Through PowerSchool SIS’s all-in-one platform, RDFZ has benefitted from the platform’s ability to improve parent-student-teacher communications, staff collaboration, and reporting. Similarly, Enrollment has provided RDFZ with a unified interface to manage enrollment data and improve enrollment forecasting for better resource allocation.

Additionally, along with helping decrease overall time spent on administrative tasks, RDFZ says using PowerSchool SIS and Enrollment has allowed them to reduce their reliance on outside services to manage their administrative functions.

“RDFZ Xishan School’s selection of PowerSchool SIS and Enrollment is an example of the continued commitment they’ve demonstrated toward ensuring their information is organized and well-maintained, within a secure system,” said Craig Greenseid, PowerSchool Chief Revenue Officer. “We’re proud our solutions have already helped RDFZ create more operational efficiencies going into this academic year, and are excited PowerSchool will help empower their staff and students to excel in the classroom.”

Established in 2009, RDFZ Xishan School is a public boarding school located in Beijing. It is a satellite school to the high school affiliated with Renmin University of China. Through international projects and collaborative learning with global sister schools, RDFZ provides students with 21st century skills on a cross-cultural platform transcending geographical borders.

For more information about PowerSchool solutions, visit https://www.powerschool.com/solutions/.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

PWSC-C


© Business Wire 2022
