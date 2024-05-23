Warsaw, 20 March 2024

Management Board of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna

Motion

to the PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting

regarding:

the approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group for the year ended 31 December 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Content of the proposal:

We request that the PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting approve the consolidated financial statements of the Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group for the year ended 31 December 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Reasons:

The subject of the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting should be the consideration and approval of the Group's financial statements as defined in the accounting regulations. In addition, the annual consolidated financial statements are subject to approval by the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting no later than within 6 months of the balance sheet date (pursuant to Article 395 § 1 and § 5 of the Commercial Company Code, in conjunction with Article 63c(4) of the Accounting Act of 29 September 1994 and § 10(1) and § 18(1) of the Articles of Association of PZU SA).

The Management Board of PZU SA, by Resolution No. UZ/63/2024 of 20 March 2024, approved and the PZU SA Supervisory Board, by Resolution No. URN/50/2024 of 20 March 2024, positively evaluated the consolidated financial statements of the Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group for the year ended 31 December 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and recommended their approval to the PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting.

The motion is presented by:

/Maciej Rapkiewicz/ /Tomasz Kulik/

Attachment: