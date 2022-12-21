Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpiecze? Spólka Akcyjna : Factsheet - PZU Group financial results (Q3 2022)

GRUPA PZU | Factsheet 3Q 2022

#1 PLN 432 bn 40 thou. 22 mln 98% STRONG largest insurance assets employees clients most recognizable BALANCE SHEET and banking brand in Poland Solvency II group in CEE on safe level

The Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Group is the largest financial conglomerate in Poland and Central and Eastern Europe. The Group is headed by PZU, which has the status leading entity in the conglomerate. PZU's traditions dating back to 1803. PZU's stock are listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) being part of the WIG20 index and WIG ESG (sustainability) index. PZU is one of the most highly valued companies and heavily traded stocks on the Polish stock exchange. At the end of September 2022, PZU's market capitalization amounted to PLN 20.0 bn. The State Treasury with a 34.19% equity stake is PZU's main shareholder.

The Group companies offer not only in life, non-life and health insurance but also in banking, investment, pension and health care products. They also render assistance services to retail clients and businesses through strategic partnerships. The Group's operations are founded on clients' trust. The Group places the client in the center of attention and integrates all areas of activity around the client. The Group's strategic ambition is to develop ecosystems, which will provide comprehensive solutions to institutional as well as individual clients. They will create new opportunities to build long-lasting relations with clients in daily life. The key elements that contribute to building an entrenched technological advantage in integrated client service include further digitization, use of artificial intelligence (AI), big data and advanced analytics, as well as mobile and omni-channel solutions. The technological transition will be supported by the use of cloud computing.