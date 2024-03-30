Certain H Shares of Powerwin Tech Group Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-MAR-2024.

March 29, 2024 Share

Certain H Shares of Powerwin Tech Group Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-MAR-2024. These H Shares will be under lockup for 366 days starting from 30-MAR-2023 to 30-MAR-2024.



Details:

Pursuant to Rule 10.07 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, each of our Controlling Shareholders has undertaken to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and us that, except pursuant to the Global Offering, he/she/it will not and will procure that the relevant registered holder(s) will not (without the prior written consent of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange or unless otherwise in compliance with the applicable requirements of the Listing Rules): (a) in the period commencing on the date by reference to which disclosure of his/her/its holding of Shares is made in this prospectus and ending on the date which is six months from the Listing Date (the ?First Six-month Period?), directly or indirectly dispose of, nor enter into any agreement to dispose of or otherwise create any options, rights, interests or encumbrances in respect of, any of our Shares (or our other securities) in respect of which he/she/it is shown by this prospectus to be the beneficial owner; or (b) in the period of six months from the expiry of the First Six-month Period (the ?Second Six-month Period?), directly or indirectly, dispose of, nor enter into any agreement to dispose of or otherwise create any options, rights, interests or encumbrances in respect of, any of the Shares or securities referred to in (i) above if, immediately following the disposal or upon the exercise or enforcement of the options, rights, interests or encumbrances, he/she/it would cease to be our Controlling Shareholder.