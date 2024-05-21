Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna
Group
Condensed Interim
Consolidated Financial Statements for the 3 months ended
31 March 2024
Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 31 March 2024
Table of contents
Financial highlights
4
1.
Selected consolidated financial data of PZU Group
4
2.
Selected standalone financial data of PZU (PAS)
4
3.
Selected standalone financial data of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń na Życie Spółka Akcyjna (PAS)
5
4.
Summary of consolidated quarterly performance
5
Interim consolidated profit and loss account
6
Interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income
7
Interim consolidated statement of financial position
8
Interim consolidated statement of changes in equity
10
Interim consolidated cash flow statement
12
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
14
1.
Introduction
14
2.
Information on PZU and PZU Group
18
3.
Shareholder structure
30
4.
Key management personnel - Management Board of the parent company and Directors of PZU Group
31
5.
Parent Company's Supervisory Board
33
6.
Key accounting policies, key estimates and judgments
34
7.
Major events that have a significant impact on the structure of items of the financial statements
39
8.
Corrections of errors from previous years
39
9.
Significant events after the end of the reporting period
39
10.
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
40
11.
Financial assets pledged as collateral for liabilities and contingent liabilities
82
12.
Contingent assets and liabilities
82
13.
Commentary to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
83
14.
Equity management
86
15.
Segment reporting
87
16.
Note on reporting by segment
94
17.
Impact of non-recurring events on operating results
100
18.
Information on changes in economic circumstances and business conditions which have a material impact
on the fair value of financial assets and liabilities
100
19.
Management Board's position on previously published forecasts
105
20.
Issues, redemptions and repayments of debt securities and equity securities
105
21.
Payment default or violation of material regulations of the loan agreement
105
22.
Distribution of the parent company's profit and dividends
105
23.
Disputes
106
24.
Evaluation of the PZU Group companies' standing by rating agencies
109
25.
Related party transactions
110
26.
Other information
111
2
Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 31 March 2024
PZU's quarterly standalone financial information (in compliance with PAS)
117
1.
Interim balance sheet
117
2.
Interim statement of off-balance sheet line items
119
3.
Interim revenue account of non-life insurance
120
4.
Interim general profit and loss account
121
5.
Interim statement of changes in equity
122
6.
Interim cash flow statement
125
7.
Introduction
127
8.
Key accounting principles (accounting policy)
127
9.
Changes in accounting policies
127
3
Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 31 March 2024 (in millions of PLN)
Financial highlights
1. Selected consolidated financial data of PZU Group
m PLN
m PLN
m EUR
m EUR
Data from the consolidated profit and loss account
1 January -
1 January -
1 January -
1 January -
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
2024
2023
Insurance service result
787
856
182
182
Fees and commissions result
912
909
211
193
Net investment result
7,184
6,721
1,663
1,430
Profit before tax
3,773
3,416
873
727
Net profit, including:
2,885
2,572
668
547
- profit attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company
1,254
1,150
291
245
- profit attributable to holders of non-controlling interests
1,631
1,422
377
302
Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares
863,343,165
863,390,463
863,343,165
863,390,463
Basic and diluted earnings per common share (in PLN/EUR)
1.45
1.33
0.34
0.28
m PLN
m PLN
m EUR
m EUR
Data from the consolidated statement of financial position
31 March
31 December
31 March
31 December
2024
2023
2024
2023
Assets
482,969
467,893
112,295
107,611
Share capital
86
86
20
20
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent
31,312
30,022
7,280
6,905
Non-controlling interests
31,943
30,457
7,427
7,005
Total equity
63,255
60,479
14,707
13,910
Basic and diluted number of common shares
863,378,570
863,381,846
863,378,570
863,381,846
Book value per common share (in PLN/EUR)
36.27
34.77
8.43
8.00
m PLN
m PLN
m EUR
m EUR
Data from the consolidated cash flow statement
1 January -
1 January -
1 January -
1 January -
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net cash flows from operating activities
5,364
17,780
1,241
3,783
Net cash flows from investing activities
(4,274)
(13,323)
(989)
(2,834)
Net cash flows from financing activities
1,073
322
248
69
Total net cash flows
2,163
4,779
501
1,017
2. Selected standalone financial data of PZU (PAS)
m PLN
m PLN
m EUR
m EUR
Data from the balance sheet
31 March
31 December
31 March
31 December
2024
2023
2024
2023
Assets
55,009
52,965
12,790
12,181
Share capital
86
86
20
20
Total equity
22,190
20,884
5,159
4,803
Basic and diluted number of common shares
863,523,000
863,523,000
863,523,000
863,523,000
Book value per common share (in PLN/EUR)
25.70
24.18
5.98
5.56
4
Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 31 March 2024 (in millions of PLN)
m PLN
m PLN
m EUR
m EUR
Data from the revenue account of non-life insurance and the general profit
1 January -
1 January -
1 January -
1 January -
and loss account
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
2024
2023
Gross written premiums
4,904
4,443
1,135
945
Technical result of non-life insurance
375
268
87
57
Net profit or loss on investing activities1)
185
940
43
200
Net profit or loss
301
962
70
205
Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares
863,523,000
863,523,000
863,523,000
863,523,000
Basic and diluted earnings per common share (in PLN/EUR)
0.35
1.11
0.08
0.24
- Including the item "Share of the net profit (loss) of related parties accounted for using the equity method".
3. Selected standalone financial data of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń na Życie Spółka Akcyjna (PAS)
m PLN
m PLN
m EUR
m EUR
Data from the balance sheet
31 March
31 December
31 March
31 December
2024
2023
2024
2023
Assets
30,305
29,545
7,046
6,795
Total equity
5,254
4,867
1,222
1,119
m PLN
m PLN
m EUR
m EUR
Data from the technical life insurance account and from the general profit
1 January -
1 January -
1 January -
1 January -
and loss account
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
2024
2023
Gross written premiums
2,407
2,217
557
472
Technical life insurance result
502
445
116
95
Net investment result
451
531
104
113
Net profit
371
311
86
66
4. Summary of consolidated quarterly performance
The net profit of PZU Group for the 3-month period ended 31 March 2024 was PLN 2,885 million and was higher by 12.2% than the net profit for the corresponding period of the preceding year. The net profit attributable to the parent company's shareholders was PLN 1,254 million compared to PLN 1,150 million in 2023 (an increase by PLN 104 million).
The aROE attributable to the parent company (PZU) for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2024 was 17.1%, which constitutes an decrease by 1.7 percentage points in comparison to that for the corresponding period of the preceding year.
The following factors affected the PZU Group's operations in the 3-month period ended 31 March 2024, as compared to the corresponding period of the preceding year:
- higher performance in the banking business segment, in particular due to an increase in the interest income as a result of higher loan volumes consuming the negative impact of falling interest rates;
- higher profitability on the operating activities of the corporate non-life insurance business, mainly as a result of an improved y/y insurance service result (with rising sales of non-motor insurance and MOD);
- higher operating result in the group and individually continued life insurance segment, in particular as a result of the increase in the result from insurance services as well as the result from investments allocated to the segment;
- an increase in operating profit in the investment segment due to higher revenues from capital market instruments and higher income from the bond portfolio measured at fair value through profit or loss;
- lower profitability of mass non-life insurance business - deterioration in the result from insurance services mainly related to higher claims, with a simultaneous deterioration in the result from investments allocated to the segment.
5
Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 31 March 2024 (in millions of PLN)
Interim consolidated profit and loss account
1 January -
1 January -
Consolidated profit and loss account
Note
31 March 2023
31 March 2024
(restated) 1)
Insurance service result before reinsurance
1,178
(123)
Insurance revenue
10.1.2
7,012
6,399
10.1.4
Insurance service expenses
10.1.4
(5,834)
(6,522)
Net income or expenses from reinsurance contracts held
(391)
979
Reinsurance premium allocation
10.1.3
(425)
(365)
Amounts recoverable from reinsurers
10.1.5
34
1,344
Insurance service result
787
856
Insurance finance income or expenses
(484)
(477)
Financial income and expenses from reinsurance
45
13
Interest income calculated using the effective interest rate
10.2
6,953
6,568
Other net investment income
10.3
53
173
Result on derecognition of financial instruments and investments
10.4
406
171
Movement in allowances for expected credit losses and impairment losses on financial
10.5
(206)
(351)
instruments
Net movement in fair value of assets and liabilities measured at fair value
10.6
(22)
160
Revenue from commissions and fees
10.7
1,345
1,285
Fee and commission expenses
10.8
(433)
(376)
Operating costs of banks
10.9
(1,651)
(1,498)
Interest expenses
10.10
(2,049)
(2,196)
Other operating income
10.11
462
409
Other operating expenses
10.12
(1,436)
(1,323)
Operating profit
3,770
3,414
Share of the net financial results of entities accounted for using the equity method
3
2
Profit before tax
3,773
3,416
Income tax
10.13
(888)
(844)
Net profit, including:
2,885
2,572
- profit attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company
1,254
1,150
- profit attributable to holders of non-controlling interests
1,631
1,422
Weighted average basic and diluted number of common shares
10.14
863,343,165
863,390,463
Basic and diluted profit (loss) per common share (in PLN)
10.14
1.45
1.33
1) Information on restatement of data for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2023 is presented in section 6.2.
6
Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 31 March 2024 (in millions of PLN)
Interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income
1 January -
1 January -
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Note
31 March 2023
31 March 2024
(restated) 1)
Net profit
2,885
2,572
Net other comprehensive income
(106)
929
Subject to subsequent transfer to profit or loss
(49)
984
Valuation of debt instruments
115
832
Reclassification of debt instruments valuation for the profit and loss account
5
6
Measurement of loan receivables from clients
(1)
(1)
Insurance finance income or expenses
160
(709)
Financial income and expenses from reinsurance
(16)
(13)
Foreign exchange translation differences
(24)
(6)
Cash flow hedging
(297)
1,104
Income tax
10.13
9
(229)
Not to be reclassified to profit or loss in the future
(57)
(55)
Valuation of equity instruments
(71)
(75)
Reclassification of real property from property, plant and equipment to investment
-
7
property
Income tax
10.13
14
13
Total net comprehensive income
2,779
3,501
- comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company
1,291
1,082
- comprehensive income attributable to holders of non-controlling interest
1,488
2,419
1) Information on restatement of data for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2023 is presented in section 6.2.
7
Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 31 March 2024 (in millions of PLN)
Interim consolidated statement of financial position
Assets
Note
31 March 2024
31 December 2023
1 January 2023
Goodwill
10.15
2,795
2,801
2,808
Intangible assets
10.16
3,389
3,404
3,282
Deferred tax assets
2,246
2,207
3,103
Other assets
10.17
721
483
462
Property, plant and equipment
10.18
4,450
4,445
4,304
Investment property
3,097
3,098
3,021
Entities accounted for using the equity method
10.19
65
62
52
Insurance contract assets
10.1.4
110
111
68
Reinsurance contract assets
10.1.5
3,836
3,469
2,336
Assets pledged as collateral for liabilities
10.23
1,446
1,708
972
Assets held for sale
10.20
618
621
654
Loan receivables from clients
10.21
223,220
218,808
212,693
Financial derivatives
10.22
9,913
11,396
16,197
Investment financial assets
10.24
202,199
192,332
153,861
Measured at amortized cost
139,033
135,875
106,013
Measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
51,836
44,366
39,725
Measured at fair value through profit or loss
11,330
12,091
8,123
Current income tax receivables
152
19
305
Other receivables
10.25
4,890
5,227
9,108
Cash and cash equivalents
19,822
17,702
15,960
Total assets
482,969
467,893
429,186
8
Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 31 March 2024 (in millions of PLN)
Interim consolidated statement of financial position (continued)
Equity and liabilities
Note
31 March 2024
31 December 2023
1 January 2023
Equity
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company
31,312
30,022
26,162
Share capital
10.29
86
86
86
Other capital
18,281
18,225
17,205
Retained earnings
12,945
11,711
8,871
Retained profit or loss
11,691
5,945
5,090
Net profit
1,254
5,766
3,781
Non-controlling interests
31,943
30,457
22,263
Total equity
63,255
60,479
48,425
Liabilities
Insurance contract liabilities
10.1.4
43,213
42,328
37,518
Reinsurance contract liabilities
10.1.5
15
35
31
Subordinated liabilities
10.31
5,878
6,166
6,184
Liabilities on the issue of own debt securities
10.32
13,722
12,003
11,090
Liabilities to banks
10.33
6,567
7,047
7,720
Liabilities to clients under deposits
10.34
315,706
303,781
278,058
Financial derivatives
10.22
10,954
11,656
20,956
Current income tax liabilities
1,934
1,991
328
Other liabilities
10.35
15,954
16,980
14,301
Provisions
10.36
2,280
2,307
1,711
Deferred tax liabilities
3,462
3,088
2,831
Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for
10.20
29
32
33
sale
Total liabilities
419,714
407,414
380,761
Total equity and liabilities
482,969
467,893
429,186
9
Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 31 March 2024 (in millions of PLN)
Interim consolidated statement of changes in equity
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company
Other capital
Consolidated statement of
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Non-
Total
Share
Other
Retained
controlling
changes in equity
Treasury
Supplemen-
Insurance
Reinsurance
Actuarial gains and
Foreign
Total
equity
interest
capital
reserve
earnings
shares
tary capital
Revaluation
finance
finance
losses related to
exchange
capital
reserve
income or
income or
provisions for
translation
expenses
expenses
employee benefits
differences
Note
10.29
2.4
As at 1 January 2024
86
(4)
15,804
2,218
(948)
1,258
(48)
(8)
(47)
11,711
30,022
30,457
60,479
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
(59)
131
(13)
-
(22)
1,254
1,291
1,488
2,779
Net profit (loss)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,254
1,254
1,631
2,885
Net other comprehensive
-
-
-
-
(59)
131
(13)
-
(22)
-
37
(143)
(106)
income
Transactions with the
shareholders - distribution
-
-
1
19
-
-
-
-
-
(20)
-
-
-
of financial result
Other changes
-
-
23
-
(24)
-
-
-
-
-
(1)
(2)
(3)
Sales of equity instruments
designated
-
-
24
-
(24)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
at fair value through other
comprehensive income
Transactions with holders
-
-
(1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1)
(2)
(3)
of non-controlling interests
As at 31 March 2024
86
(4)
15,828
2,237
(1,031)
1,389
(61)
(8)
(69)
12,945
31,312
31,943
63,255
10
