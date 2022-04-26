Powertech Technology : Summary of Investor Conference of PTI.
04/26/2022
Provided by: Powertech Technology Inc.
Date of announcement
2022/04/26
Summary of Investor Conference of PTI.
2022/04/26
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/26
2.Company name:Powertech Technology Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:PTI today announced consolidated revenue of NT$
20,831 million, net income NT$2,920 million, and the basic earnings
per share of NT$2.92 for the first quarter ended on March 31, 2022.
The above financial information is un-audited.
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
