Powertech Industrial : Revenue announcement of POWER-TECH in July, 2024
August 09, 2024 at 03:45 am EDT
Powertech Industrial Co.,Ltd have the sales in Jul. 2024 is NT$ 136,214 thousand, representing an increase of 0.10% compared to the same period last year, and an increase of 4.57% compared to Jun. 2024.The cumulative monthly revenue from Jan. to Jul is NT$ 905,745 thousand, representing an increase of 12.57% compared to the same period last year.
UNIT : NTD thousand
項目
Jul. 2024
Jun. 2024
Rate
(MoM)
Jul. 2023
Rate
(YoY)
Operating income
$136,214
$130,265
4.57%
$136,072
0.10%
Accumulated revenue
$905,745
$769,531
$804,618
12.57%
*The number is without audit by KPMG。
POWERTECH INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD. is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of power protectors. The Company provides electronic circuit power protectors, including line cord plug in products, wall plug products and power control centers, as well as smart household wireless remote control products, including lighting control products, wireless motion sensors and security remote systems. Its products are applied in the computers, communication products, consumer electronics, prevision electronic instruments, audio products, digital televisions, household electrical appliances and others. The Company mainly distributes its products to the United States, Australia and others.