POWERTECH INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Revenue announcement of POWER-TECH in November, 2023
December 08, 2023 at 02:53 am EST
Revenue announcement of POWER-TECH in November, 2023
Powertech Industrial Co.,Ltd have the sales in Nov. 2023 is NT$ 121,314 thousand, representing a decrease of 35.09% compared to the same period last year, and a decrease of 7.50% compared to Oct. 2023.The cumulative monthly revenue from Jan. to Nov. is NT$ 1,350,720 thousand, representing a decrease of 42.47%compared to the same period last year.
POWERTECH INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD. is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of power protectors. The Company provides electronic circuit power protectors, including line cord plug in products, wall plug products and power control centers, as well as smart household wireless remote control products, including lighting control products, wireless motion sensors and security remote systems. Its products are applied in the computers, communication products, consumer electronics, prevision electronic instruments, audio products, digital televisions, household electrical appliances and others. The Company mainly distributes its products to the United States, Australia and others.