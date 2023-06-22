Attachment to the resolution adopted by the PZU SA Shareholder Meeting on 7 June 2023

The consolidated text of the Compensation Policy for the PZU SA Management Board and Supervisory Board Members adopted by Resolution No. 36/2020 of the PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of 26 May 2020, including the amendments made by Resolution No. 65/2023 of the PZU SA Shareholder Meeting of 7 June 2023

Compensation Policy for the PZU SA Management Board and Supervisory Board Members

Chapter 1. General provisions

Substantive and subjective scope, aims of the Policy

1

1. The Compensation Policy for the PZU SA Management Board and Supervisory Board Members, hereinafter referred to as the "Policy", defines in particular:

a description of fixed and variable compensation components that may be granted to the

Management Board Members and Supervisory Board Members and their mutual proportions;