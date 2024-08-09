Powertech Industrial Co.,Ltd have the sales in Jul. 2024 is NT$ 136,214 thousand, representing an increase of 0.10% compared to the same period last year, and an increase of 4.57% compared to Jun. 2024.The cumulative monthly revenue from Jan. to Jul is NT$ 905,745 thousand, representing an increase of 12.57% compared to the same period last year.

UNIT : NTD thousand

項目

Jul. 2024

Jun. 2024

Rate
(MoM)

Jul. 2023

Rate
(YoY)

Operating income

$136,214

$130,265

4.57%

$136,072

0.10%

Accumulated revenue

$905,745

$769,531

$804,618

12.57%

*The number is without audit by KPMG。

