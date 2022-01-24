Powersoft S p A : PR – Powersoft participate to the Italian Day in Frankfurt

POWERSOFT PARTICIPATES IN THE "ITALIAN DAY IN FRANKFURT"

Scandicci (Firenze), 24 January 2022 - Powersoft S.p.A. (the "Company" o "Powersoft"), world technology leader in audio amplification systems, signal processing and transduction systems for the pro-audio sector, listed on Euronext Growth Milan, will participate in the virtual edition of the Italian Day in Frankfurt, scheduled for January 25, 2022.

The event, organized by Polytems HIR, in collaboration with Alantra, is now in its sixth edition. It is an important opportunity for listed SMEs to meet with international institutional investors to present the results achieved and illustrate future strategies, through one-to-one and virtual group meetings.

The meetings will be attended by Powersoft CEO Luca Lastrucci, Finance Manager and Investor Relations Manager Massimo Ghedini and the team of Investor Relations Advisor of CDR Communication.

The Chief Executive Officer Luca Lastrucci commented: "The Italian Day in Frankfurt represents an important moment of meeting with international investors to present our business model and our future plans. We are confident for a 2022 in recovery, and we will continue with our projects of growth and development".

The presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the website www.powersoft.com from Wednesday, January 25, 2022.

ABOUT POWERSOFT:

Powersoft S.p.A. was founded in 1995 by two brothers, Luca and Claudio Lastrucci and Antonio Peruch, it is based in Scandicci (Florence) and it is a world technology leader in audio amplification, signal processing and transduction systems for the pro-audio sector. The Group's business is mainly focused on light power amplifiers with high efficiency and audio quality, which are offered to domestic and international customers. Distribution in the North American market (U.S.A.) is through Powersoft Advanced Technologies Corp., currently a wholly owned subsidiary, while the distribution in other markets (South America, Asia, Europe and the Rest of the World) is handled through a network of multi-brand distributors and managerial relationships. The Group currently employs over 110 highly qualified resources and has a worldwide sales network. Research and Development activities are carried out directly within the Group, while production uses both its own internal production lines and highly selected suppliers operating in Italy and abroad.

