Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Powersoft S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PWS   IT0005353815

POWERSOFT S.P.A.

(PWS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Powersoft S p A : PR – Exercise of the options related to the “2018-2020 Incentive Plan”

12/02/2021 | 05:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXERCISE OF THE OPTIONS RELATED TO THE

"2018-2020 INCENTIVE PLAN" (SO-CALLED STOCK OPTIONS)

Scandicci (Firenze), December 1, 2021 - Powersoft S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Powersoft"), world technology leader in audio amplification systems, signal processing and transduction systems for the pro-audio sector, listed on Euronext Growth Milan, announces that in the period between November 15, 2021 and November 30, 2021, 6,000 new ordinary shares were allocated following the exercise of 6,000 options to service the "2018-2020 Incentive Plan" (the "Stock Option Plan") ("2018-2020Incentive Plan"), in partial execution of the paid capital increase with exclusion of option rights resolved by the Board of Directors on November 14, 2018 in execution of the authority granted by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company on May 30, 2018 to service the 2018-2020 Incentive Plan. The aforementioned shares are newly issued shares and were granted following the exercise of the options accrued by the beneficiaries and exercised by payment of the strike price provided for in the 2018-2020 Incentive Plan.

As a result of the aforementioned, the share capital of Powersoft S.p.A. will amount to Euro 1,192,177.18 divided into a total of 11,385,292 ordinary shares.

The Company will publish the notice of change in share capital following the filing of the statement of partial execution of the share capital increase to serve the exercise of the 2018-2020 Incentive Plan with the Florence Companies' Register, which will be carried out in accordance with the terms and procedures provided by the law.

It should be noted that the 2018-2020 Incentive Plan is addressed to employees, directors and consultants of the Company and its subsidiaries and relates to ordinary shares of Powersoft. The main purpose of the 2018-2020 Incentive Plan is to guide directors, employees and consultants towards strategies aimed at pursuing the Company's medium-long term results by aligning their interests with those of shareholders, further developing a culture geared towards the creation of lasting and effective value for the Powersoft Group.

ABOUT POWERSOFT:

Powersoft S.p.A. was founded in 1995 by two brothers, Luca and Claudio Lastrucci and Antonio Peruch, it is based in Scandicci (Florence) and it is a world technology leader in audio amplification, signal processing and transduction systems for the pro-audio sector. The Group's business is mainly focused on light power amplifiers with high efficiency and audio quality, which are offered to domestic and international customers. Distribution in the North American market (U.S.A.) is through Powersoft Advanced Technologies Corp., currently a wholly owned subsidiary, while the distribution in other markets (South America, Asia, Europe and the Rest of the World) is handled through a network of multi-brand distributors and managerial relationships. The Group currently employs over 110 highly qualified resources and has a worldwide sales network. Research and Development activities are carried out directly within the Group, while production uses both its own internal production lines and highly selected suppliers operating in Italy and abroad.

For further information

Euronext Growth Advisor

Specialist

Banca Finnat Euramerica S.p.A.

Banca Profilo S.p.A.

Angelo De Marco

Alessio Muretti

Piazza del Gesù, 49 - Palazzo Altieri - Roma

Via Cerva 28 - Milano

Tel. +39 06 69933215

Tel. +39 02 584081

a.demarco@finnat.it

alessio.muretti@bancaprofilo.it

Investor Relation

Media Relation

Powersoft S.p.A.

CDR Communication S.r.l.

Massimo Ghedini

Angelo Brunello

Tel. + 055 735 0230

Tel. +39 329 2117752

ir@powersoft.com

angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it

CDR Communication S.r.l.

Marianna Tremolada

Vincenza Colucci

Tel. +39 348 2423039

Tel. +39 335 6909547

marianna.tremolada@cdr-communication.it

vincenza.colucci@cdr-communication.it

2

Disclaimer

Powersoft S.p.A. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 10:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about POWERSOFT S.P.A.
04:11aPOWERSOFT S P A : Mid&Small in Milan 2021
PU
11/29POWERSOFT S P A : PR – Powersoft participates in the “Mid&Small in Milan 2021&..
PU
11/03Powersoft extends its new learning programme with two certified courses
PU
10/27H12021 Results Presentation
PU
10/04POWERSOFT S P A : Collaborate in the cloud with Powersoft ArmoníaPlus 2.2
PU
10/01Powersoft S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
09/14POWERSOFT S P A : PR – New order for an international project in the field of immers..
PU
09/06POWERSOFT S P A : Alantra Virtual Roadshow
PU
08/03POWERSOFT S P A : appoints Akira Mochimaru as new Global Marketing Director
PU
06/17POWERSOFT S P A : completes french distributor network with appointment of Sidev
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 30,5 M 34,5 M 34,5 M
Net income 2020 1,74 M 1,97 M 1,97 M
Net cash 2020 9,70 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 50,9 M 57,7 M 57,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 100%
Chart POWERSOFT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Powersoft S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4,60 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Luca Lastrucci CEO, CFO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Carlo Lastrucci Chairman & President
Federica Menichetti Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudio Lastrucci Executive Director, Director-R&D
Gianmaria Grisaldi Guarini Director-Operations & Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWERSOFT S.P.A.16.75%58
ROKU, INC.-37.43%27 914
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.12.27%21 945
BOLLORÉ SE41.04%15 839
VIVENDI SE-56.56%13 613
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-39.52%12 882