Powertech Industrial : is invited to attend investor conference held by E.SUN Securities Co., Ltd

11/18/2021
Today's Information

Provided by: POWERTECH INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/18 Time of announcement 15:09:37
Subject 
 Powertech Industrial Co., Ltd is invited to
attend investor conference held by  E.SUN
Securities Co., Ltd
Date of events 2021/11/25 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/25
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
E.SUN Securities Co., Ltd
(2F., No. 156, Sec. 3, Minsheng E. Rd., Songshan
Dist., Taipei City 105, Taiwan (R.O.C.))
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
(1)The Company overview profile introduction
(2)The financial report for 2021
(3)The future prospects
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Powertech Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 07:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
