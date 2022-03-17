Powertech Technology : Announcement for entering into real estate purchase agreements.

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):Land and the building located at No. 38 and No.40, Guangfu N. Rd., Hukou Township, Hsinchu County. 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/17 3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price: Total land square: 9,480 square meters, equivalent to 2,867.7 ping Total building square: 3,219.88 square meters, equivalent to 974.01 ping Total transaction price: NT$ 745,602,000 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed):CHUAN YA MARBLE CO., LTD. ; Relationship: None. 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer:N/A. 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A. 7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition):N/A. 8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions:According to the agreements, the total amount of the transaction will be paid by 3 instalments. The contracts stipulated that the registration of ownership transfer of Land No. 85 and 86 should be completed before December 15, 2023 and January 8, 2024 respectively. If the subject of the transaction does not meet the requirements of the relevant environmental protection laws such as land and water pollution, the buyer and the seller agree to unconditionally terminate the contract. 9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit:The decision was made by taking into account any current market price and bargain with the seller. 10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal price: China Prudence Real Estate Appraisers Firm; appraisal price: NT$ 724,237,654 11.Name of the professional appraiser: Chiang, Chen-Yang 12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser: (98)New Taipei City Estimation No.000053. 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:No. 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:Already obtained. 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A. 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:N/A. 17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A. 18.Name of the CPA:N/A. 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A. 20.Broker and broker's fee: Broker: Dingjin Real Estate Investment Consulting Co., Ltd.; broker's fee: 1% of the total purchase price 21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: As a long-term production base. 22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA. 23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No. 24.Date of the board of directors resolution:N/A. 25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:NA 26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use asset from a related party:N/A. 27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies:N/A. 28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price, the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same regulations:N/A. 29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.