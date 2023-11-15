Powertech Industrial Co.,Ltd have the sales in third quarter of 2023 is NTD$ 429,703 thousand. The net income in third quarter of 2023 is in gain of NTD$ 3,745 thousand. The EPS in third quarter of 2023 is NTD$ 0.04.

Financial statements for the third quarter of 2023 revenue and profit situation

UNIT : NTD thousand except of EPS

項目 2023Q3 2022Q3 Net Revenue 429,703 735,778 Operating margin 102,053 112,695 Operating profit (loss) -4,008 -11,440 Pre-tax net income (loss) 3,745 26,609 Net income (loss) 3,745 26,609 EPS(NTD) 0.04 0.28

l The number of shares in circulation in third quarter of 2023 is 96,724 thousand.

l The number of shares in circulation in third quarter of 2022 is 96,724 thousand.