Powertech Technology : ESH Newsletter No.1

As climate change and energy eﬃciency become more important, PTI believes that the packaging and testing industry will become increasingly high-tech and diversiﬁed in the future, with smaller, more versatile products, lower power usage, and environmentally friendly materials. Since industry and technological advances and increasing customer demand for advanced packaging and testing capabilities, we have acquired new equipment to enhance production capacity in order to meet customer expectations for new products and to build on this foundation to pursue advanced, high-performance packag-
ing technologies in a more aggressive manner. PTI has invested in the development of Fan-OutPanel-Level Packaging (FOPLP) technology, which oﬀers the advantages of reducing package thickness, increasing wire density, and improving electrical performance. The Fan-OutPanel-Level Packaging (FOPLP)reduces incomplete edge wear and tear and increases area utilization, resulting in signiﬁcant improvements in production eﬃciency and cost reduc- tion. With FOPLP, the end products are highly energy-eﬃcient.
1
Achievements and Targets to Increase Investment in Clean Tech
Since 2018, PTI has invested $50 billion to build the world's ﬁrst mass production base for fan-outpanel-level packag- ing, a technology that can be applied to products related to 5G, AI, biotechnology, self-driving cars, smart cities and the Internet of Things, and which will signiﬁcantly contribute to the development of related products. There is no doubt that fan-outpanel-level packaging will play an integral role in the semiconductor industry.
PTI has established a 300-member R&D and engineering team to develop advanced technologies for fan-out panel -level packaging. Our research and development eﬀorts have been focused on "ﬁne line" and "large size." For a long time, we have worked with equipment and material suppliers to overcome the challenges of the process.
PTI has now addressed the bottleneck and moved into mass production. As part of an ongoing technological reﬁnement process, PTI has developed the investment plan to provide more versatile and energy-eﬃcient designs in the future.
Industrial Automation Technology: Advanced Material Handling System (AMHS)
Advanced Material Handling System (AMHS) has played a signiﬁcant role for fab automation. The product weight of the fan-out packaging is close to 40kg. PTI has introduced the Advanced Material Handling System (AMHS) in P11B to meet the eﬃciency of mass production and transportation due to rapid development of industrial automation technology. The AMHS eﬀectively solves the manual operation problem in an automated manner, saving manpower for each machine operation and maximizing clean room use.
2
Achievements and Targets to Increase Investment in Clean Tech
Application in Mass Production:
power management chip for mobile phones
Proof of Concept (POC):
TV chips, mobile phone processor chips and other packaging Compared to conventional packaging,Fan-OutPanel-LevelPackaging (FOPLP) has signiﬁcantly lower power consumption because the distance required for electronics to travel is greatly reduced, which has a positive eﬀect on consumer electronics endurance, as well as reducing the number of charging cycles for electronics, making them more energy eﬃcient.
Involvement in Production or Distribution of Industrial Automation Technologies
Used RDL ﬁrst (chip last) rewiring to fabricate circuit sub- strate and fan-outpanel-level packaging technology, success- fully developed automotive SoC packaging with embedded passive components, and passed the complete reliability veriﬁ- cation of the client.
Successful integration of chip Middle process technology in fan-outpanel-level packaging:
System-on-Chip (SoC) and High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM)
can meet the functional usage requirements of data computing and low-latency data transmission required for product application in the HPC/Al ﬁeld.
SLight-emitting diodes and control chips were used in AR/VRdevices in entertainment, medical, education and other ﬁelds; Embedded Die has also been successfully developed for use in high-end mobile devices and high-speed computing processors.
Successfully developed Heterogeneous Integration and entered the production stage. Through 2.5D and 3D multi-dimensional space design, multiple electronic com- ponents of diﬀerent properties are integrated into a single system-in-package to support 5G, AI, IoT Core chips required for new-generation technology operations such as networking and high-speed computing.
The Development of Optimization Technologies & Systems
The following technical achievements have been made:
FOPLP technology development and veriﬁcation has realized ultra-ﬁne line width and spacing (Line/Space/3um) redistribution process (RDL), which is applied to high-speed computing chips.
Stacked with bare die to realize small chip (Chiplet) technology.
3
Alternative Energy
Green Power Blueprint and Conducts
The problem of extreme climate and global warming has prompted countries worldwide to take proactive measures to mitigate the impacts of climate change. PTI has made a concerted eﬀort to achieve green sustainability through a number of measures, including the implementation of energy-saving practices, improving the energy eﬃciency of energy-consuming equipment, replacing obsolete equip- ment, and obtaining the ISO50001 certiﬁcation of its energy management system in 2021. To further reduce the impact of carbon emissions from energy consumption, we have also invested in green power generation and usage.
Green power refers to the use of renewable energy and eco-friendly methods for generating electricity. Primary sources of energy include solar power, wind power, hydropower, geothermal, and bioenergy. Green power in Taiwan is primarily derived from solar and wind power. Apart from installing power generation equipment, green power is also purchased from renewable energy suppliers or vendors and is delivered to the factories via Taiwan Power Company's power grid. As part of the purchase, T-REC certiﬁes the amount of energy purchased from green sources and issues a green power certiﬁcate.
Sola Power Generation Equipment Installation Plan at PTI
Green Power Usage and Acquiring Green Power Certiﬁcation Process
In order to evaluate and plan the installation of green energy, the green power procurement team at PTI was formed in 2021.
The following methods were adopted:
1.Make an Inventory of Energy Consumption Conditions
Estimate the mandatory installed capacity of renewable energy at PTI'plants according to contract capacities to understand the power consumption information such as customer' number, power consumption characteristics, and consumed electricity (kWh).
2.Establish a Timetable for Completing Renewable Energy Obligations and Conﬁrm Green Power Installation Goals
Following an analysis of both the price and power generation method of diﬀerent renewable energy sources, as well as a technical assessment of the plant space and feasibility, it was determined that solar
4
power generation equipment would be installed. The remaining quota will be ﬁlled by purchasing green power certiﬁcates from renewable energy suppliers.
In pursuit of green sustainability, PTI will continue to pay close attention to climate change and increase its use of renewable energy in an eﬀort to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.
In pursuit of green sustainability, PTI will continue to pay close attention to climate change and increase its use of renewable energy in an eﬀort to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.
Analyze the energy usage of each plant and the space available for
20
the installation of renewable energy generators.
Establish goals, methods, and schedules for renewable energy
and green power construction.
21
Complete assessment of renewable energy power generation
equipment, energy storage equipment suppliers' technologies
and capabilities, and analysis of green power types and beneﬁts.
Determine implementation strategy for renewable energy and
green power projects.
Construction of Solar Power Generation Equipment:
Complete the design and planning of solar power generation
construction, project contracting, construction, hanging meter
power transmission and other operations.
20
Obtain the certiﬁcation of renewable energy power generation equip-
ment from the Energy Bureau.
Purchase Renewable Energy Certiﬁcates:
22
Complete and obtain green electricity certiﬁcate purchase.
Add green electricity from green electricity suppliers.
It is expected to start using green electricity by the end of the year.
The installed capacity of solar power generation equipment is
about 3000KW, which can generate about 3.3 million kWh of green
20
electricity every year.
It is anticipated that the supplier will transfer about 4.2 million
kWh/year of green electricity, and convert to the green electricity
23
certiﬁcation.
The total consumption of green power can reach 7.5 million kWh
per year, and the "Renewable Energy Development Regulations"
will be implemented two years earlier.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Powertech Technology Inc. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 05:41:05 UTC.