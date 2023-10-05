Powersoft SpA is an Italy-based technology company specialized in lightweight, high power, energy efficient pro-audio amplifiers. The Company provides a range of products, such as power amplifiers, speaker's electronics and audio software used in different applications including stadiums, theme parks, theatres, airports, convention centers, houses of worship, clubs, concerts, and international live events. It operates globally through a network of authorized distributors and certified technical service centers around the globe. The Company runs different production facilities locally and a subsidiary in United States.

Sector Entertainment Production