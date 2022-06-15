Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PWSC   US73939C1062

POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PWSC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:15 2022-06-15 pm EDT
12.50 USD   +4.52%
01:00pSpringfield Public Schools Selects Naviance by PowerSchool to Ensure Postsecondary Success for Students
BU
BU
CI
Summary 
Summary

Springfield Public Schools Selects Naviance by PowerSchool to Ensure Postsecondary Success for Students

06/15/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
Missouri’s largest school district selects college, career, and life readiness platform to offer more intuitive self-discovery tools and resources for educators and students

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced Springfield Public Schools (SPS) in Springfield, Missouri has selected Naviance by PowerSchool as the district’s college, career, and life readiness (CCLR) education technology solution. Alongside SPS' positive experience using PowerSchool eSchoolPlus SIS and PowerSchool Unified Talent™, Naviance will be able to provide intuitive self-discovery tools and other resources to help students navigate their postsecondary careers.

“Ensuring our students have access to effective resources to properly navigate their postsecondary aspirations is one of our top priorities,” said Amy Patton, Coordinator of College Access, Springfield Public Schools. “Naviance's easy-to-use platform and track record of helping students make informed decisions about their futures continue to exceed our expectations, and we look forward to using the platform to ensure future student success for years to come.”

Prior to PowerSchool, SPS did not have a comprehensive process dedicated to postsecondary planning and exploration. As a result, SPS began researching notable CCLR solutions and selected Naviance based on strong student outcomes other districts had using Naviance, its interoperability, and the district’s own positive experience using eSchoolPlus SIS and Unified Talent™, for daily operations. Through Naviance, SPS will offer intuitive self-discovery tools to help students identify their strengths and interests as well as tools to research and plan for postsecondary paths available to them.

Naviance’s intuitive college, career, and life readiness platform helps more than 10 million students in the U.S. discover their strengths and interests in order to find their best-fit path after high school. Through the intuitive CCLR platform, students can search for colleges that align with their specific interests, take career assessments, and stay organized by creating goals and to-dos, among other features.

“Ensuring students have access to resources and information to effectively plan for their futures is crucial for any school district,” said Craig Greenseid, PowerSchool Chief Revenue Officer. “Springfield Public Schools’ integration of Naviance is another example of how PowerSchool solutions are making a positive impact at schools nationwide, and we look forward to continuing to help the district achieve their goals.”

SPS is the largest school district in Missouri, offering a Pre-K to 12th grade curriculum to more than 24,000 students. Dedicated to providing quality education to all students and exceeding community expectations, SPS offers several ‘Choice Programs’ that cater to the diverse needs of its students, including the International Baccalaureate program, AgAcademy, Wonders of the Ozarks Learning Facility, and the Middle College Program.

For more information about Naviance, visit https://www.powerschool.com/solutions/unified-communities/naviance/.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 14,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

PWSC-C


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 626 M - -
Net income 2022 -38,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 547 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -53,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 895 M 1 895 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,90x
EV / Sales 2023 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 3 099
Free-Float 78,2%
Managers and Directors
Hardeep Gulati Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Ryan Shander Chief Financial Officer
Laurence Goldberg Director
Maneet Singh Saroya Director
Devendra Singh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.-27.38%1 895
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-27.30%1 828 549
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-35.97%45 745
SYNOPSYS INC.-21.23%45 151
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-56.02%42 627
SEA LIMITED-68.28%39 713