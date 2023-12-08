Revenue announcement of POWER-TECH in November, 2023

Powertech Industrial Co.,Ltd have the sales in Nov. 2023 is NT$ 121,314 thousand, representing a decrease of 35.09% compared to the same period last year, and a decrease of 7.50% compared to Oct. 2023.The cumulative monthly revenue from Jan. to Nov. is NT$ 1,350,720 thousand, representing a decrease of 42.47%compared to the same period last year.

UNIT : NTD thousand

項目

Nov. 2023

Oct. 2023

Rate
(MoM)

Nov. 2022

Rate
(YoY)

Operating income

$121,314

$131,156

-7.50%

$186,904

-35.09%

Accumulated revenue

$1,350,720

$1,229,406

$2,347,996

-42.47%

*The number is without audit by KPMG。

