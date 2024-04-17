The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (“PowerSchool” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PWSC) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 17, 2024, Spruce Point Capital Management published a report alleging, among other things, that PowerSchool is “experiencing ongoing headwinds due to issues with student privacy laws, financial strain from aggressive accounting tactics and depletion of federal funding.”

On this news, PowerSchool’s stock price fell as much as 11% during intraday trading on April 17, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

