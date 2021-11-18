Powertech Industrial : is invited to attend investor conference held by E.SUN Securities Co., Ltd

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/25 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30 3.Location of institutional investor conference: E.SUN Securities Co., Ltd (2F., No. 156, Sec. 3, Minsheng E. Rd., Songshan Dist., Taipei City 105, Taiwan (R.O.C.)) 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: (1)The Company overview profile introduction (2)The financial report for 2021 (3)The future prospects 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA