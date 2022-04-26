Powertech Technology : Summary of Investor Conference of PTI.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/26 2.Company name:Powertech Technology Inc. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:PTI today announced consolidated revenue of NT$ 20,831 million, net income NT$2,920 million, and the basic earnings per share of NT$2.92 for the first quarter ended on March 31, 2022. The above financial information is un-audited. 6.Countermeasures:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A