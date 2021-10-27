Virtual accounts, real facilitation

Activation and management of virtual accounts is now easier in iPKO biznes.
To access the service in iPKO biznes click: Accounts->Virtual Accounts.
Functions available within the "Virtual Accounts" service:
-
Starting and closing the service online within the scope of your privileges;
-
Setting or modifying service parameters (e.g. posting method and frequency, possibility of debiting accounts);
-
Generation of virtual account numbers (from the service level or from a file);
-
Searching operations in history by virtual account;
-
Analytics of collective postings;
-
Hiding the actual number of account from which the payment was made by the virtual account number;
-
Managing user rights to the service.
How to activate the service?
Providing the service to new and existing customers does not require signing separate documentation, and activating a new service only requires appropriate authorizations.
How much does it cost?
Activation of the service is free of charge, however in accordance with the Tariff, it will involve a cyclic subscription fee connected with its provision in the amount of PLN 100.
Creating and managing virtual accounts:
Disclaimer
PKO Bank Polski SA published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 13:37:04 UTC.