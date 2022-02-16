Powertech Technology : The company will participate "Taiwan CEO-CFO Conference 2022" held by J.P. Morgan.
02/16/2022
The company will participate "Taiwan CEO-CFO
Conference 2022" held by J.P. Morgan.
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/21~2022/02/22
2.Time of institutional investor conference:9:00 AM
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Video Conference.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
PTI has been invited by J.P. Morgan to attend the "Taiwan CEO-CFO
Conference 2022".
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.
