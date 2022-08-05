Powertech Technology : Announcement of the Consolidated Financial Report of Q2/2022 reported to the board of directors.

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/08/05 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/05 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2022/01/01~2022/06/30 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):44,093,974 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):10,044,490 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):7,485,839 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):8,101,671 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):6,343,243 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):4,943,083 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):6.59 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):125,288,815 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):63,569,999 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):48,328,827 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.