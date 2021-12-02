Powersoft S p A : PR – Exercise of the options related to the “2018-2020 Incentive Plan”

EXERCISE OF THE OPTIONS RELATED TO THE

"2018-2020 INCENTIVE PLAN" (SO-CALLED STOCK OPTIONS)

Scandicci (Firenze), December 1, 2021 - Powersoft S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Powersoft"), world technology leader in audio amplification systems, signal processing and transduction systems for the pro-audio sector, listed on Euronext Growth Milan, announces that in the period between November 15, 2021 and November 30, 2021, 6,000 new ordinary shares were allocated following the exercise of 6,000 options to service the "2018-2020 Incentive Plan" (the "Stock Option Plan") ("2018-2020Incentive Plan"), in partial execution of the paid capital increase with exclusion of option rights resolved by the Board of Directors on November 14, 2018 in execution of the authority granted by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company on May 30, 2018 to service the 2018-2020 Incentive Plan. The aforementioned shares are newly issued shares and were granted following the exercise of the options accrued by the beneficiaries and exercised by payment of the strike price provided for in the 2018-2020 Incentive Plan.

As a result of the aforementioned, the share capital of Powersoft S.p.A. will amount to Euro 1,192,177.18 divided into a total of 11,385,292 ordinary shares.

The Company will publish the notice of change in share capital following the filing of the statement of partial execution of the share capital increase to serve the exercise of the 2018-2020 Incentive Plan with the Florence Companies' Register, which will be carried out in accordance with the terms and procedures provided by the law.

It should be noted that the 2018-2020 Incentive Plan is addressed to employees, directors and consultants of the Company and its subsidiaries and relates to ordinary shares of Powersoft. The main purpose of the 2018-2020 Incentive Plan is to guide directors, employees and consultants towards strategies aimed at pursuing the Company's medium-long term results by aligning their interests with those of shareholders, further developing a culture geared towards the creation of lasting and effective value for the Powersoft Group.

ABOUT POWERSOFT:

Powersoft S.p.A. was founded in 1995 by two brothers, Luca and Claudio Lastrucci and Antonio Peruch, it is based in Scandicci (Florence) and it is a world technology leader in audio amplification, signal processing and transduction systems for the pro-audio sector. The Group's business is mainly focused on light power amplifiers with high efficiency and audio quality, which are offered to domestic and international customers. Distribution in the North American market (U.S.A.) is through Powersoft Advanced Technologies Corp., currently a wholly owned subsidiary, while the distribution in other markets (South America, Asia, Europe and the Rest of the World) is handled through a network of multi-brand distributors and managerial relationships. The Group currently employs over 110 highly qualified resources and has a worldwide sales network. Research and Development activities are carried out directly within the Group, while production uses both its own internal production lines and highly selected suppliers operating in Italy and abroad.