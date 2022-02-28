Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpiecze? Spólka Akcyjna : Current report 4_2022

PZU CONFIDENTIAL Date of preparation: 2022-02-25 Issuer's abbreviated name: PZU SA Current Report No. 4/2022 Subject: Announcement on convening an Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA and draft resolutions Legal basis: Article 56 Section 1 Item 2 of the Act on Offerings - current and periodic information

Body of the report:

Acting pursuant to Article 399 § 1 in conjunction with Article 398 and Article 4021 of the Commercial Company Code and § 10 Sections 2 and 5 of PZU SA's Articles of Association, the Management Board of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna with its registered office in Warsaw ("PZU SA", "Company") hereby convenes an Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA to be held on 25 March 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Company's registered office in Warsaw at Al. Jana Pawła II 24, 00-133 Warsaw, with the following agenda:

Open the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting. Elect the Chairperson of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting. Assert that the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting has been convened correctly and that it is capable of adopting resolutions. Accept the agenda. Adopt a resolution to issue subordinated bonds on the domestic market. Adjourn the meeting.

Attached is the Management Board's announcement on convening the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA prepared in compliance with Article 4022 of the Commercial Company Code and draft resolutions to be voted on during the meeting.

Legal basis: § 19 Section 1 Items 1 and 2 of the Finance Minister's Regulation of 29 March 2018 on Current and Periodic Information Transmitted by Securities Issuers and the Conditions for Recognizing the Information Required by the Regulations of a Non-Member State as Equivalent.

Attachments: