Powertech Technology Inc.

First Quarter of Year 2024

Institutional Investor Conference

Apr 30, 2024

6239.TW

www.pti.com.tw

Safe Harbor Statement

This following presentation may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to PTI as of the date of this conference and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and please keep in mind that except as required by law, we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements.

Agenda

Welcome Remarks

DK Tsai

Chairman

1Q24 Financial Results

Evan Tseng

CFO

1Q24 Business Overview

Boris Hsieh

CEO

2Q24 and Onward Business Outlook

Q&A

DK Tsai / Boris Hsieh /

JS Leu (President) / Evan Tseng

1. Welcome Remarks from Chairman

三年多前我卸下執行長的職務，專注於集團資源的整合、團結合作，中高階主管的 培養、傳承 及高新技術的研究、發展。

I decided to remove myself from the CEO position three years ago and dedicate my time and efforts on PTI Group's resources integration and collaboration, the middle and senior managers'succession planning and training, and the research and development of advanced technologies.

在大家的努力下，我們幸運的挺過2023年半導體的大衰退，也準備好迎接未來的挑 戰及機會，Q1誠如我們期待的，繳出一個不錯的成績單，希望未來能愈來愈好，現 在就由我們執行長率領經營團隊來向各位報告。謝謝 !

With everyone's hard work and dedication, we successfully overcame the semiconductor recession in 2023, and we are ready to face the coming challenges and opportunities. We delivered a good performance in Q1 as expected, and we hope it will continue getting progressively better and better. Would like to handover the reporting to PTI's CEO and the management team. Thanks.

2. PTI 1Q24 Financial Results

QoQ Comparison of 1Q24 Consolidated

Statements of Comprehensive Income

(NTD M)

Account

1Q24

%

4Q23

%

QoQ %

Revenue

18,329

100%

19,034

100%

-3.7%

Gross Profit

3,207

17.5%

3,910

20.5%

-3 ppts

Operating Expenses

1,162

6.3%

1,326

7.0%

-12.4%

Operating Income

2,045

11.2%

2,584

13.6%

-2.4 ppts

Non-Operating Income

674

3.7%

2,897

15.2%

-76.7%

(Expenses)

Income Before Income Tax

2,719

14.8%

5,481

28.8%

-14 ppts

Income Tax Expense

612

3.3%

1,131

5.9%

-45.9%

Net Income

2,107

11.5%

4,350

22.9%

-51.6%

Shareholders of the Parent

1,737

9.5%

3,966

20.8%

-56.2%

Non-Controlling Interests

370

2.0%

384

2.0%

-3.6%

EPS (NT$)

2.32

5.31

-56.3%

Remark: 1.The financial statement of 1Q24 was un-audited.

2.PTI recognized the gain for the disposal of 70% equity of PTI-Suz in 4Q23.

The total amount for the gain recognized was NT$2.6 B which contributed EPS of NT$3.5.

YoY Comparison of 1Q24 Consolidated

Statements of Comprehensive Income

(NTD M)

Account

1Q24

%

1Q23

%

YoY %

Revenue

18,329

100%

15,741

100%

16.4%

Gross Profit

3,207

17.5%

2,534

16.1%

+1.4 ppts

Operating Expenses

1,162

6.3%

822

5.2%

41.4%

Operating Income

2,045

11.2%

1,712

10.9%

+0.3 ppts

Non-Operating Income

674

3.7%

32

0.2%

2,006.3%

(Expenses)

Income Before Income Tax

2,719

14.8%

1,744

11.1%

+3.7 ppts

Income Tax Expense

612

3.3%

320

2.0%

91.3%

Net Income

2,107

11.5%

1,424

9.0%

47.9%

Shareholders of the Parent

1,737

9.5%

1,127

7.2%

54.1%

Non-Controlling Interests

370

2.0%

297

1.9%

24.6%

EPS (NT$)

2.32

1.51

53.6%

Remark: The financial statement of 1Q24 was un-audited.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

as of Mar. 31 2024

(NTD M)

Account

Amount

%

Current Assets

47,655

43.6%

- Cash and Cash Equivalents

20,486

18.8%

Non-Current Assets

61,578

56.4%

Total Assets

109,233

100%

Current Liabilities

17,460

16.0%

Non-Current Liabilities

20,465

18.7%

Total Liabilities

37,925

34.7%

Equity Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent

56,817

52.0%

Non-Controlling Interests

14,491

13.3%

Total Equity

71,308

65.3%

Total Liabilities and Equity

109,233

100%

Remark: 1. Net worth per share as of Mar.31, 2024 was NT$74.84. 2. The financial statement of 1Q24 was un-audited.

3. PTI 1Q24 Business Overview

