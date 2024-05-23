Warsaw, 20 March 2024
Management Board of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna
Motion
to the PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting
regarding:
the approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group for the year ended 31 December 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.
Content of the proposal:
We request that the PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting approve the consolidated financial statements of the Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group for the year ended 31 December 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.
Reasons:
The subject of the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting should be the consideration and approval of the Group's financial statements as defined in the accounting regulations. In addition, the annual consolidated financial statements are subject to approval by the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting no later than within 6 months of the balance sheet date (pursuant to Article 395 § 1 and § 5 of the Commercial Company Code, in conjunction with Article 63c(4) of the Accounting Act of 29 September 1994 and § 10(1) and § 18(1) of the Articles of Association of PZU SA).
The Management Board of PZU SA, by Resolution No. UZ/63/2024 of 20 March 2024, approved and the PZU SA Supervisory Board, by Resolution No. URN/50/2024 of 20 March 2024, positively evaluated the consolidated financial statements of the Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group for the year ended 31 December 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and recommended their approval to the PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting.
The motion is presented by:
/Maciej Rapkiewicz/
/Tomasz Kulik/
Attachment:
- draft resolution of the Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA on approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group for the year ended 31 December 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.
Draft
Re: Item 11 of the Agenda
RESOLUTION NO. ..../2024
ADOPTED BY THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETING
OF POWSZECHNY ZAKŁAD UBEZPIECZEŃ SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA
ON 18 JUNE 2024
regarding the approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group for the year ended 31 December 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards
Pursuant to Article 395 § 5 of the Commercial Company Code, in conjunction with Article 63c(4) of the Accounting Act of 29 September 1994 and § 18(1) of the Articles of Association of PZU SA, the PZU SA
Ordinary Shareholder Meeting hereby resolves as follows:
§ 1
The PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting, after consideration, approves the consolidated financial
statements of the Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group for the year ended 31 December
2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, including:
- consolidated statement of financial position as of 31 December 2023, which shows a total of PLN 467,893 million (four hundred and sixty-seven billion, eight hundred and ninety-three million zlotys) on the assets and capitals and liabilities side,
- consolidated profit and loss account for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2023, showing a net profit of PLN 12,452 million (in words: twelve billion four hundred and fifty-two million zlotys),
- consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2023, showing a comprehensive income of PLN 15,264 million (in words: fifteen billion, two hundred and sixty-four million zlotys),
- consolidated statement of changes in equity for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2023, showing an increase in equity in the amount of PLN 12,054 million (in words: twelve billion fifty-four million zlotys),
- consolidated statement of cash flows for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2023, showing an increase in cash in the amount of PLN 1,742 million (in words: one billion seven hundred and forty- two million zlotys),
- supplementary information and notes.
§ 2
The Resolution comes into force when adopted.
Chairman
of the PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting
Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna
Group
Consolidated financial statements for the year ended
31 December 2023 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards
Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group
Consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS for the year ended 31 December 2023
Table of contents
Consolidated profit and loss account
4
Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income
5
Consolidated statement of financial position
6
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
8
Consolidated cash flow statement
10
Supplementary information and notes
12
1.
Introduction
12
2.
Composition of PZU Group
15
3.
Shareholder structure
30
4.
Key management - Management Board and Group Directors
31
5.
Supervisory Board of the parent company
33
6.
Significant accounting policies and significant estimates and judgments
34
7.
Segment reporting
53
8.
Risk management
60
9.
Equity management
103
10.
Fair value
105
11.
Insurance and reinsurance contracts
116
12.
Result on investment activity
179
13.
Interest income calculated using the effective interest rate
182
14.
Other net investment income
183
15.
Result on derecognition of financial instruments and investments
183
16.
Movement in allowances for expected credit losses and impairment losses on financial instruments
184
17.
Net movement in fair value of assets and liabilities measured at fair value
185
18.
Revenue from commissions and fees
185
19.
Fee and commission expenses
186
20.
Operating costs of banks
186
21.
Interest expenses
187
22.
Employee expenses
187
23.
Other operating income
188
24.
Other operating expenses
188
25.
Income tax
188
26.
Earnings per share
190
27.
Goodwill
190
28.
Intangible assets
193
29.
Other assets
196
30.
Property, plant and equipment
197
31.
Investment property
199
32.
Entities accounted for using the equity method
200
2
Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group
Consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS for the year ended 31 December 2023
33.
Loan receivables from clients
201
34.
Financial derivatives
203
35.
Assets pledged as collateral for liabilities
214
36.
Investment financial assets
215
37.
Other receivables
220
38.
Expected credit losses and impairment of financial assets
220
39.
Cash and cash equivalents
230
40.
Equity attributable to the equity holders of the parent company
231
41.
Subordinated liabilities
233
42.
Liabilities on the issue of own debt securities
234
43.
Liabilities to banks
236
44.
Liabilities to clients under deposits
237
45.
Other liabilities
238
46.
Provisions
240
47.
Deferred tax
246
48.
Assets and liabilities held for sale
249
49.
Leases
250
50.
Assets securing receivables, liabilities and contingent liabilities
253
51.
Contingent assets and liabilities
253
52.
Offsetting financial assets and financial liabilities
253
53.
Notes to the consolidated cash flow statement
255
54.
Disputes
255
55.
Related party transactions
258
56.
Headcount
262
57.
Other information
262
3
Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group
Consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS for the year ended 31 December 2023 (in millions of PLN)
Consolidated profit and loss account
1 January -
1 January -
Consolidated profit and loss account
Note
31 December 2022
31 December 2023
(restated) 1)
Insurance service result before reinsurance
4,122
3,600
Insurance revenue
26,868
24,745
Insurance service expenses
(22,746)
(21,145)
Net income or expenses from reinsurance contracts held
(103)
63
Reinsurance premium allocation
(1,514)
(1,126)
Amounts recoverable from reinsurers
1,411
1,189
Insurance service result
11
4,019
3,663
Insurance finance income or expenses
(1,786)
(408)
Reinsurance finance income or expenses
38
30
Interest income calculated using the effective interest rate
13
27,579
18,265
Other net investment income
14
406
(57)
Result on derecognition of financial instruments and investments
15
592
(366)
Movement in allowances for expected credit losses and impairment losses on
16
(1,225)
(3,193)
financial instruments
Net movement in fair value of assets and liabilities measured at fair value
17
863
704
Revenue from commissions and fees
18
5,528
5,136
Fee and commission expenses
19
(1,742)
(1,449)
Operating costs of banks
20
(6,332)
(5,450)
Interest expenses
21
(8,890)
(4,767)
Other operating income
23
1,859
1,662
Other operating expenses
24
(4,842)
(5,608)
Operating profit
16,067
8,162
Share of the net financial results of entities measured by the equity method
10
(25)
Profit before tax
16,077
8,137
Income tax
25
(3,625)
(2,471)
Net profit, including:
12,452
5,666
- profit attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company
5,766
3,781
- profit (loss) attributable to holders of non-controlling interests
6,686
1,885
Weighted average basic and diluted number of common shares
26
863,378,107
863,390,384
Basic and diluted profit (loss) per common share (in PLN)
26
6.68
4.38
- The restatement of the comparative data resulting from the first application of IFRS 17 is described in section 6.2.1, while the restatement of data resulting from the change of presentation of interest income from hedge derivatives - in section 6.3.1.
Warsaw, 20 March 2024
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
4
Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group
Consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS for the year ended 31 December 2023 (in millions of PLN)
Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income
1 January -
1 January -
Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income
Note
31 December 2022
31 December 2023
(restated) 1)
Net profit
12,452
5,666
Net other comprehensive income
2,812
350
Subject to subsequent transfer to profit or loss
2,807
238
Valuation of debt instruments
2,064
(2,228)
Reclassification of debt instruments valuation for the profit and loss account
39
29
Measurement of loan receivables from clients
5
(5)
Insurance finance income or expenses
(1,678)
4,144
Reinsurance finance income or expenses
38
(120)
Foreign exchange translation differences
(137)
22
Cash flow hedging
3,160
(1,551)
Income tax
25
(684)
(53)
Not to be transferred to profit or loss in the future
5
112
Valuation of equity instruments
-
155
Reclassification of real property from property, plant and equipment to
27
2
investment property
Actuarial gains and losses related to provisions for employee benefits
(27)
(20)
Income tax
25
5
(25)
Total comprehensive income
15,264
6,016
- comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company
5,932
5,764
- comprehensive income attributable to holders of non-controlling interests
9,332
252
- The restatement of the comparative data resulting from the first application of IFRS17 is described in section 6.2.1.
Warsaw, 20 March 2024
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
5
Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group
Consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS for the year ended 31 December 2023 (in millions of PLN)
Consolidated statement of financial position
Assets
Note
31 December 2023
31 December 2022
1 January 2022
(restated) 1)
(restated) 1)
Goodwill
27
2,801
2,808
2,778
Intangible assets
28
3,404
3,282
3,403
Deferred tax assets
47
2,207
3,103
3,078
Other assets
29
483
462
331
Property, plant and equipment
30
4,445
4,304
4,144
Investment property
31
3,098
3,021
2,773
Entities accounted for using the equity method
32
62
52
93
Insurance contract assets
11
111
68
64
Reinsurance contract assets
11
3,469
2,336
1,509
Assets pledged as collateral for liabilities
35
1,708
972
1,336
Assets held for sale
48
621
654
643
Loan receivables from clients
33
218,808
212,693
215,008
Financial derivatives
34
11,396
16,197
8,328
Investment financial assets
36
192,332
153,861
136,954
Measured at amortized cost
135,875
106,013
82,893
Measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
44,366
39,725
44,896
Measured at fair value through profit or loss
12,091
8,123
9,165
Current income tax receivables
19
305
223
Other receivables
37
5,227
9,108
6,556
Cash and cash equivalents
39
17,702
15,960
9,447
Total assets
467,893
429,186
396,668
- The restatement of the comparative data resulting from the first application of IFRS 17 is described in section 6.2.1, while the restatement of data resulting from the change of presentation of current income tax receivables - in section 6.3.2.
Warsaw, 20 March 2024
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
6
Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group
Consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS for the year ended 31 December 2023 (in millions of PLN)
Consolidated statement of financial position (continued)
Equity and liabilities
Note
31 December 2023
31 December 2022
1 January 2022
(restated) 1)
(restated) 1)
Equity
Equity attributable to the equity holders of the parent company
30,022
26,162
22,072
Share capital
40.1
86
86
86
Other capital
40.3
18,225
17,205
13,611
Retained earnings
11,711
8,871
8,375
Retained profit
5,945
5,090
8,375
Net profit
5,766
3,781
-
Non-controlling interest
2.5
30,457
22,263
22,914
Total equity
60,479
48,425
44,986
Liabilities
Insurance contract liabilities
11
42,328
37,518
40,610
Reinsurance contract liabilities
11
35
31
28
Subordinated liabilities
41
6,166
6,184
6,274
Liabilities on the issue of own debt securities
42
12,003
11,090
5,940
Liabilities to banks
43
7,047
7,720
7,470
Liabilities to clients under deposits
44
303,781
278,058
265,155
Financial derivatives
34
11,656
20,956
11,880
Current income tax liabilities
1,991
328
147
Other liabilities
45
16,980
14,301
11,011
Provisions
46
2,307
1,711
1,206
Deferred tax liability
47
3,088
2,831
1,933
Liabilities related directly to assets classified as held for sale
48
32
33
28
Total liabilities
407,414
380,761
351,682
Total equity and liabilities
467,893
429,186
396,668
- The restatement of the comparative data resulting from the first application of IFRS 17 is described in section 6.2.1, while the restatement of data resulting from the change of presentation of current income tax liabilities - in section 6.3.2.
Warsaw, 20 March 2024
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
7
Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group
Consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS for the year ended 31 December 2023 (in millions of PLN)
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company
Other capital
Consolidated statement of
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Non-controlling
Total
Share
Supple
Other
Retained
changes in equity
Treasury
Insurance
Reinsurance
Actuarial gains and
Total
interest
equity
capital
mentary
reserve
Foreign exchange
earnings
Revaluation
finance
finance
losses related to
shares
capital
capital
translation
reserve
income or
income or
provisions for
differences
expenses
expenses
employee benefits
Note
40.1
2.5
As at 1 January 2023
86
(4)
15,315
1,721
(2,455)
2,622
(79)
(6)
91
8,871
26,162
22,263
48,425
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
1,639
(1,364)
31
(2)
(138)
5,766
5,932
9,332
15,264
Net profit (loss)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,766
5,766
6,686
12,452
Net other comprehensive
-
-
-
-
1,639
(1,364)
31
(2)
(138)
-
166
2,646
2,812
income
Transaction with the
shareholders of the parent
-
-
357
497
-
-
-
-
-
(2,926)
(2,072)
(1,138)
(3,210)
company
Distribution of financial
-
-
1,653
497
-
-
-
-
-
(2,150)
-
(1,138)
(1,138)
result
PZU dividend
-
-
(1,296)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(776)
(2,072)
-
(2,072)
Other changes
-
-
132
-
(132)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sales of equity instruments
designated
-
-
130
-
(130)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
at fair value through other
comprehensive income
Sale of revalued properties
-
-
2
-
(2)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
and other
As at 31 December 2023
86
(4)
15,804
2,218
(948)
1,258
(48)
(8)
(47)
11,711
30,022
30,457
60,479
Warsaw, 20 March 2024
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
8
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
PZU - Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA published this content on 23 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2024 16:51:02 UTC.