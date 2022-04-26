Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Powertech Technology Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6239   TW0006239007

POWERTECH TECHNOLOGY INC.

(6239)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-24
91.80 TWD   -2.34%
04:21aPOWERTECH TECHNOLOGY : Summary of Investor Conference of PTI.
PU
02:30aPOWERTECH TECHNOLOGY : 1Q22 Institutional Investor Conference
PU
04/21POWERTECH TECHNOLOGY : PTI) will hold the Institutional Investor Conference on April 26th, 2022. (Change physical conference to online conference.)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Powertech Technology : Summary of Investor Conference of PTI.

04/26/2022 | 04:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Powertech Technology Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/26 Time of announcement 16:09:25
Subject 
 Summary of Investor Conference of PTI.
Date of events 2022/04/26 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/26
2.Company name:Powertech Technology Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:PTI today announced consolidated revenue of NT$
  20,831 million, net income NT$2,920 million, and the basic earnings
  per share of NT$2.92 for the first quarter ended on March 31, 2022.
  The above financial information is un-audited.
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

Powertech Technology Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 08:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about POWERTECH TECHNOLOGY INC.
04:21aPOWERTECH TECHNOLOGY : Summary of Investor Conference of PTI.
PU
02:30aPOWERTECH TECHNOLOGY : 1Q22 Institutional Investor Conference
PU
04/21POWERTECH TECHNOLOGY : PTI) will hold the Institutional Investor Conference on April 26th,..
PU
04/19POWERTECH TECHNOLOGY : To announce the registration of capital reduction due to the retire..
PU
04/13POWERTECH TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the purchase order of machinery equipment on behalf..
PU
04/12POWERTECH TECHNOLOGY : PTI) will hold the Institutional Investor Conference on April 26th,..
PU
03/17POWERTECH TECHNOLOGY : Announcement for entering into real estate purchase agreements.
PU
03/10POWERTECH TECHNOLOGY : The company will participate "2022 APAC TMT Conference" held by Ban..
PU
03/10POWERTECH TECHNOLOGY : Board Meeting's Resolution on Cash dividends Distribution.
PU
03/10POWERTECH TECHNOLOGY : Board of Directors of Powertech Technology Resolved to Convene the ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 90 373 M 3 082 M 3 082 M
Net income 2022 9 255 M 316 M 316 M
Net Debt 2022 3 458 M 118 M 118 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,73x
Yield 2022 7,53%
Capitalization 66 169 M 2 256 M 2 256 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 10 755
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart POWERTECH TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Powertech Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWERTECH TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 91,80 TWD
Average target price 123,30 TWD
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chia Tou Hung General Manager & Director
Yung Ta Hsieh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hsuan Chang Tseng Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Tu-Kung Tsai Chairman
Li Chih Fang VP-Packaging, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWERTECH TECHNOLOGY INC.-6.04%2 256
NVIDIA CORPORATION-32.33%498 349
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-11.06%483 680
BROADCOM INC.-11.65%240 020
INTEL CORPORATION-8.62%192 412
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-7.73%160 498