Powertech Technology : ESH Newsletter No.1

Achievements and Targets to Increase Investment in Clean Tech

Since 2018, PTI has invested $50 billion to build the world's ﬁrst mass production base for fan-outpanel-level packag- ing, a technology that can be applied to products related to 5G, AI, biotechnology, self-driving cars, smart cities and the Internet of Things, and which will signiﬁcantly contribute to the development of related products. There is no doubt that fan-outpanel-level packaging will play an integral role in the semiconductor industry.

PTI has established a 300-member R&D and engineering team to develop advanced technologies for fan-out panel -level packaging. Our research and development eﬀorts have been focused on "ﬁne line" and "large size." For a long time, we have worked with equipment and material suppliers to overcome the challenges of the process.

PTI has now addressed the bottleneck and moved into mass production. As part of an ongoing technological reﬁnement process, PTI has developed the investment plan to provide more versatile and energy-eﬃcient designs in the future.