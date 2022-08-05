Log in
POWERTECH TECHNOLOGY INC.

(6239)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
84.80 TWD   -0.12%
02:51aPOWERTECH TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the Consolidated Financial Report of Q2/2022 reported to the board of directors.
PU
02:51aPOWERTECH TECHNOLOGY : The Important Resolutions passed by Powertech Technology's Board Meeting.
PU
08/01POWERTECH TECHNOLOGY : 2021 Sustainability Report
PU
Powertech Technology : Announcement of the Consolidated Financial Report of Q2/2022 reported to the board of directors.

08/05/2022
Provided by: Powertech Technology Inc.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/05 Time of announcement 14:38:48
 Announcement of the Consolidated Financial
Report of Q2/2022 reported to the board
of directors.
Date of events 2022/08/05 To which item it meets paragraph 31
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/08/05
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/05
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
 2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):44,093,974
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):10,044,490
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):7,485,839
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):8,101,671
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):6,343,243
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):4,943,083
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):6.59
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):125,288,815
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):63,569,999
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):48,328,827
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Powertech Technology Inc. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 90 607 M 3 022 M 3 022 M
Net income 2022 9 510 M 317 M 317 M
Net Debt 2022 10 517 M 351 M 351 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,73x
Yield 2022 8,29%
Capitalization 61 123 M 2 038 M 2 038 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 10 755
Free-Float 90,2%
Managers and Directors
Chia Tou Hung General Manager & Director
Yung Ta Hsieh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hsuan Chang Tseng Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Tu-Kung Tsai Chairman
Li Chih Fang VP-Packaging, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWERTECH TECHNOLOGY INC.-13.20%2 038
NVIDIA CORPORATION-34.67%473 083
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-18.70%433 153
BROADCOM INC.-17.83%220 783
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-1.89%167 638
QUALCOMM, INC.-17.42%167 507