Warsaw, 20 March 2024

Management Board of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna

Motion

to the PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting

regarding:

the approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group for the year ended 31 December 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Content of the proposal:

We request that the PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting approve the consolidated financial statements of the Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group for the year ended 31 December 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Reasons:

The subject of the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting should be the consideration and approval of the Group's financial statements as defined in the accounting regulations. In addition, the annual consolidated financial statements are subject to approval by the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting no later than within 6 months of the balance sheet date (pursuant to Article 395 § 1 and § 5 of the Commercial Company Code, in conjunction with Article 63c(4) of the Accounting Act of 29 September 1994 and § 10(1) and § 18(1) of the Articles of Association of PZU SA).

The Management Board of PZU SA, by Resolution No. UZ/63/2024 of 20 March 2024, approved and the PZU SA Supervisory Board, by Resolution No. URN/50/2024 of 20 March 2024, positively evaluated the consolidated financial statements of the Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group for the year ended 31 December 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and recommended their approval to the PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting.

The motion is presented by:

/Maciej Rapkiewicz/

/Tomasz Kulik/

Attachment:

  1. draft resolution of the Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA on approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group for the year ended 31 December 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Draft

Re: Item 11 of the Agenda

RESOLUTION NO. ..../2024

ADOPTED BY THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETING

OF POWSZECHNY ZAKŁAD UBEZPIECZEŃ SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA

ON 18 JUNE 2024

regarding the approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group for the year ended 31 December 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards

Pursuant to Article 395 § 5 of the Commercial Company Code, in conjunction with Article 63c(4) of the Accounting Act of 29 September 1994 and § 18(1) of the Articles of Association of PZU SA, the PZU SA

Ordinary Shareholder Meeting hereby resolves as follows:

§ 1

The PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting, after consideration, approves the consolidated financial

statements of the Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group for the year ended 31 December

2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, including:

  1. consolidated statement of financial position as of 31 December 2023, which shows a total of PLN 467,893 million (four hundred and sixty-seven billion, eight hundred and ninety-three million zlotys) on the assets and capitals and liabilities side,
  2. consolidated profit and loss account for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2023, showing a net profit of PLN 12,452 million (in words: twelve billion four hundred and fifty-two million zlotys),
  3. consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2023, showing a comprehensive income of PLN 15,264 million (in words: fifteen billion, two hundred and sixty-four million zlotys),
  4. consolidated statement of changes in equity for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2023, showing an increase in equity in the amount of PLN 12,054 million (in words: twelve billion fifty-four million zlotys),
  5. consolidated statement of cash flows for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2023, showing an increase in cash in the amount of PLN 1,742 million (in words: one billion seven hundred and forty- two million zlotys),
  6. supplementary information and notes.

§ 2

The Resolution comes into force when adopted.

Chairman

of the PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting

Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna

Group

Consolidated financial statements for the year ended

31 December 2023 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards

Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group

Consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS for the year ended 31 December 2023

Table of contents

Consolidated profit and loss account

4

Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income

5

Consolidated statement of financial position

6

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

8

Consolidated cash flow statement

10

Supplementary information and notes

12

1.

Introduction

12

2.

Composition of PZU Group

15

3.

Shareholder structure

30

4.

Key management - Management Board and Group Directors

31

5.

Supervisory Board of the parent company

33

6.

Significant accounting policies and significant estimates and judgments

34

7.

Segment reporting

53

8.

Risk management

60

9.

Equity management

103

10.

Fair value

105

11.

Insurance and reinsurance contracts

116

12.

Result on investment activity

179

13.

Interest income calculated using the effective interest rate

182

14.

Other net investment income

183

15.

Result on derecognition of financial instruments and investments

183

16.

Movement in allowances for expected credit losses and impairment losses on financial instruments

184

17.

Net movement in fair value of assets and liabilities measured at fair value

185

18.

Revenue from commissions and fees

185

19.

Fee and commission expenses

186

20.

Operating costs of banks

186

21.

Interest expenses

187

22.

Employee expenses

187

23.

Other operating income

188

24.

Other operating expenses

188

25.

Income tax

188

26.

Earnings per share

190

27.

Goodwill

190

28.

Intangible assets

193

29.

Other assets

196

30.

Property, plant and equipment

197

31.

Investment property

199

32.

Entities accounted for using the equity method

200

2

Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group

Consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS for the year ended 31 December 2023

33.

Loan receivables from clients

201

34.

Financial derivatives

203

35.

Assets pledged as collateral for liabilities

214

36.

Investment financial assets

215

37.

Other receivables

220

38.

Expected credit losses and impairment of financial assets

220

39.

Cash and cash equivalents

230

40.

Equity attributable to the equity holders of the parent company

231

41.

Subordinated liabilities

233

42.

Liabilities on the issue of own debt securities

234

43.

Liabilities to banks

236

44.

Liabilities to clients under deposits

237

45.

Other liabilities

238

46.

Provisions

240

47.

Deferred tax

246

48.

Assets and liabilities held for sale

249

49.

Leases

250

50.

Assets securing receivables, liabilities and contingent liabilities

253

51.

Contingent assets and liabilities

253

52.

Offsetting financial assets and financial liabilities

253

53.

Notes to the consolidated cash flow statement

255

54.

Disputes

255

55.

Related party transactions

258

56.

Headcount

262

57.

Other information

262

3

Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group

Consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS for the year ended 31 December 2023 (in millions of PLN)

Consolidated profit and loss account

1 January -

1 January -

Consolidated profit and loss account

Note

31 December 2022

31 December 2023

(restated) 1)

Insurance service result before reinsurance

4,122

3,600

Insurance revenue

26,868

24,745

Insurance service expenses

(22,746)

(21,145)

Net income or expenses from reinsurance contracts held

(103)

63

Reinsurance premium allocation

(1,514)

(1,126)

Amounts recoverable from reinsurers

1,411

1,189

Insurance service result

11

4,019

3,663

Insurance finance income or expenses

(1,786)

(408)

Reinsurance finance income or expenses

38

30

Interest income calculated using the effective interest rate

13

27,579

18,265

Other net investment income

14

406

(57)

Result on derecognition of financial instruments and investments

15

592

(366)

Movement in allowances for expected credit losses and impairment losses on

16

(1,225)

(3,193)

financial instruments

Net movement in fair value of assets and liabilities measured at fair value

17

863

704

Revenue from commissions and fees

18

5,528

5,136

Fee and commission expenses

19

(1,742)

(1,449)

Operating costs of banks

20

(6,332)

(5,450)

Interest expenses

21

(8,890)

(4,767)

Other operating income

23

1,859

1,662

Other operating expenses

24

(4,842)

(5,608)

Operating profit

16,067

8,162

Share of the net financial results of entities measured by the equity method

10

(25)

Profit before tax

16,077

8,137

Income tax

25

(3,625)

(2,471)

Net profit, including:

12,452

5,666

- profit attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company

5,766

3,781

- profit (loss) attributable to holders of non-controlling interests

6,686

1,885

Weighted average basic and diluted number of common shares

26

863,378,107

863,390,384

Basic and diluted profit (loss) per common share (in PLN)

26

6.68

4.38

  1. The restatement of the comparative data resulting from the first application of IFRS 17 is described in section 6.2.1, while the restatement of data resulting from the change of presentation of interest income from hedge derivatives - in section 6.3.1.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

4

Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group

Consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS for the year ended 31 December 2023 (in millions of PLN)

Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income

1 January -

1 January -

Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income

Note

31 December 2022

31 December 2023

(restated) 1)

Net profit

12,452

5,666

Net other comprehensive income

2,812

350

Subject to subsequent transfer to profit or loss

2,807

238

Valuation of debt instruments

2,064

(2,228)

Reclassification of debt instruments valuation for the profit and loss account

39

29

Measurement of loan receivables from clients

5

(5)

Insurance finance income or expenses

(1,678)

4,144

Reinsurance finance income or expenses

38

(120)

Foreign exchange translation differences

(137)

22

Cash flow hedging

3,160

(1,551)

Income tax

25

(684)

(53)

Not to be transferred to profit or loss in the future

5

112

Valuation of equity instruments

-

155

Reclassification of real property from property, plant and equipment to

27

2

investment property

Actuarial gains and losses related to provisions for employee benefits

(27)

(20)

Income tax

25

5

(25)

Total comprehensive income

15,264

6,016

- comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company

5,932

5,764

- comprehensive income attributable to holders of non-controlling interests

9,332

252

  1. The restatement of the comparative data resulting from the first application of IFRS17 is described in section 6.2.1.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

5

Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group

Consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS for the year ended 31 December 2023 (in millions of PLN)

Consolidated statement of financial position

Assets

Note

31 December 2023

31 December 2022

1 January 2022

(restated) 1)

(restated) 1)

Goodwill

27

2,801

2,808

2,778

Intangible assets

28

3,404

3,282

3,403

Deferred tax assets

47

2,207

3,103

3,078

Other assets

29

483

462

331

Property, plant and equipment

30

4,445

4,304

4,144

Investment property

31

3,098

3,021

2,773

Entities accounted for using the equity method

32

62

52

93

Insurance contract assets

11

111

68

64

Reinsurance contract assets

11

3,469

2,336

1,509

Assets pledged as collateral for liabilities

35

1,708

972

1,336

Assets held for sale

48

621

654

643

Loan receivables from clients

33

218,808

212,693

215,008

Financial derivatives

34

11,396

16,197

8,328

Investment financial assets

36

192,332

153,861

136,954

Measured at amortized cost

135,875

106,013

82,893

Measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

44,366

39,725

44,896

Measured at fair value through profit or loss

12,091

8,123

9,165

Current income tax receivables

19

305

223

Other receivables

37

5,227

9,108

6,556

Cash and cash equivalents

39

17,702

15,960

9,447

Total assets

467,893

429,186

396,668

  1. The restatement of the comparative data resulting from the first application of IFRS 17 is described in section 6.2.1, while the restatement of data resulting from the change of presentation of current income tax receivables - in section 6.3.2.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

6

Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group

Consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS for the year ended 31 December 2023 (in millions of PLN)

Consolidated statement of financial position (continued)

Equity and liabilities

Note

31 December 2023

31 December 2022

1 January 2022

(restated) 1)

(restated) 1)

Equity

Equity attributable to the equity holders of the parent company

30,022

26,162

22,072

Share capital

40.1

86

86

86

Other capital

40.3

18,225

17,205

13,611

Retained earnings

11,711

8,871

8,375

Retained profit

5,945

5,090

8,375

Net profit

5,766

3,781

-

Non-controlling interest

2.5

30,457

22,263

22,914

Total equity

60,479

48,425

44,986

Liabilities

Insurance contract liabilities

11

42,328

37,518

40,610

Reinsurance contract liabilities

11

35

31

28

Subordinated liabilities

41

6,166

6,184

6,274

Liabilities on the issue of own debt securities

42

12,003

11,090

5,940

Liabilities to banks

43

7,047

7,720

7,470

Liabilities to clients under deposits

44

303,781

278,058

265,155

Financial derivatives

34

11,656

20,956

11,880

Current income tax liabilities

1,991

328

147

Other liabilities

45

16,980

14,301

11,011

Provisions

46

2,307

1,711

1,206

Deferred tax liability

47

3,088

2,831

1,933

Liabilities related directly to assets classified as held for sale

48

32

33

28

Total liabilities

407,414

380,761

351,682

Total equity and liabilities

467,893

429,186

396,668

  1. The restatement of the comparative data resulting from the first application of IFRS 17 is described in section 6.2.1, while the restatement of data resulting from the change of presentation of current income tax liabilities - in section 6.3.2.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

7

Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group

Consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS for the year ended 31 December 2023 (in millions of PLN)

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company

Other capital

Consolidated statement of

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Non-controlling

Total

Share

Supple

Other

Retained

changes in equity

Treasury

Insurance

Reinsurance

Actuarial gains and

Total

interest

equity

capital

mentary

reserve

Foreign exchange

earnings

Revaluation

finance

finance

losses related to

shares

capital

capital

translation

reserve

income or

income or

provisions for

differences

expenses

expenses

employee benefits

Note

40.1

2.5

As at 1 January 2023

86

(4)

15,315

1,721

(2,455)

2,622

(79)

(6)

91

8,871

26,162

22,263

48,425

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

1,639

(1,364)

31

(2)

(138)

5,766

5,932

9,332

15,264

Net profit (loss)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,766

5,766

6,686

12,452

Net other comprehensive

-

-

-

-

1,639

(1,364)

31

(2)

(138)

-

166

2,646

2,812

income

Transaction with the

shareholders of the parent

-

-

357

497

-

-

-

-

-

(2,926)

(2,072)

(1,138)

(3,210)

company

Distribution of financial

-

-

1,653

497

-

-

-

-

-

(2,150)

-

(1,138)

(1,138)

result

PZU dividend

-

-

(1,296)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(776)

(2,072)

-

(2,072)

Other changes

-

-

132

-

(132)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Sales of equity instruments

designated

-

-

130

-

(130)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

at fair value through other

comprehensive income

Sale of revalued properties

-

-

2

-

(2)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

and other

As at 31 December 2023

86

(4)

15,804

2,218

(948)

1,258

(48)

(8)

(47)

11,711

30,022

30,457

60,479

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

8

