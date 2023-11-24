(Alliance News) - Powersoft Spa announced Friday that Magico Investments Srl, linked to board member Lorenzo Lepri Pollitzer, has bought 200,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR8.50, for a total consideration of EUR1.7 million.

Powersoft's stock closed Friday up 4.4 percent to EUR9.50 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

