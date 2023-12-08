Revenue announcement of POWER-TECH in November, 2023

Powertech Industrial Co.,Ltd have the sales in Nov. 2023 is NT$ 121,314 thousand, representing a decrease of 35.09% compared to the same period last year, and a decrease of 7.50% compared to Oct. 2023.The cumulative monthly revenue from Jan. to Nov. is NT$ 1,350,720 thousand, representing a decrease of 42.47%compared to the same period last year.

UNIT : NTD thousand

項目 Nov. 2023 Oct. 2023 Rate

(MoM) Nov. 2022 Rate

(YoY) Operating income $121,314 $131,156 -7.50% $186,904 -35.09% Accumulated revenue $1,350,720 $1,229,406 $2,347,996 -42.47%

*The number is without audit by KPMG。