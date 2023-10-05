  • DIVING HUMAN AUDIO EXPERIENCE

DRIVING HUMAN AUDIO EXPERIENCE

CREATORS OF THE WORLD'S FINEST AUDIO TECHNOLOGY.

Corporate Presentation

1H 2023 Roadshow

05-10-2023

POWERSOFT AT THE GLANCE

Powersoft is a global leader in

audio amplification technologies, advanced signal processing, and unique

transducer systems for the pro- audio sector.

Powersoft specializes in the design, production, and marketing of unique products for customers and players of the professional audio market.

* 4 production plants are in outsourcing

1H 2023 ROADSHOW

28

YEARS OF SUCCESS

  • 33.1 M

REVENUES

+68% YoY

44

INTERNATIONAL

PATENTS

26.5%

EBITDA MARGIN

+134% YoY

5

PRODUCTION

PLANTS*

124

HEADCOUNTS

€ 5.2 M

NET PROFIT

+273% YoY

€ 0.82

CUMULATED

DIVIDENDS

€0.48 - Ordinary

€0.34 - Extraordinary

3

(1) Revenues, EBITDA Margin and Net Profit as of 30 June 2023

(2) Dividends as of the approval of FY 2022 financial statements

A HISTORY

OF CONSISTENT

GROWTH

Specialized in design, production and marketing of high-endpatented technologies for professional audio applications.

Pioneers in switch-mode technology, worldwide credited as a standard setter and industry innovator.

1995-1998

BIRTH AND

DEVELOPMENT

1H 2023 ROADSHOW

TOWARDS A

MULTINATIONAL

GROUP

DEC 17-2018

IPO

2008-2018

CONSOLIDATION

AND DIVERSIFICATION

1998-2008

COMPANY

GROWTH

4

THE ITALIAN EXCELLENCE AT THE TOP OF HIGH-END PROFESSIONAL AUDIO MARKET

AT THE TOP OF THE PYRAMID

  • Pioneers in the high-end professional audio market.
  • Globally recognized market setter of cutting- edge products.
  • Serving a diversified range of clients, bothprofessional customers and manufacturers.
  • 28 years as a forefront player in the market, set to face future challenges and to exploit new opportunities.

1H 2023 ROADSHOW

PRO AUDIO

Loudspeaker, Amplifiers, Mixer, DSP Transducer & others

MID MARKER (SEMI-PRO)

Portable sound, Headdset, microphones, Mixer Consolle & others

MASS MARKET (CONSUMER)

TV Speaker System, Headset, inear audio set & others

5

