    PKO   PLPKO0000016

POWSZECHNA KASA OSZCZEDNOSCI BANK POLSKI SPÓLKA AKCYJNA

(PKO)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 10/26
47.39 PLN   +2.05%
09:38aVirtual accounts, real facilitation
PU
09:38aWithdrawals from ATMs and branches for many recipients
PU
10/25POWSZECHNA KASA OSZCZEDNOSCI BANK POLSKI SPÓLKA AKCYJNA : One card to a multi-currency account
PU
Virtual accounts, real facilitation

10/27/2021 | 09:38am EDT
Activation and management of virtual accounts is now easier in iPKO biznes.

To access the service in iPKO biznes click: Accounts->Virtual Accounts.

Functions available within the "Virtual Accounts" service:

  • Starting and closing the service online within the scope of your privileges;
  • Setting or modifying service parameters (e.g. posting method and frequency, possibility of debiting accounts);
  • Generation of virtual account numbers (from the service level or from a file);
  • Searching operations in history by virtual account;
  • Analytics of collective postings;
  • Hiding the actual number of account from which the payment was made by the virtual account number;
  • Managing user rights to the service.

How to activate the service?

Providing the service to new and existing customers does not require signing separate documentation, and activating a new service only requires appropriate authorizations.

How much does it cost?

Activation of the service is free of charge, however in accordance with the Tariff, it will involve a cyclic subscription fee connected with its provision in the amount of PLN 100.

Creating and managing virtual accounts:

Disclaimer

PKO Bank Polski SA published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 13:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14 807 M 3 717 M 3 717 M
Net income 2021 4 659 M 1 170 M 1 170 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 3,81%
Capitalization 59 238 M 14 911 M 14 872 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 25 844
Free-Float 68,6%
Managers and Directors
Jan Emeryk Rosciszewski Chief Executive Officer
Bartosz Remigiusz Drabikowski Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Maciej Lopinski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mieczyslaw Krol Director-Insurance Banking & Operations
Mariusz Andrzejewski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWSZECHNA KASA OSZCZEDNOSCI BANK POLSKI SPÓLKA AKCYJNA65.01%14 911
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.28%157 675
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.22.83%74 187
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK11.15%65 655
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.3.67%60 956
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED25.15%59 532