Powertech Industrial : is invited to attend investor conference held by E.SUN Securities Co., Ltd

Provided by: POWERTECH INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Date of announcement
2021/11/18
Time of announcement
15:09:37
Subject
Powertech Industrial Co., Ltd is invited to
attend investor conference held by E.SUN
Securities Co., Ltd
Date of events
2021/11/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/25
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
E.SUN Securities Co., Ltd
(2F., No. 156, Sec. 3, Minsheng E. Rd., Songshan
Dist., Taipei City 105, Taiwan (R.O.C.))
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
(1)The Company overview profile introduction
(2)The financial report for 2021
(3)The future prospects
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
