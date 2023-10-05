- DIVING HUMAN AUDIO EXPERIENCE
DRIVING HUMAN AUDIO EXPERIENCE
DRIVING HUMAN AUDIO EXPERIENCE
CREATORS OF THE WORLD'S FINEST AUDIO TECHNOLOGY.
Corporate Presentation
1H 2023 Roadshow
05-10-2023
POWERSOFT AT THE GLANCE
Powersoft is a global leader in
audio amplification technologies, advanced signal processing, and unique
transducer systems for the pro- audio sector.
Powersoft specializes in the design, production, and marketing of unique products for customers and players of the professional audio market.
* 4 production plants are in outsourcing
1H 2023 ROADSHOW
28
YEARS OF SUCCESS
- 33.1 M
REVENUES
+68% YoY
44
INTERNATIONAL
PATENTS
26.5%
EBITDA MARGIN
+134% YoY
5
PRODUCTION
PLANTS*
124
HEADCOUNTS
€ 5.2 M
NET PROFIT
+273% YoY
€ 0.82
CUMULATED
DIVIDENDS
€0.48 - Ordinary
€0.34 - Extraordinary
3
(1) Revenues, EBITDA Margin and Net Profit as of 30 June 2023
(2) Dividends as of the approval of FY 2022 financial statements
A HISTORY
OF CONSISTENT
GROWTH
Specialized in design, production and marketing of high-endpatented technologies for professional audio applications.
Pioneers in switch-mode technology, worldwide credited as a standard setter and industry innovator.
1995-1998
BIRTH AND
DEVELOPMENT
1H 2023 ROADSHOW
TOWARDS A
MULTINATIONAL
GROUP
DEC 17-2018
IPO
2008-2018
CONSOLIDATION
AND DIVERSIFICATION
1998-2008
COMPANY
GROWTH
4
THE ITALIAN EXCELLENCE AT THE TOP OF HIGH-END PROFESSIONAL AUDIO MARKET
AT THE TOP OF THE PYRAMID
- Pioneers in the high-end professional audio market.
- Globally recognized market setter of cutting- edge products.
- Serving a diversified range of clients, bothprofessional customers and manufacturers.
- 28 years as a forefront player in the market, set to face future challenges and to exploit new opportunities.
1H 2023 ROADSHOW
PRO AUDIO
Loudspeaker, Amplifiers, Mixer, DSP Transducer & others
MID MARKER (SEMI-PRO)
Portable sound, Headdset, microphones, Mixer Consolle & others
MASS MARKET (CONSUMER)
TV Speaker System, Headset, inear audio set & others
5
