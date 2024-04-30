Powertech Technology Inc.
First Quarter of Year 2024
Institutional Investor Conference
Apr 30, 2024
6239.TW
www.pti.com.tw
Powertech Technology Inc.
Powertech
Safe Harbor Statement
This following presentation may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to PTI as of the date of this conference and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and please keep in mind that except as required by law, we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements.
2
Powertech
Agenda
1
Welcome Remarks
DK Tsai
Chairman
2
1Q24 Financial Results
Evan Tseng
CFO
3
1Q24 Business Overview
Boris Hsieh
CEO
4
2Q24 and Onward Business Outlook
5
Q&A
DK Tsai / Boris Hsieh /
JS Leu (President) / Evan Tseng
3
1. Welcome Remarks from Chairman
Welcome Remarks from Chairman
三年多前我卸下執行長的職務，專注於集團資源的整合、團結合作，中高階主管的 培養、傳承 及高新技術的研究、發展。
I decided to remove myself from the CEO position three years ago and dedicate my time and efforts on PTI Group's resources integration and collaboration, the middle and senior managers'succession planning and training, and the research and development of advanced technologies.
在大家的努力下，我們幸運的挺過2023年半導體的大衰退，也準備好迎接未來的挑 戰及機會，Q1誠如我們期待的，繳出一個不錯的成績單，希望未來能愈來愈好，現 在就由我們執行長率領經營團隊來向各位報告。謝謝 !
With everyone's hard work and dedication, we successfully overcame the semiconductor recession in 2023, and we are ready to face the coming challenges and opportunities. We delivered a good performance in Q1 as expected, and we hope it will continue getting progressively better and better. Would like to handover the reporting to PTI's CEO and the management team. Thanks.
5
2. PTI 1Q24 Financial Results
QoQ Comparison of 1Q24 Consolidated
Statements of Comprehensive Income
(NTD M)
Account
1Q24
%
4Q23
%
QoQ %
Revenue
18,329
100%
19,034
100%
-3.7%
Gross Profit
3,207
17.5%
3,910
20.5%
-3 ppts
Operating Expenses
1,162
6.3%
1,326
7.0%
-12.4%
Operating Income
2,045
11.2%
2,584
13.6%
-2.4 ppts
Non-Operating Income
674
3.7%
2,897
15.2%
-76.7%
(Expenses)
Income Before Income Tax
2,719
14.8%
5,481
28.8%
-14 ppts
Income Tax Expense
612
3.3%
1,131
5.9%
-45.9%
Net Income
2,107
11.5%
4,350
22.9%
-51.6%
Shareholders of the Parent
1,737
9.5%
3,966
20.8%
-56.2%
Non-Controlling Interests
370
2.0%
384
2.0%
-3.6%
EPS (NT$)
2.32
5.31
-56.3%
Remark: 1.The financial statement of 1Q24 was un-audited.
2.PTI recognized the gain for the disposal of 70% equity of PTI-Suz in 4Q23.
The total amount for the gain recognized was NT$2.6 B which contributed EPS of NT$3.5.
7
YoY Comparison of 1Q24 Consolidated
Statements of Comprehensive Income
(NTD M)
Account
1Q24
%
1Q23
%
YoY %
Revenue
18,329
100%
15,741
100%
16.4%
Gross Profit
3,207
17.5%
2,534
16.1%
+1.4 ppts
Operating Expenses
1,162
6.3%
822
5.2%
41.4%
Operating Income
2,045
11.2%
1,712
10.9%
+0.3 ppts
Non-Operating Income
674
3.7%
32
0.2%
2,006.3%
(Expenses)
Income Before Income Tax
2,719
14.8%
1,744
11.1%
+3.7 ppts
Income Tax Expense
612
3.3%
320
2.0%
91.3%
Net Income
2,107
11.5%
1,424
9.0%
47.9%
Shareholders of the Parent
1,737
9.5%
1,127
7.2%
54.1%
Non-Controlling Interests
370
2.0%
297
1.9%
24.6%
EPS (NT$)
2.32
1.51
53.6%
Remark: The financial statement of 1Q24 was un-audited.
8
Consolidated Balance Sheet
as of Mar. 31 2024
(NTD M)
Account
Amount
%
Current Assets
47,655
43.6%
- Cash and Cash Equivalents
20,486
18.8%
Non-Current Assets
61,578
56.4%
Total Assets
109,233
100%
Current Liabilities
17,460
16.0%
Non-Current Liabilities
20,465
18.7%
Total Liabilities
37,925
34.7%
Equity Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent
56,817
52.0%
Non-Controlling Interests
14,491
13.3%
Total Equity
71,308
65.3%
Total Liabilities and Equity
109,233
100%
Remark: 1. Net worth per share as of Mar.31, 2024 was NT$74.84. 2. The financial statement of 1Q24 was un-audited.
9
3. PTI 1Q24 Business Overview
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Powertech Technology Inc. published this content on 30 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2024 06:31:16 UTC.