Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpiecze? Spólka Akcyjna : Current report 20/2022

08/03/2022 | 09:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date of preparation: 2 August 2022

Issuer's abbreviated name: PZU SA

Current Report 20/2022

Subject:

Announcement on convening an Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA and

draft resolutions

Legal basis:

Article 56 Section 1 Item 2 of the Act on Offerings - current and periodic information

Body of the report:

In reference to Current Report No. 19/2022 of 27 July 2022 on the request to convene an Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna ("PZU SA", "Company"), the Management Board of PZU SA with its registered office in Warsaw, acting pursuant to Article 399 § 1 in conjunction with Article 398 and Article 400 § 1 of the Commercial Company Code and § 10 sections 2 and 5 of the PZU SA Articles of Association hereby convenes an Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA to be held on 1 September 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Company's registered office in Warsaw at Al. Jana Pawła II 24, 00-133 Warsaw, with the following agenda:

  1. Open the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.
  2. Elect the Chairperson of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.
  3. Assert that the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting has been convened correctly and that it is capable of adopting resolutions.
  4. Accept the agenda.
  5. Make changes in the composition of the Supervisory Board.
  6. Adopt a resolution in the matter of assessing collective suitability of the Supervisory Board.
  7. Adopt a resolution on covering the costs incurred to convene and hold the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.
  8. Adjourn the meeting.

Attached is the Management Board's announcement on convening the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA prepared in compliance with Article 4022 of the Commercial Company Code and draft resolutions to be voted on during the meeting.

Legal basis: § 19 Section 1 Items 1 and 2 of the Finance Minister's Regulation of 29 March 2018 on Current and Periodic Information Transmitted by Securities Issuers and the Conditions for Recognizing the Information Required by the Regulations of a Non-Member State as Equivalent.

Attachments:

File

Description

Ogłoszenie o zwołaniu Nadzwyczajnego

Announcement of the Company's Management

Walnego Zgromadzenia PZU SA.pdf

Board on convening the Company's

Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting to be held

on 1 September 2022 prepared in accordance

with Article 4022 of the Commercial Company

Code.

Załącznik do ogłoszenia_Wzór anonimizacji.pdf

Attachment to the Announcement on Convening

the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting - Form

of anonymization of the personal ID card or

passport.

Projekty uchwał Nadzwyczajnego Walnego

Draft resolutions to be adopted at the

Zgromadzenia PZU SA.pdf

Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting to be held

on 1 September 2022.

Disclaimer

PZU - Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 13:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
