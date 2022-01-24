Log in
Powersoft S p A : PR – Powersoft participate to the Italian Day in Frankfurt

01/24/2022 | 12:34pm EST
POWERSOFT PARTICIPATES IN THE "ITALIAN DAY IN FRANKFURT"

Scandicci (Firenze), 24 January 2022 - Powersoft S.p.A. (the "Company" o "Powersoft"), world technology leader in audio amplification systems, signal processing and transduction systems for the pro-audio sector, listed on Euronext Growth Milan, will participate in the virtual edition of the Italian Day in Frankfurt, scheduled for January 25, 2022.

The event, organized by Polytems HIR, in collaboration with Alantra, is now in its sixth edition. It is an important opportunity for listed SMEs to meet with international institutional investors to present the results achieved and illustrate future strategies, through one-to-one and virtual group meetings.

The meetings will be attended by Powersoft CEO Luca Lastrucci, Finance Manager and Investor Relations Manager Massimo Ghedini and the team of Investor Relations Advisor of CDR Communication.

The Chief Executive Officer Luca Lastrucci commented: "The Italian Day in Frankfurt represents an important moment of meeting with international investors to present our business model and our future plans. We are confident for a 2022 in recovery, and we will continue with our projects of growth and development".

The presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the website www.powersoft.com from Wednesday, January 25, 2022.

***

This press release is available on the website www.powersoft.com (Investor Relations section).

ABOUT POWERSOFT:

Powersoft S.p.A. was founded in 1995 by two brothers, Luca and Claudio Lastrucci and Antonio Peruch, it is based in Scandicci (Florence) and it is a world technology leader in audio amplification, signal processing and transduction systems for the pro-audio sector. The Group's business is mainly focused on light power amplifiers with high efficiency and audio quality, which are offered to domestic and international customers. Distribution in the North American market (U.S.A.) is through Powersoft Advanced Technologies Corp., currently a wholly owned subsidiary, while the distribution in other markets (South America, Asia, Europe and the Rest of the World) is handled through a network of multi-brand distributors and managerial relationships. The Group currently employs over 110 highly qualified resources and has a worldwide sales network. Research and Development activities are carried out directly within the Group, while production uses both its own internal production lines and highly selected suppliers operating in Italy and abroad.

For further information

Euronext Growth Advisor

Specialist

Banca Finnat Euramerica S.p.A.

Banca Profilo S.p.A.

Angelo De Marco

Alessio Muretti

Piazza del Gesù, 49 - Palazzo Altieri - Roma

Via Cerva 28 - Milano

Tel. +39 06 69933215

Tel. +39 02 584081

a.demarco@finnat.it

alessio.muretti@bancaprofilo.it

Investor Relation

Media Relation

Powersoft S.p.A.

CDR Communication S.r.l.

Massimo Ghedini

Angelo Brunello

Tel. + 055 735 0230

Tel. +39 329 2117752

ir@powersoft.com

angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it

CDR Communication S.r.l.

Marianna Tremolada

Vincenza Colucci

Tel. +39 348 2423039

Tel. +39 335 6909547

marianna.tremolada@cdr-communication.it

vincenza.colucci@cdr-communication.it

Disclaimer

Powersoft S.p.A. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 17:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 30,5 M 34,5 M 34,5 M
Net income 2020 1,74 M 1,97 M 1,97 M
Net cash 2020 9,70 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 51,2 M 58,0 M 57,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float -
Chart POWERSOFT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Powersoft S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4,62 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Luca Lastrucci CEO, CFO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Carlo Lastrucci Chairman & President
Federica Menichetti Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudio Lastrucci Executive Director, Director-R&D
Gianmaria Grisaldi Guarini Director-Operations & Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWERSOFT S.P.A.-4.55%58
ROKU, INC.-33.33%20 441
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-9.33%20 155
BOLLORÉ SE-2.20%16 002
VIVENDI SE-2.90%13 734
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-31.37%11 589