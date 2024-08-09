Powertech Industrial Co.,Ltd have the sales in Jul. 2024 is NT$ 136,214 thousand, representing an increase of 0.10% compared to the same period last year, and an increase of 4.57% compared to Jun. 2024.The cumulative monthly revenue from Jan. to Jul is NT$ 905,745 thousand, representing an increase of 12.57% compared to the same period last year.

UNIT : NTD thousand

項目 Jul. 2024 Jun. 2024 Rate

(MoM) Jul. 2023 Rate

(YoY) Operating income $136,214 $130,265 4.57% $136,072 0.10% Accumulated revenue $905,745 $769,531 $804,618 12.57%

*The number is without audit by KPMG。