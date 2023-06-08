Advanced search
    PWSC   US73939C1062

POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PWSC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-08 pm EDT
18.79 USD   +1.18%
04:25pPowerSchool Announces Partnership with Stepwell to Streamline Special Education Compliance and Monitoring
BU
Transcript : PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference, Jun-08-2023 02:40 PM

06/08/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
Everybody, thanks for attending this fireside chat. My name is Koji Ikeda, I'm one of the software analysts here at BofA on the enterprise software team. Super thrilled to have PowerSchool. We have...


Analyst Recommendations on POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 691 M - -
Net income 2023 -24,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 475 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -120x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 062 M 3 062 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,12x
EV / Sales 2024 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 232
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 18,79 $
Average target price 26,23 $
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hardeep Gulati Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Ryan Shander President & Chief Financial Officer
Laurence Goldberg Director
Maneet Singh Saroya Director
Devendra Singh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.-19.54%3 026
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.84%2 404 488
SYNOPSYS INC.36.34%66 238
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.42.42%60 664
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE23.06%58 007
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION33.15%44 036
