    PWS   IT0005353815

POWERSOFT S.P.A.

(PWS)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:38 2023-01-25 am EST
5.150 EUR   +3.00%
01:52pPowersoft sets its sights on the U.S. with the addition of Thomas Howie
AN
2022Powersoft S P A : Mid & Small in Milan 2022 Presentation
PU
2022Powersoft S P A : Alantra Virtual Roadshow Presentation
PU
Powersoft sets its sights on the U.S. with the addition of Thomas Howie

01/25/2023 | 01:52pm EST
(Alliance News) - Powersoft Spa announced Wednesday that it has strengthened its sales structure in the U.S. with the appointment of Thomas Howie as business development manager.

Howie, who has more than 15 years' experience in developing and managing vertical markets related to large sports and theme park installations for world-class brands, will be responsible for developing relationships and new opportunities with decision makers in the AV industry sectors, as well as monitoring the market, technology trends, and supporting the sales team for projects and tenders.

"His high-level figure adds to a highly specialized team that characterizes the U.S. office and aims to increase Powersoft's visibility and market share in the U.S. by strengthening current sales channels and developing new ones," said the company.

Luca Lastrucci, CEO of Powersoft, commented, "The U.S. market proves day by day to be a strategic territory for the consolidation and expansion of Powersoft's business. We have increased our presence in the U.S., expanding our headquarters, both with new, more representative offices and with the addition of new management, operational and sales figures to target key customers with a dedicated sales force. The goal is to become a true international reference point, capable of offering expertise and innovative solutions."

Powersoft's stock closed Wednesday up 3.0 percent at EUR5.15 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 41,0 M 44,6 M 44,6 M
Net income 2022 3,60 M 3,92 M 3,92 M
Net cash 2022 20,9 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 2,92%
Capitalization 58,6 M 63,9 M 63,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 116
Free-Float 100,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Luca Lastrucci CEO, CFO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Carlo Lastrucci Chairman & President
Federica Menichetti Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudio Lastrucci Executive Director, Director-R&D
Paolo Blasi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWERSOFT S.P.A.2.04%64
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.4.13%46 223
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.1.29%18 300
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.8.89%17 423
BOLLORÉ SE1.34%16 888
VIVENDI SE7.43%10 386