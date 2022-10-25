Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PWSC   US73939C1062

POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PWSC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:38 2022-10-25 am EDT
18.52 USD   +6.01%
10/17PowerSchool to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 7, 2022
BU
10/14Pennsylvania Charter School Selects PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Solution to Enhance Assessments, Behavioral Support, Improve Engagement, and Better Serve Students with Different Needs
BU
10/05PowerSchool Earns 2022 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Virginia School District Adds Multiple PowerSchool Products to Help with Staffing, Enrollment, and District Operations

10/25/2022 | 11:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fluvanna County School District selects PowerSchool Unified Talent™ Professional Learning and Unified Talent™ Employee Records

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) today announced Fluvanna County Public Schools (FCPS) in Palmyra, Virginia has completed the implementation of PowerSchool Unified Talent™ Professional Learning and PowerSchool Unified Talent™ Employee Records. After benefiting from several of PowerSchool’s other industry-leading solutions, including PowerSchool Unified Operations Student Information System (SIS), PowerSchool Enrollment, and PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Performance Matters, the addition of Professional Learning and Employee Records enables FCPS to better operate its staff training and onboarding processes.

“After many years of enjoying the benefits of PowerSchool SIS and adding Applicant Tracking a couple years ago, our district realized we could increase efficiency and effectiveness by unifying our technology with additional PowerSchool products,” said Don Stribling, Executive Director, Fluvanna County Public Schools. “Professional Learning and Employee Records assist our staff by providing the latest information to key stakeholders and enabling staff to communicate more efficiently.”

With Professional Learning, FCPS teachers will employ a single solution to track, chart, and document progress. Professional Learning also allows FCPS to transition from slide presentations and in-person professional development to a self-paced system for reviews, instruction, training, and coursework, providing enhanced flexibility for administrators and staff. The transcript function also replaces paper folders for staff keeping track of licensure and renewal points. FCPS provides a direct link to Professional Learning on the staff page of its district website.

The Employee Records component of Unified Talent provides staff at FCPS with a time-saving system enabling more efficient delivery of contracts and other relevant employee documents related to onboarding. Employee Records reduces the burden of tight deadlines, compliance requirements, and even handwriting that may be difficult to read by automating and digitizing much of the process. This enables FCPS staff to bypass difficulties of the previously paper-based onboarding process including phone calls, manually sending emails, and tedious verifications. Employee Records also allows new FCPS employees to spend more time focusing on their first days on the job instead of worrying about whether their forms are complete or whether they will get their first paycheck on time.

“Integrating these additional PowerSchool products will enable FCPS to further unify its operations and empower the district to effectively manage staff progress and development,” said Craig Greenseid, Chief Revenue Officer, PowerSchool. “We’re happy to support FCPS’ efforts to foster the continued development of its staff through a unified suite of solutions.”

FCPS is a public school district located in Central Virginia with 550 staff members, serving 3,500 students across five schools. FCPS has two elementary schools, a middle school, a high school, and an academy for alternative education.

About PowerSchool
PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

PWSC-C


© Business Wire 2022
All news about POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
10/17PowerSchool to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 7, 2022
BU
10/14Pennsylvania Charter School Selects PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Solution to Enhance ..
BU
10/05PowerSchool Earns 2022 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius
BU
09/23PeopleAdmin and Duke University Launch Collaboration to Tackle Complex Faculty Processe..
BU
09/21Powerschool Holdings, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stateme..
AQ
09/21PowerSchool Says Alabama Christian Schools to Use Its Classroom Management, Enrollment ..
MT
09/20Morae Classical Schools Selects PowerSchool Solutions to Facilitate Blended Learning
BU
09/20Morae Classical Schools Selects PowerSchool Solutions to Facilitate Blended Learning
CI
09/14Transcript : PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopi..
CI
09/14Newman-Crows Landing Unified School District Selects PowerSchool to Improve Districtwid..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 633 M - -
Net income 2022 -34,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 563 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -85,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 769 M 2 769 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,26x
EV / Sales 2023 4,58x
Nbr of Employees 3 099
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 17,47 $
Average target price 20,40 $
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hardeep Gulati Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Ryan Shander Chief Financial Officer
Laurence Goldberg Director
Maneet Singh Saroya Director
Devendra Singh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.6.07%2 769
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-28.01%1 843 964
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-48.90%49 675
SYNOPSYS INC.-18.13%46 130
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-33.13%45 435
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-14.02%43 879