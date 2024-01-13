POWR Lithium Corp. provided the complete results from the four-hole, 2,899 feet (883.9-metre) maiden drilling program. The Halo project is located less than 3 kilometres northwest of Tonopah, NV and surrounded by several lithium-exploration companies with published resources or, at least, discoveries.

The inaugural work program on the Halo property consisted of four drill holes, ranging from 503.8 to 804.9 feet (153.6 - 245.4m) in depth. The Siebert Formation, which hosts the claystone sequence, thickens to the west toward the center of the Montezuma valley. Drill Hole No.

Halo-001-23, shown in Figure 1, was positioned closest to the basin?s current margin and bottomed in lithic tuff with Li values <100ppm Li. Hole Nos. Halo-002 thru -004 are located further west revealing greater sediment thickness and, hence, hole depths, i.e. to 770.8 feet (235m).

Hole No. Halo-004-23, the furthest west hole, was lost in broken ground with the bottom 7 meters containing nearly 1,700 ppm Li. This hole is located about 1.8 km east of the American Battery Technology claim block and 0.9 km south of the American Lithium claim block.

Since the hole was unable to enter the lower tuff unit and exit the lithium-bearing claystone, it will need to be re-drilled in 2024.