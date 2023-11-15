Powertech Industrial : THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2023 FINANCIAL REPORT OF POWER-TECH IS IN GAIN OF NTD$0.04 PER SHARE
November 15, 2023 at 03:40 pm EST
Powertech Industrial Co.,Ltd have the sales in third quarter of 2023 is NTD$ 429,703 thousand. The net income in third quarter of 2023 is in gain of NTD$ 3,745 thousand. The EPS in third quarter of 2023 is NTD$ 0.04.
Financial statements for the third quarter of 2023 revenue and profit situation
UNIT : NTD thousand except of EPS
項目
2023Q3
2022Q3
Net Revenue
429,703
735,778
Operating margin
102,053
112,695
Operating profit (loss)
-4,008
-11,440
Pre-tax net income (loss)
3,745
26,609
Net income (loss)
3,745
26,609
EPS(NTD)
0.04
0.28
l The number of shares in circulation in third quarter of 2023 is 96,724 thousand.
l The number of shares in circulation in third quarter of 2022 is 96,724 thousand.
