  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpiecze? Spólka Akcyjna
  News
  Summary
    PZU   PLPZU0000011

POWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZE? SPÓLKA AKCYJNA

(PZU)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  09:01 2022-12-21 am EST
34.46 PLN   -0.40%
11/24Transcript : Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 24, 2022
CI
11/24Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/21Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpiecze? Spólka Akcyjna : 24 November 2022 – 3Q 2022 results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpiecze? Spólka Akcyjna : Factsheet - PZU Group financial results (Q3 2022)

12/21/2022 | 08:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GRUPA PZU | Factsheet 3Q 2022

#1

PLN 432 bn

40 thou.

22 mln

98%

STRONG

largest insurance

assets

employees

clients

most recognizable

BALANCE SHEET

and banking

brand in Poland

Solvency II

group in CEE

on safe level

The Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Group is the largest financial conglomerate in Poland and Central and Eastern Europe. The Group is headed by PZU, which has the status leading entity in the conglomerate. PZU's traditions dating back to 1803. PZU's stock are listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) being part of the WIG20 index and WIG ESG (sustainability) index. PZU is one of the most highly valued companies and heavily traded stocks on the Polish stock exchange. At the end of September 2022, PZU's market capitalization amounted to PLN 20.0 bn. The State Treasury with a 34.19% equity stake is PZU's main shareholder.

The Group companies offer not only in life, non-life and health insurance but also in banking, investment, pension and health care products. They also render assistance services to retail clients and businesses through strategic partnerships. The Group's operations are founded on clients' trust. The Group places the client in the center of attention and integrates all areas of activity around the client. The Group's strategic ambition is to develop ecosystems, which will provide comprehensive solutions to institutional as well as individual clients. They will create new opportunities to build long-lasting relations with clients in daily life. The key elements that contribute to building an entrenched technological advantage in integrated client service include further digitization, use of artificial intelligence (AI), big data and advanced analytics, as well as mobile and omni-channel solutions. The technological transition will be supported by the use of cloud computing.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

PLN million

2021

3Q 2021*

2Q 2022

3Q 2022

Robust net result1 in challenging market

conditions

A) PZU GROUP NET OF ALIOR BANK AND BANK PEKAO

PLN m

Gross written premiums

25,080

5,908

6,394

6,395

Net investment result (ex banking activities)

2,012

275

(157)

232

Net insurance claims and benefits paid

(15,731)

(3,894)

(3,426)

(3,929)

739

722

660

Acquisition expenses

(3,572)

(921)

(959)

(1,006)

-203

-547

Administrative expenses

(1,734)

(403)

(456)

(479)

3Q21

2Q22

3Q22

Operating profit

3,635

757

795

961

PZU Group's results

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the

2,732

562

556

784

Impact exerted by regulations in the banking sector2

parent company

B) Impairment attributable to equity holders of the

-

-

-

-

parent company

C) BANKS: ALIOR BANK AND BANK PEKAO

Business profitability surpasses strategic

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the

604

177

166

(124)

ambitions

parent company

(A+B+C) NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO

3,336

739

722

660

EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY

Total assets

402,129

396,433

429,936

432,449

Equity attributable to the owners of the parent

17,080

17,440

14,969

15,575

GWP

Net result

company

6.4 bn PLN

660 m PLN

*Restated data

(versus 5.9 in 3Q21)

(versus 739 in 3Q216)

Gross Written Premium structure (3Q 2022)

ROE

17.3%3

The PZU Group is committed to the development of a responsible organization, strongly emphasizing the ESG (environment, social and

Combined Operating

governance) factors in its strategy. The priority for the PZU Group is to generate benefits for its shareholders and clients in a sustainable and

Non-life in Poland

Operating margin4

22.5%

Ratio5

responsible manner. The success of the PZU Group will be built based on contemporary business models widely incorporating ESG criteria.

55.4%

89.9%

Baltic States

(versus 21.8% in 3Q21)

The Group supports the development of low-carbon economy, is committed to just energy transition and encourages communities to adopt

Poland

(versus 92.6% in 3Q21)

and Ukraine

sustainable and safe lifestyles and builds a modern, responsibly-managed organization.

10.5%

89.5%

Life in Poland

BUSINESS MODEL

MARKET POSITION

34.1%

Financial strength rating and credit rating

awarded to PZU by S&P

Smart client needs

#1

ESTONIA

#3

A-

analysis

Protection against the

#1

LATVIA

#1

Percentage share of business segments in the operating result

Utilization of Big Data

Insurance

LITHUANIA

(adjusted for PZU's shares in banks in 1H 2022)

/STABLE/

chance - risk valuation,

#1

eﬀects of events of

premium calculation

#2

and investment,

#6

Solutions based on artificial

payment of claims

80.2%

#8

POLAND

intelligence

Comprehensive oﬀer

TFI PZU

#3

UKRAINE

INSURANCE

OFE PZU

#3

investment and pension products

4.4%

Health

based on client

Pekao TFI

#5

Health care - oﬀering

knowledge and their

INSURANCE

health insurance and

medical care services,

real needs

Robotics

prophylactics,

#3

#8

prevention, promoting

Long-term partnership

a healthy lifestyle

#4

Products and services

accessible to clients

whenever and

Investments

wherever they want

Baltic

them

non-life insurance

market position in terms of

assets in management

market position in terms

States

-0.7%

Financial security

protection - growing

of revenue from medical

Advanced under

savings, capital

Risk mitigation

life insurance

market position in

activities

16.2%

INSURANCE

accumulation programs

terms of assets

writing and tariﬀ-

BANKING

-setting methods

Safeguarding

financial security

MARKET SHARE in Poland (2Q 2022)

needs

Poland

Flexible and multi-channel

Banking

Life protection (group 1)

PZU 52.8%

Ukraine

distribution network

Conducting banking

activities, including

Life periodical premium

PZU 43.1%

taking deposits,

Innovative mobile

extending credits and

Motor

PZU 33.1%

loans, running bank

solutions

accounts, handling cash

Non-life

PZU 31.7%

settlements and

rendering payment

Fast and eﬀicient

services

0%

20%

40%

60%

80%

100%

service

PZU'S STOCK

Number of shares

Free float (%)

Market capitalization

863,523,000

65.81%

PLN 20.0 bn

P/E

P/BV

D/Y

6.4x

1.3x

5.5%7)

Average trading value

per session

Average number of trades per session

Average trading

volume per session

PLN 45.8 m

4,793

1,609,403 shares

STRATEGY EXECUTION- FINANCIAL MEASURES

ROE (%)

3Q

18.6

+6.5 p.p.

17.4

10.9

18.3

18.5

7.3

Shareholder structure (31 December 2021)

Recommendations statistics (30 September 2022)

3.6

2020

2021

2022

2024

International

32.8%

-0.5 p.p.

Poland

+ 0.5 p.p.

67.2%

change 2021/2020

State Treasury

34.2%

0.0 p.p.

Institutional investors

24.1%

+0.1 p.p.

Individual investors

+0.4 p.p.

8.8%

4

Buy, Outperform

11

5

Neutral, Hold

2

Underperform, Reduce

Highest target price

PLN 46.9

Average target price

PLN 35.4

Lowest target price

PLN 26.2

PZU'S GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM9 (BN PLN)

PZU'S NET PROFIT10 (BN PLN)

23.9

25.1

26.2

3.3

3.4

6.6

6.8

19.0

+4.3%

1.9

1.0

2.1

-9.8%

17.3

18.3

0.7

2.4

1.2

PZU's share performance - min/max share price at session closing

2020

2021

2022

2024

2020

2021

2022

2024

60 PLN

  1. PLN
  1. PLN
  1. PLN

51.10

49.06

41,.65

3 000 pts

2 750 pts

2 500 pts

2 250 pts

2 000 pts

SOLVENCY II RATIO (%)

HEALTH PILLAR REVENUE (BN PLN)

29.21

20 PLN

10 PLN

0 PLN

05.2010 - 2015

PZU

WIG 20

Min/max ceny

29.,27

20.55

,

2016-20202021

1 750 pts

1 500 pts

1 250 pts

1 000 pts

2022

236

221

226

≥ 200%

+79.8%

1.2

1.7

0.9

0.9

0.4

+17.0%

0.3

0.8

0.7

2020

2021

2022 11)

2024

2020

2021

2022

2024

PZU's earnings per share and dividend per share

BANKS' CONTRIBUTION TO PZU GROUP'S NET RESULT12 (BN PLN)

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT14

(BN PLN)

2.83 2.60 2.71

2.24

5.40

3.77 3.82

2.97

3.44

3.00

2.71

2.08 2.25

1.40

3.35

2.50

3.72 3.82

2.80

3.5 8)

2.22

3.90

1.94

7.5x

0.8

0.6

0.2

0.3

+81.8%

60.0

-33.7%

33.0

35.1

30.8

2.5

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Q3

0.1

0.0

0.4

0.1

2021

202013

2022

2024

30.5 37.2 -2.1

2020

2021

2022

2024

Earnings per share (EPS) attri. to the parent company for a given year (PLN)

Dividend per share (in PLN) from the profit for a given year (DPS)

STRATEGY EXECUTION- ESG INDICATORS

Implementation 2021

ESG targets

in Senior

Management

objectives

55%

500m

70%

scope

of emis-

sions

1 and 2

70%

10-15

m

Giving consideration to ESG targets in the Company's strategic objectives and handing them over for execution by Senior Management

ESG assessment of 55% of the biggest corporate insurance clients from sectors sensitive to ESG risks

Increase of the current exposureto investments supporting climate and energy transition by 500 m PLN in 2021- 2024

Percentage of key procurement processes which give consideration to ESG criteria

Reaching climate neutrality of own operations thanks to reduction of emissions, purchase of green energy and offsetting CO21 emissions15

Percentage of employees covered by the #Well-being program

Number of recipients of social activities in the area of safety and sustainable lifestyle during the year

  • Targets were allocated to all WKK involved in strategy execution
  • Execution of 100%
  • Assessment methodology developed
  • The level of the indicator will be reported from 2022
  • An investment was made for 450 m PLN
  • Supplier segmentation was conducted
  • The level of the indicator will be reported from 2022
  • Reduced emissions16: 26,2%
  • Electricity from RES (~80%)
  • Offsetting 17 thousand tons of CO2 by purchasing carbon dioxide units from the State Forests
  • The #DobryStan (#Well-being) strategy was developed and implemented
  • The level of the indicator will be reported from 2022
  • 10 million recipients
  • Execution of 100%

CONTACT FOR INVESTORS::

Magdalena Komaracka, CFA, IR Director

+48 22 582 22 93

mkomaracka@pzu.pl

ANNOTATION:

  1. Net profit and equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company, net profit for 3Q21 adjusted; 2) Including the Bank Protection System, credit holidays and legal risk provision related to FX loans; 3) ROE in 3Q 2022 attributed to equity holders of the parent company, annualized; 4) Margin in 3Q 2021 and 3Q 2022 for the group and individually continued insurance segment; 5) Non-lifeinsurance in the PZU Group (Poland); 6) Adjusted 3Q21 result; 7) stopa liczona jako dywidenda (wg daty ustalenia prawa do dywidendy) wobec ceny akcji na koniec poprzedniego raportowanego roku; 8) On 26 March 2020, the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) issued
    a decision prohibiting the disbursement of dividends in 2020 by insurance companies and banks from their 2019 profits. On 16 December 2020 the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) issued a decision allowing the disbursement of dividends in an amount equal to 100% of the 2019 profit and 50% of the 2020 profit. On 12 May 2021 the Supervisory Board issued a positive opinion on the Management Board's motion to the OGM for dividend payment of PLN 3.5 per share; 9) PZU Group's gross written premium; 10, 12) Net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent company; 11) Data for 2Q It does not incorporate the new rules set forth in the Polish FSA's circular to insurance undertakings dated 16 April 2021; 13) Net of the impairment loss for goodwill on the acquisition of Bank Pekao and Alior Bank; 14) Third party assets under management TFI PZU, Pekao TFI and Alior TFI; 15) Climate neutrality in PZU and PZU Życie in terms of emissions unders scope 1 and scope 2; 16) PZU and PZU Życie, location- based method.

Piotr Wiśniewski, IR Manager

+48 22 582 26 23

pwisniewski@pzu.pl

PZU SA

al. Jana Pawła II 24 00-133 Warszawa ir@pzu.pl

www.pzu.pl/ri

Disclaimer

PZU - Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 13:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 26 287 M 5 973 M 5 973 M
Net income 2022 3 044 M 692 M 692 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,83x
Yield 2022 6,77%
Capitalization 29 873 M 6 788 M 6 788 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 39 043
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart POWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZE? SPÓLKA AKCYJNA
Duration : Period :
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpiecze? Spólka Akcyjna Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZE? SPÓLKA AKCYJNA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 34,60 PLN
Average target price 38,17 PLN
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Beata Kozlowska-Chyla Chief Executive Officer
Pawel Karol Mucha Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maciej Zaborowski Member-Supervisory Board
Robert Snitko Secretary & Member-Supervisory Board
Robert Jastrzebski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZE? SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-2.12%6 788
CHUBB LIMITED9.65%89 111
ALLIANZ SE-3.68%85 406
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-5.80%81 767
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD8.72%69 620
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-1.52%31 153