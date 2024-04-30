This following presentation may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to PTI as of the date of this conference and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and please keep in mind that except as required by law, we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements.

Welcome Remarks from Chairman

三年多前我卸下執行長的職務，專注於集團資源的整合、團結合作，中高階主管的 培養、傳承 及高新技術的研究、發展。

I decided to remove myself from the CEO position three years ago and dedicate my time and efforts on PTI Group's resources integration and collaboration, the middle and senior managers'succession planning and training, and the research and development of advanced technologies.

在大家的努力下，我們幸運的挺過2023年半導體的大衰退，也準備好迎接未來的挑 戰及機會，Q1誠如我們期待的，繳出一個不錯的成績單，希望未來能愈來愈好，現 在就由我們執行長率領經營團隊來向各位報告。謝謝 !

With everyone's hard work and dedication, we successfully overcame the semiconductor recession in 2023, and we are ready to face the coming challenges and opportunities. We delivered a good performance in Q1 as expected, and we hope it will continue getting progressively better and better. Would like to handover the reporting to PTI's CEO and the management team. Thanks.

