RDFZ Xishan School Taps PowerSchool Solutions to Digitize Core Administrative and Enrollment Responsibilities

Beijing public boarding school system selects PowerSchool Unified Operations Student Information System and Enrollment products

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) today announced RDFZ Xishan School (RDFZ) in Beijing, China has selected PowerSchool Unified Operations Student Information System (SIS) and Enrollment systems to strengthen equitable instruction, learning opportunities, and enrollment efforts for students and staff. Since integrating both platforms into their technology stack, RDFZ has been able to securely manage scheduling, attendance, grading, calendaring, enrollment, and other core functions through one unified solution.

“PowerSchool SIS and Enrollment have helped us decrease our overall time spent on administrative tasks, which has given us the ability to focus more on fostering better learning opportunities for our students,” said Tony Fiorentino, Center Academic Principal, RDFZ Xishan School. “Further, we are very pleased with PowerSchool’s implementation team and their ongoing support to ensure our systems continue to run smoothly. Based on our overall positive experience with PowerSchool, we’re excited to continue using their solutions moving forward.”

Through PowerSchool SIS’s all-in-one platform, RDFZ has benefitted from the platform’s ability to improve parent-student-teacher communications, staff collaboration, and reporting. Similarly, Enrollment has provided RDFZ with a unified interface to manage enrollment data and improve enrollment forecasting for better resource allocation.

Additionally, along with helping decrease overall time spent on administrative tasks, RDFZ says using PowerSchool SIS and Enrollment has allowed them to reduce their reliance on outside services to manage their administrative functions.

“RDFZ Xishan School’s selection of PowerSchool SIS and Enrollment is an example of the continued commitment they’ve demonstrated toward ensuring their information is organized and well-maintained, within a secure system,” said Craig Greenseid, PowerSchool Chief Revenue Officer. “We’re proud our solutions have already helped RDFZ create more operational efficiencies going into this academic year, and are excited PowerSchool will help empower their staff and students to excel in the classroom.”

Established in 2009, RDFZ Xishan School is a public boarding school located in Beijing. It is a satellite school to the high school affiliated with Renmin University of China. Through international projects and collaborative learning with global sister schools, RDFZ provides students with 21st century skills on a cross-cultural platform transcending geographical borders.

