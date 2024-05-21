Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 31 March 2024 (in millions of PLN)

m PLN m PLN m EUR m EUR Data from the revenue account of non-life insurance and the general profit 1 January - 1 January - 1 January - 1 January - and loss account 31 March 31 March 31 March 31 March 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross written premiums 4,904 4,443 1,135 945 Technical result of non-life insurance 375 268 87 57 Net profit or loss on investing activities1) 185 940 43 200 Net profit or loss 301 962 70 205 Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares 863,523,000 863,523,000 863,523,000 863,523,000 Basic and diluted earnings per common share (in PLN/EUR) 0.35 1.11 0.08 0.24

Including the item "Share of the net profit (loss) of related parties accounted for using the equity method".

3. Selected standalone financial data of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń na Życie Spółka Akcyjna (PAS)

m PLN m PLN m EUR m EUR Data from the balance sheet 31 March 31 December 31 March 31 December 2024 2023 2024 2023 Assets 30,305 29,545 7,046 6,795 Total equity 5,254 4,867 1,222 1,119 m PLN m PLN m EUR m EUR Data from the technical life insurance account and from the general profit 1 January - 1 January - 1 January - 1 January - and loss account 31 March 31 March 31 March 31 March 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross written premiums 2,407 2,217 557 472 Technical life insurance result 502 445 116 95 Net investment result 451 531 104 113 Net profit 371 311 86 66

4. Summary of consolidated quarterly performance

The net profit of PZU Group for the 3-month period ended 31 March 2024 was PLN 2,885 million and was higher by 12.2% than the net profit for the corresponding period of the preceding year. The net profit attributable to the parent company's shareholders was PLN 1,254 million compared to PLN 1,150 million in 2023 (an increase by PLN 104 million).

The aROE attributable to the parent company (PZU) for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2024 was 17.1%, which constitutes an decrease by 1.7 percentage points in comparison to that for the corresponding period of the preceding year.

The following factors affected the PZU Group's operations in the 3-month period ended 31 March 2024, as compared to the corresponding period of the preceding year: