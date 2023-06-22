Independence of Judgment and commitment of sufficient time to perform the function of a

Rules for assessment of suitability of the PZU SA Supervisory Board and Audit Committee

Attachment to the resolution adopted by the PZU SA Shareholder Meeting on 7 June 2023

Chapter 1

General provisions

§ 1

Scope and coverage

The rules for assessment of suitability of the PZU SA Supervisory Board and Audit Committee, hereinafter referred to as "the Rules", define the rules and methodology of the primary Suitability Assessment of Supervisory Board and Audit Committee member candidates, secondary Suitability Assessment of Supervisory Board and Audit Committee members, and a collective Suitability Assessment of the PZU SA Supervisory Board and Audit Committee.

2

Definitions

The terms and abbreviations used in these Rules have the following meanings:

BCM - Compliance Department; an organization unit within the PZU's structure, which is responsible, among others, for systemic management of compliance risk, including compliance of the Company with the law, internal regulations and accepted standards of conduct, systemic oversight over the function of compliance with the law in accordance with the Solvency II Directive and the KNF's guidelines or recommendations, as well as cooperation with the regulator; BZA -Management Board Office; an organizational unit within the PZU's structure, which is responsible, among others, for providing corporate services to the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of PZU; Form - Suitability Assessment form filled out by the Person Being Assessed in the suitability assessment process; a template of the Form is published on the PZU's website; KNF - Polish Financial Supervision Authority;

Nomination and Compensation Committee - a committee appointed and functioning within the PZU Supervisory Board; Competencies - the knowledge (resulting from education of the Person Being Assessed, training, certifications or professional levels and otherwise acquired during the professional career), experience (acquired by performing specific functions or holding specific positions) and skills required to perform the function; Commercial Company Code - the Commercial Company Code Act of 15 September 2000; Methodology - the Methodology for assessing suitability of the members of the corporate bodies of regulated entities, developed by KNF and available on KNF's website; Independence of a Supervisory Board member - a situation, in which the independence requirements set out in the PZU Articles of Association are satisfied and there are no links or relations of the Person Being Assessed with PZU or PZU Management Board that have or even may have influenced the objective and balanced assessment of PZU's situation by a PZU Supervisory Board member when exercising oversight over the activity of PZU and therefore would restrict his or her capacity to make decisions independently; Independence of Judgment - a pattern of behavior required of all Supervisory Board members to ensure that they are actively engaged in their duties, make their own reasonable, objective and independent decisions and opinions in the performance of their duties as Supervisory Board members; this includes any issues relating to potential or already existing conflicts of interest, as well as the behavioral traits and skills of the persons being assessed, which are manifested in their behavior, such as courage, assertiveness, ability to ask the correct questions, challenging decisions in a constructive manner, ability to make their own reasonable, objective and independent decisions and opinions, and to engage in constructive discussion; Suitability Assessment - an assessment conducted in order to find whether the Person Being Assessed or the body meets the requirement of suitability, in particular whether he/she/it has adequate Competencies, gives an Assurance of the proper performance of the assigned responsibilities, commits sufficient time to the assigned responsibilities and whether he/she/it meets the criterion of the Independence of Judgment; Person Being Assessed - candidate for Supervisory Board member, candidate for Audit Committee member, Supervisory Board member, Audit Committee member; Assessing Body - respectively: Shareholder Meeting, in the case of PZU SA Supervisory Board members, except in the case specified in letter b,

