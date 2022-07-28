Stanislaus County Office of Education Selects PowerSchool Unified Insights™ for Improved Data Warehousing and Analytics

California county school system selects Unified Insights™ Student Essentials

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced the Stanislaus County Office of Education (STANCOE) in Modesto, California, selected PowerSchool Unified Insights™ Student Essentials for enhanced data warehousing and analytics capabilities within STANCOE’s 25 school districts. The organization’s addition of Unified Insights Student Essentials will support STANCOE’s ongoing Global Data Project by providing an integrated data system capable of housing student data and information. Further, STANCOE’s use of Unified Insights Student Essentials will enable the organization to gain a greater perspective regarding learning trends in order to make more data-informed decisions.

“Our Instructional Support Services Data Team spent two years researching, reviewing, and discussing potential solutions that would fulfill both the warehousing and analytics needs of our county office and the districts we support aligned with the vision of their Cradle to Career Partnership program,” said Rex Tschetter, Director II, School and District Support, Stanislaus County Office of Education. “We desired a data warehouse that updated nightly via a direct connection with the student information system, paired with a dynamic analytics system to visually display data in a meaningful way. We are confident that by implementing PowerSchool’s Unified Insights solution with its excellent warehousing capability and the detailed dashboards that we have found our ideal solution.”

STANCOE’s goal in selecting Unified Insights Student Essentials was to gain the capacity to provide data analytics services that can empower school district leaders to monitor the impact of program decisions toward improving outcomes for students. With Unified Insights Student Essentials, STANCOE can pull role-specific dashboards for STANCOE’s partner districts and site leaders, grade-level teams, classroom teachers, and Differentiated Assistance support teams to inform decisions and support the ongoing monitoring of their impact.

By utilizing Unified Insights Student Essentials across multiple school districts, STANCOE is creating a framework that marries data from various sources into a unified system, allowing the data to be disaggregated at appropriate levels (e.g. by district, school, grade level, and student group). These capabilities increase the district’s capacity to base decisions on real-time data as they grapple with questions related to decisions such as course offerings, daily schedules, class sizes, curriculum implementation, student support services, and professional development offerings.

“The implementation of PowerSchool’s Unified Insights Student Essentials will be a unifying force leading to mutually beneficial partnerships between Stanislaus County school districts,” said Craig Greenseid, Chief Revenue Officer, PowerSchool. “Ensuring schools have the proper resources to make better data-informed decisions is one of our top priorities, and we look forward to seeing Stanislaus County utilize our Student Essentials platform to do just that.”

STANCOE is located in Stanislaus County, California where it serves over 110,000 students spread across 25 school districts, 16 charter schools, and seven schools operated by the county office itself. Its Global Data Project is a collaborative effort between multiple divisions within the county office, including Stanislaus Cradle to Career Partnerships, Child & Family Services, Educational Options, Special Education, and Instructional Support Services. The Stanislaus STATS (Strategic Targeted Assistance to Students) branch of the county-wide project focuses its work on supporting TK-12 education programs. Using a gradual phased approach, the Stanislaus STATS Project seeks to establish productive partnerships with districts across the county.

