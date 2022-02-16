Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Powertech Technology Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6239   TW0006239007

POWERTECH TECHNOLOGY INC.

(6239)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Powertech Technology : The company will participate "Taiwan CEO-CFO Conference 2022" held by J.P. Morgan.

02/16/2022 | 02:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Powertech Technology Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/16 Time of announcement 15:38:11
Subject 
 The company will participate "Taiwan CEO-CFO
Conference 2022" held by J.P. Morgan.
Date of events 2022/02/16 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/21~2022/02/22
2.Time of institutional investor conference:9:00 AM
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Video Conference.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
  PTI has been invited by J.P. Morgan to attend the "Taiwan CEO-CFO
  Conference 2022".
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.

Disclaimer

Powertech Technology Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 07:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about POWERTECH TECHNOLOGY INC.
02:44aPOWERTECH TECHNOLOGY : The company will participate "Taiwan CEO-CFO Conference 2022" held ..
PU
02/09POWERTECH TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the Company's completion to repurchase shares from ..
PU
01/26POWERTECH TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the purchase order of machinery equipment on behalf..
PU
01/26POWERTECH TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the Company's completion to repurchase shares from ..
PU
01/26Tranche Update on Powertech Technology Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November..
CI
01/26Powertech Technology Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on November 29, 2021, has closed w..
CI
01/25POWERTECH TECHNOLOGY : Summary of Investor Conference of PTI.
PU
01/25POWERTECH TECHNOLOGY : Cumulative treasury share repurchase reached public announcement re..
PU
01/25POWERTECH TECHNOLOGY : 4Q21 Institutional Investor Conference
PU
01/24POWERTECH TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the purchase order of clean room and facility equip..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 83 932 M 3 012 M 3 012 M
Net income 2021 8 827 M 317 M 317 M
Net Debt 2021 9 179 M 329 M 329 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,37x
Yield 2021 6,60%
Capitalization 71 957 M 2 582 M 2 582 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 10 755
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart POWERTECH TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Powertech Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWERTECH TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 95,50 TWD
Average target price 126,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chia Tou Hung General Manager & Director
Hsuan Chang Tseng Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior VP
Tu-Kung Tsai Chairman
Li Chih Fang VP-Packaging, Research & Development
Chao Hsiang Lue Chief Operating Officer, Director & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWERTECH TECHNOLOGY INC.-2.46%2 582
NVIDIA CORPORATION-9.91%662 375
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED3.58%588 967
BROADCOM INC.-9.41%248 868
INTEL CORPORATION-5.94%197 248
QUALCOMM, INC.-5.40%194 971