Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna : Lots of improvements in iPKO biznes

Check out the news in the system e.g. simplified confirmation of the transfer, Split Payment to a trusted counterparty, return transfer.

For one-time transfer, tax transfer and split payment a simplified print is available without information about signing pattern and transfer history.

List of possible operations for a trusted counterparty has been extended by split payment.

If you have received transfer by mistake, you can easily return it. Choose 'Return transfer' in the account history and counterpaty's details will be automatically completed.

We have added a new search criterion by 'Own references' - an additional note that can be added to each transfer.

In the Settings → My profile section, there is another possibility to personalize the system - Table headers always visible.

When the function is active, the header of each table in the system will always be visible at the top of the page while scrolling (e.g. account history, list of accounts). Function available for corporate customers.

Order 'Data to activate closed cash deposit service' has been divided into 3 separate ones:

Add a new location, change the data of the current location and add a new user

Add or change user rights to order envelopes via iPKO biznes

Order new cards for online depository for existing users

It is now possible to apply for 'Return of funds from a prepaid debit card'.