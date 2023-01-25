Powersoft sets its sights on the U.S. with the addition of Thomas Howie

(Alliance News) - Powersoft Spa announced Wednesday that it has strengthened its sales structure in the U.S. with the appointment of Thomas Howie as business development manager.

Howie, who has more than 15 years' experience in developing and managing vertical markets related to large sports and theme park installations for world-class brands, will be responsible for developing relationships and new opportunities with decision makers in the AV industry sectors, as well as monitoring the market, technology trends, and supporting the sales team for projects and tenders.

"His high-level figure adds to a highly specialized team that characterizes the U.S. office and aims to increase Powersoft's visibility and market share in the U.S. by strengthening current sales channels and developing new ones," said the company.

Luca Lastrucci, CEO of Powersoft, commented, "The U.S. market proves day by day to be a strategic territory for the consolidation and expansion of Powersoft's business. We have increased our presence in the U.S., expanding our headquarters, both with new, more representative offices and with the addition of new management, operational and sales figures to target key customers with a dedicated sales force. The goal is to become a true international reference point, capable of offering expertise and innovative solutions."

Powersoft's stock closed Wednesday up 3.0 percent at EUR5.15 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.