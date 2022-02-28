Log in
    PZU   PLPZU0000011

POWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZE? SPÓLKA AKCYJNA

(PZU)
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpiecze? Spólka Akcyjna : Current report 4_2022

02/28/2022 | 05:12am EST
PZU CONFIDENTIAL

Date of preparation:

2022-02-25

Issuer's abbreviated name:

PZU SA

Current Report No. 4/2022

Subject:

Announcement on convening an Extraordinary Shareholder

Meeting of PZU SA and draft resolutions

Legal basis:

Article 56 Section 1 Item 2 of the Act on Offerings - current and

periodic information

Body of the report:

Acting pursuant to Article 399 § 1 in conjunction with Article 398 and Article 4021 of the Commercial Company Code and § 10 Sections 2 and 5 of PZU SA's Articles of Association, the Management Board of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna with its registered office in Warsaw ("PZU SA", "Company") hereby convenes an Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA to be held on 25 March 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Company's registered office in Warsaw at Al. Jana Pawła II 24, 00-133 Warsaw, with the following agenda:

  1. Open the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.
  2. Elect the Chairperson of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.
  3. Assert that the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting has been convened correctly and that it is capable of adopting resolutions.
  4. Accept the agenda.
  5. Adopt a resolution to issue subordinated bonds on the domestic market.
  6. Adjourn the meeting.

Attached is the Management Board's announcement on convening the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA prepared in compliance with Article 4022 of the Commercial Company Code and draft resolutions to be voted on during the meeting.

Legal basis: § 19 Section 1 Items 1 and 2 of the Finance Minister's Regulation of 29 March 2018 on Current and Periodic Information Transmitted by Securities Issuers and the Conditions for Recognizing the Information Required by the Regulations of a Non-Member State as Equivalent.

Attachments:

File

Description

Announcement on convening the Extraordinary

Announcement by the Company's Management

Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA (pdf file)

Board on convening an Extraordinary

Shareholder Meeting to be held on 25 March

2022 prepared in compliance with Article 4022 of

the Commercial Company Code.

Attachment

to

the

Attachment to the Announcement on Convening

announcement_Anonymization specimen.pdf

the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting - Form

of anonymization of the personal ID card or

passport.

Draft resolutions to be adopted by the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA.pdf

Draft resolutions to be adopted by the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of the Company convened to be held on 25 March 2022.

SIGNATURES OF THE COMPANY'S REPRESENTATIVES:

Date

Name

Position and function

PZU - Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
