Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpiecze? Spólka Akcyjna : Factsheet - PZU Group financial results (Q3 2022)

The Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Group is the largest financial conglomerate in Poland and Central and Eastern Europe. The Group is headed by PZU, which has the status leading entity in the conglomerate. PZU's traditions dating back to 1803. PZU's stock are listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) being part of the WIG20 index and WIG ESG (sustainability) index. PZU is one of the most highly valued companies and heavily traded stocks on the Polish stock exchange. At the end of September 2022, PZU's market capitalization amounted to PLN 20.0 bn. The State Treasury with a 34.19% equity stake is PZU's main shareholder.
The Group companies offer not only in life, non-life and health insurance but also in banking, investment, pension and health care products. They also render assistance services to retail clients and businesses through strategic partnerships. The Group's operations are founded on clients' trust. The Group places the client in the center of attention and integrates all areas of activity around the client. The Group's strategic ambition is to develop ecosystems, which will provide comprehensive solutions to institutional as well as individual clients. They will create new opportunities to build long-lasting relations with clients in daily life. The key elements that contribute to building an entrenched technological advantage in integrated client service include further digitization, use of artificial intelligence (AI), big data and advanced analytics, as well as mobile and omni-channel solutions. The technological transition will be supported by the use of cloud computing.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
PLN million
2021
3Q 2021*
2Q 2022
3Q 2022
Robust net result1 in challenging market
conditions
A) PZU GROUP NET OF ALIOR BANK AND BANK PEKAO
PLN m
Gross written premiums
25,080
5,908
6,394
6,395
Net investment result (ex banking activities)
2,012
275
(157)
232
Net insurance claims and benefits paid
(15,731)
(3,894)
(3,426)
(3,929)
739
722
660
Acquisition expenses
(3,572)
(921)
(959)
(1,006)
-203
-547
Administrative expenses
(1,734)
(403)
(456)
(479)
3Q21
2Q22
3Q22
Operating profit
3,635
757
795
961
PZU Group's results
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the
2,732
562
556
784
Impact exerted by regulations in the banking sector2
parent company
B) Impairment attributable to equity holders of the
-
-
-
-
parent company
C) BANKS: ALIOR BANK AND BANK PEKAO
Business profitability surpasses strategic
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the
604
177
166
(124)
ambitions
parent company
(A+B+C) NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO
3,336
739
722
660
EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY
Total assets
402,129
396,433
429,936
432,449
Equity attributable to the owners of the parent
17,080
17,440
14,969
15,575
GWP
Net result
company
6.4 bn PLN
660 m PLN
*Restated data
(versus 5.9 in 3Q21)
(versus 739 in 3Q216)
Gross Written Premium structure (3Q 2022)
ROE
17.3%3
The PZU Group is committed to the development of a responsible organization, strongly emphasizing the ESG (environment, social and
Combined Operating
governance) factors in its strategy. The priority for the PZU Group is to generate benefits for its shareholders and clients in a sustainable and
Non-life in Poland
Operating margin4
22.5%
Ratio5
responsible manner. The success of the PZU Group will be built based on contemporary business models widely incorporating ESG criteria.
55.4%
89.9%
Baltic States
(versus 21.8% in 3Q21)
The Group supports the development of low-carbon economy, is committed to just energy transition and encourages communities to adopt
Poland
(versus 92.6% in 3Q21)
and Ukraine
sustainable and safe lifestyles and builds a modern, responsibly-managed organization.
10.5%
89.5%
Life in Poland
BUSINESS MODEL
MARKET POSITION
34.1%
Financial strength rating and credit rating
awarded to PZU by S&P
Smart client needs
#1
ESTONIA
#3
A-
analysis
Protection against the
#1
LATVIA
#1
Percentage share of business segments in the operating result
Utilization of Big Data
Insurance
LITHUANIA
(adjusted for PZU's shares in banks in 1H 2022)
/STABLE/
chance - risk valuation,
#1
eﬀects of events of
premium calculation
#2
and investment,
#6
Solutions based on artificial
payment of claims
80.2%
#8
POLAND
intelligence
Comprehensive oﬀer
TFI PZU
#3
UKRAINE
INSURANCE
OFE PZU
#3
investment and pension products
4.4%
Health
based on client
Pekao TFI
#5
Health care - oﬀering
knowledge and their
INSURANCE
health insurance and
medical care services,
real needs
Robotics
prophylactics,
#3
#8
prevention, promoting
Long-term partnership
a healthy lifestyle
#4
Products and services
accessible to clients
whenever and
Investments
wherever they want
Baltic
them
non-life insurance
market position in terms of
assets in management
market position in terms
States
-0.7%
Financial security
protection - growing
of revenue from medical
Advanced under
savings, capital
Risk mitigation
life insurance
market position in
activities
16.2%
INSURANCE
accumulation programs
terms of assets
writing and tariﬀ-
BANKING
-setting methods
Safeguarding
financial security
MARKET SHARE in Poland (2Q 2022)
needs
Poland
Flexible and multi-channel
Banking
Life protection (group 1)
PZU 52.8%
Ukraine
distribution network
Conducting banking
activities, including
Life periodical premium
PZU 43.1%
taking deposits,
Innovative mobile
extending credits and
Motor
PZU 33.1%
loans, running bank
solutions
accounts, handling cash
Non-life
PZU 31.7%
settlements and
rendering payment
Fast and eﬀicient
services
0%
20%
40%
60%
80%
100%
service
PZU'S STOCK
Number of shares
Free float (%)
Market capitalization
863,523,000
65.81%
PLN 20.0 bn
P/E
P/BV
D/Y
6.4x
1.3x
5.5%7)
Average trading value
per session
Average number of trades per session
Average trading
volume per session
PLN 45.8 m
4,793
1,609,403 shares
STRATEGY EXECUTION- FINANCIAL MEASURES
ROE (%)
3Q
18.6
+6.5 p.p.
17.4
10.9
18.3
18.5
7.3
Shareholder structure (31 December 2021)
Recommendations statistics (30 September 2022)
3.6
2020
2021
2022
2024
International
32.8%
-0.5 p.p.
Poland
+ 0.5 p.p.
67.2%
change 2021/2020
State Treasury
34.2%
0.0 p.p.
Institutional investors
24.1%
+0.1 p.p.
Individual investors
+0.4 p.p.
8.8%
4
Buy, Outperform
11
5
Neutral, Hold
2
Underperform, Reduce
Highest target price
PLN 46.9
Average target price
PLN 35.4
Lowest target price
PLN 26.2
PZU'S GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM9 (BN PLN)
PZU'S NET PROFIT10 (BN PLN)
23.9
25.1
26.2
3.3
3.4
6.6
6.8
19.0
+4.3%
1.9
1.0
2.1
-9.8%
17.3
18.3
0.7
2.4
1.2
PZU's share performance - min/max share price at session closing
2020
2021
2022
2024
2020
2021
2022
2024
60 PLN
PLN
PLN
PLN
51.10
49.06
41,.65
3 000 pts
2 750 pts
2 500 pts
2 250 pts
2 000 pts
SOLVENCY II RATIO (%)
HEALTH PILLAR REVENUE (BN PLN)
29.21
20 PLN
10 PLN
0 PLN
05.2010 - 2015
PZU
WIG 20
Min/max ceny
29.,27
20.55
,
2016-20202021
1 750 pts
1 500 pts
1 250 pts
1 000 pts
2022
236
221
226
≥ 200%
+79.8%
1.2
1.7
0.9
0.9
0.4
+17.0%
0.3
0.8
0.7
2020
2021
2022 11)
2024
2020
2021
2022
2024
PZU's earnings per share and dividend per share
BANKS' CONTRIBUTION TO PZU GROUP'S NET RESULT12 (BN PLN)
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT14
(BN PLN)
2.83 2.602.71
2.24
5.40
3.77 3.82
2.97
3.44
3.00
2.71
2.08 2.25
1.40
3.35
2.50
3.72 3.82
2.80
3.5 8)
2.22
3.90
1.94
7.5x
0.8
0.6
0.2
0.3
+81.8%
60.0
-33.7%
33.0
35.1
30.8
2.5
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Q3
0.1
0.0
0.4
0.1
2021
202013
2022
2024
30.5 37.2 -2.1
2020
2021
2022
2024
Earnings per share (EPS) attri. to the parent company for a given year (PLN)
Dividend per share (in PLN) from the profit for a given year (DPS)
STRATEGY EXECUTION- ESG INDICATORS
Implementation 2021
ESG targets
in Senior
Management
objectives
55%
500m
70%
scope
of emis-
sions
1 and 2
70%
10-15
m
Giving consideration to ESG targets in the Company's strategic objectives and handing them over for execution by Senior Management
ESG assessment of 55% of the biggest corporate insurance clients from sectors sensitive to ESG risks
Increase of the current exposureto investments supporting climate and energy transition by 500 m PLN in 2021- 2024
Percentage of key procurement processes which give consideration to ESG criteria
Reaching climate neutrality of own operations thanks to reduction of emissions, purchase of green energy and offsetting CO21 emissions15
Percentage of employees covered by the #Well-being program
Number of recipients of social activities in the area of safety and sustainable lifestyle during the year
Targets were allocated to all WKK involved in strategy execution
Execution of 100%
Assessment methodology developed
The level of the indicator will be reported from 2022
An investment was made for 450 m PLN
Supplier segmentation was conducted
The level of the indicator will be reported from 2022
Reduced emissions16: 26,2%
Electricity from RES (~80%)
Offsetting 17 thousand tons of CO2 by purchasing carbon dioxide units from the State Forests
The #DobryStan (#Well-being) strategy was developed and implemented
The level of the indicator will be reported from 2022
10 million recipients
Execution of 100%
CONTACT FOR INVESTORS::
Magdalena Komaracka, CFA, IR Director
+48 22 582 22 93
mkomaracka@pzu.pl
ANNOTATION:
Net profit and equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company, net profit for 3Q21 adjusted;2)Including the Bank Protection System, credit holidays and legal risk provision related to FX loans;3)ROE in 3Q 2022 attributed to equity holders of the parent company, annualized;4)Margin in 3Q 2021 and 3Q 2022 for the group and individually continued insurance segment;5)Non-lifeinsurance in the PZU Group (Poland);6)Adjusted 3Q21 result;7)stopa liczona jako dywidenda (wg daty ustalenia prawa do dywidendy) wobec ceny akcji na koniec poprzedniego raportowanego roku;8) On 26 March 2020, the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) issued
a decision prohibiting the disbursement of dividends in 2020 by insurance companies and banks from their 2019 profits. On 16 December 2020 the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) issued a decision allowing the disbursement of dividends in an amount equal to 100% of the 2019 profit and 50% of the 2020 profit. On 12 May 2021 the Supervisory Board issued a positive opinion on the Management Board's motion to the OGM for dividend payment of PLN 3.5 per share; 9)PZU Group's gross written premium;10, 12)Net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent company;11)Data for 2Q It does not incorporate the new rules set forth in the Polish FSA's circular to insurance undertakings dated 16 April 2021;13) Net of the impairment loss for goodwill on the acquisition of Bank Pekao and Alior Bank; 14) Third party assets under management TFI PZU, Pekao TFI and Alior TFI; 15) Climate neutrality in PZU and PZU Życie in terms of emissions unders scope 1 and scope 2; 16) PZU and PZU Życie, location- based method.
PZU - Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 13:58:04 UTC.