Powertech Industrial Co.,Ltd have the sales in third quarter of 2023 is NTD$ 429,703 thousand. The net income in third quarter of 2023 is in gain of NTD$ 3,745 thousand. The EPS in third quarter of 2023 is NTD$ 0.04.

Financial statements for the third quarter of 2023 revenue and profit situation

UNIT : NTD thousand except of EPS

2023Q3

2022Q3

Net Revenue

429,703

735,778

Operating margin

102,053

112,695

Operating profit (loss)

-4,008

-11,440

Pre-tax net income (loss)

3,745

26,609

Net income (loss)

3,745

26,609

EPS(NTD)

0.04

0.28

l The number of shares in circulation in third quarter of 2023 is 96,724 thousand.

l The number of shares in circulation in third quarter of 2022 is 96,724 thousand.

