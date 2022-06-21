School District of Newberry County Selects PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Performance Matters to Cultivate More Data-Informed Decisions Districtwide

South Carolina school district selects student assessment software solution to offer more personalized and data-driven instruction

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced the School District of Newberry County (SDNC) in South Carolina has expanded their use of PowerSchool solutions to make more data-informed educational decisions. SDNC recently selected PowerSchool’s Unified Classroom® Performance Matters as its student assessment software solution after years of benefiting from PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS), PowerSchool’s Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning, and PowerSchool Enrollment. Upon completion of implementation, SDNC plans to leverage their PowerSchool solutions to offer more personalized and data-driven instruction to its students.

“PowerSchool has been a reliable and trustworthy platform we’ve used for years, so it was an easy decision to add Performance Matters to our existing PowerSchool portfolio,” said Bucky Ware, Technology Integration Specialist, School District of Newberry County. “The capabilities Performance Matters and Schoology Learning offer have helped simplify everyday instruction for our teachers, including the ability to create tailored assessments for students and having performance data already cross-referenced and available within just a few clicks.”

Performance Matters is designed to help districts such as SDNC separate data into insightful and actionable pieces of information to inform key educational decisions, while upholding strict data security and privacy protocols. With the goal of better utilizing district data to increase support of student outcomes, SDNC selected Performance Matters as its primary assessment management platform. Once Performance Matters is fully implemented, SDNC educators will be able to more effectively pinpoint learning gaps, align data with district standards, and apply remediation and enrichment as needed.

“The addition of Performance Matters was a great choice for the School District of Newberry County as its secure interoperability with Schoology Learning provides unsurpassed benefits in terms of increased productivity and student performance insights,” said Craig Greenseid, Chief Revenue Officer, PowerSchool. “Both Performance Matters and Schoology Learning continue to provide institutions such as the School District of Newberry County the capabilities needed to operate secure learning environments for students, and we look forward to continuing to help the district achieve even better learning outcomes moving forward.”

The SDNC is located in Newberry, South Carolina, and is the second largest employer in the county. The district serves approximately 6,000 students across 14 campuses, which include a K-12 community school, two high schools, two middle schools, seven elementary schools, an alternative school, and a technologically advanced career center. The staff includes over 480 teachers who are supported by 350 additional personnel and administrators. The district has 53 National Board-Certified Teachers and for the past 17 years, its Office of Finance has received both ASBO and GFOA financial reporting awards.

For more information about PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Performance Matters, visit https://www.powerschool.com/solutions/unified-classroom/performance-matters/.

