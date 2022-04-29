Veritas Preparatory Charter School Improves Performance Monitoring and Curriculum Development Capabilities through PowerSchool Solutions

Massachusetts school district utilizes PowerSchool’s unified solutions to monitor student and educator performance, pinpoint learning gaps, and create personalized learning environments

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced Veritas Preparatory Charter School (VPCS) in Springfield, MA has seen improvements from the utilization of PowerSchool solutions to monitor student and educator performance and expand personalized curriculum development capabilities. Through PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS), PowerSchool Enrollment, PowerSchool eCollect Forms, PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Performance Matters, PowerSchool Unified Talent™, and PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Special Programs, VPCS has been able to increase student-teacher collaboration and pinpoint learning gaps through a unified suite of education technology solutions. VPCS is currently completing its implementation of PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning, which will provide instructors, students, and parents with a solution capable of learning management, assessment, and professional development all in one place.

“Since integrating PowerSchool into our schools’ workflow, we have continued to see nothing but success,” said Lynne Mills, Director of Business Management, Veritas Preparatory Charter School. “We are very thankful for the ongoing support provided by PowerSchool’s products and implementation teams and look forward to utilizing the full family of PowerSchool products for decades to come.”

Among the PowerSchool products in use, VPCS has seen the most return on investment through Performance Matters by helping the school achieve its mission of creating and adapting school curriculum to meet the needs of its students. Through Performance Matters, VPCS has improved its ability to monitor academic performance. Performance Matters has helped identify at risk students, pinpoint areas for improvement among educators, and inform school leaders of critical performance trends to make more data-informed decisions.

Prior to PowerSchool, VPCS utilized multiple platforms to manage student and staff information. While functional at the time, the school experienced various operational pain points due to the disparate tools being used, making the need for a unified education technology provider evident. Despite initial concerns associated with migrating data from the schools’ various tools to a new provider, PowerSchool’s implementation team supported VPCS each step of the way and continues to ensure the schools’ ongoing success through PowerSchool products.

“As seen by Veritas Preparatory Charter School’s success, utilizing a unified suite of education technology tools is an effective way for schools to achieve their instructional goals and best serve their students,” said Maulik Datanwala, PowerSchool Chief Operating Officer. “I’m very proud to see the impact PowerSchool solutions have made at Veritas Prep and happy to support their continued progress today and into the future.”

Founded in Springfield, Massachusetts in 2012, VPCS’ mission is to prepare students in grades 5-8 to compete, achieve, and succeed in high school, college, and beyond. Since the school’s founding, VPCS has grown to become one of Massachusetts’ top-performing middle schools serving over 370 local students in the Springfield area.

