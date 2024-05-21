Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna

Group

Condensed Interim

Consolidated Financial Statements for the 3 months ended

31 March 2024

Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 31 March 2024

Table of contents

Financial highlights

4

1.

Selected consolidated financial data of PZU Group

4

2.

Selected standalone financial data of PZU (PAS)

4

3.

Selected standalone financial data of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń na Życie Spółka Akcyjna (PAS)

5

4.

Summary of consolidated quarterly performance

5

Interim consolidated profit and loss account

6

Interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income

7

Interim consolidated statement of financial position

8

Interim consolidated statement of changes in equity

10

Interim consolidated cash flow statement

12

Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

14

1.

Introduction

14

2.

Information on PZU and PZU Group

18

3.

Shareholder structure

30

4.

Key management personnel - Management Board of the parent company and Directors of PZU Group

31

5.

Parent Company's Supervisory Board

33

6.

Key accounting policies, key estimates and judgments

34

7.

Major events that have a significant impact on the structure of items of the financial statements

39

8.

Corrections of errors from previous years

39

9.

Significant events after the end of the reporting period

39

10.

Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

40

11.

Financial assets pledged as collateral for liabilities and contingent liabilities

82

12.

Contingent assets and liabilities

82

13.

Commentary to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

83

14.

Equity management

86

15.

Segment reporting

87

16.

Note on reporting by segment

94

17.

Impact of non-recurring events on operating results

100

18.

Information on changes in economic circumstances and business conditions which have a material impact

on the fair value of financial assets and liabilities

100

19.

Management Board's position on previously published forecasts

105

20.

Issues, redemptions and repayments of debt securities and equity securities

105

21.

Payment default or violation of material regulations of the loan agreement

105

22.

Distribution of the parent company's profit and dividends

105

23.

Disputes

106

24.

Evaluation of the PZU Group companies' standing by rating agencies

109

25.

Related party transactions

110

26.

Other information

111

2

PZU's quarterly standalone financial information (in compliance with PAS)

117

1.

Interim balance sheet

117

2.

Interim statement of off-balance sheet line items

119

3.

Interim revenue account of non-life insurance

120

4.

Interim general profit and loss account

121

5.

Interim statement of changes in equity

122

6.

Interim cash flow statement

125

7.

Introduction

127

8.

Key accounting principles (accounting policy)

127

9.

Changes in accounting policies

127

3

Financial highlights

1. Selected consolidated financial data of PZU Group

m PLN

m PLN

m EUR

m EUR

Data from the consolidated profit and loss account

1 January -

1 January -

1 January -

1 January -

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

2024

2023

Insurance service result

787

856

182

182

Fees and commissions result

912

909

211

193

Net investment result

7,184

6,721

1,663

1,430

Profit before tax

3,773

3,416

873

727

Net profit, including:

2,885

2,572

668

547

- profit attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company

1,254

1,150

291

245

- profit attributable to holders of non-controlling interests

1,631

1,422

377

302

Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares

863,343,165

863,390,463

863,343,165

863,390,463

Basic and diluted earnings per common share (in PLN/EUR)

1.45

1.33

0.34

0.28

m PLN

m PLN

m EUR

m EUR

Data from the consolidated statement of financial position

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

2024

2023

2024

2023

Assets

482,969

467,893

112,295

107,611

Share capital

86

86

20

20

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent

31,312

30,022

7,280

6,905

Non-controlling interests

31,943

30,457

7,427

7,005

Total equity

63,255

60,479

14,707

13,910

Basic and diluted number of common shares

863,378,570

863,381,846

863,378,570

863,381,846

Book value per common share (in PLN/EUR)

36.27

34.77

8.43

8.00

m PLN

m PLN

m EUR

m EUR

Data from the consolidated cash flow statement

1 January -

1 January -

1 January -

1 January -

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net cash flows from operating activities

5,364

17,780

1,241

3,783

Net cash flows from investing activities

(4,274)

(13,323)

(989)

(2,834)

Net cash flows from financing activities

1,073

322

248

69

Total net cash flows

2,163

4,779

501

1,017

2. Selected standalone financial data of PZU (PAS)

m PLN

m PLN

m EUR

m EUR

Data from the balance sheet

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

2024

2023

2024

2023

Assets

55,009

52,965

12,790

12,181

Share capital

86

86

20

20

Total equity

22,190

20,884

5,159

4,803

Basic and diluted number of common shares

863,523,000

863,523,000

863,523,000

863,523,000

Book value per common share (in PLN/EUR)

25.70

24.18

5.98

5.56

4

m PLN

m PLN

m EUR

m EUR

Data from the revenue account of non-life insurance and the general profit

1 January -

1 January -

1 January -

1 January -

and loss account

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

2024

2023

Gross written premiums

4,904

4,443

1,135

945

Technical result of non-life insurance

375

268

87

57

Net profit or loss on investing activities1)

185

940

43

200

Net profit or loss

301

962

70

205

Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares

863,523,000

863,523,000

863,523,000

863,523,000

Basic and diluted earnings per common share (in PLN/EUR)

0.35

1.11

0.08

0.24

  1. Including the item "Share of the net profit (loss) of related parties accounted for using the equity method".

3. Selected standalone financial data of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń na Życie Spółka Akcyjna (PAS)

m PLN

m PLN

m EUR

m EUR

Data from the balance sheet

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

2024

2023

2024

2023

Assets

30,305

29,545

7,046

6,795

Total equity

5,254

4,867

1,222

1,119

m PLN

m PLN

m EUR

m EUR

Data from the technical life insurance account and from the general profit

1 January -

1 January -

1 January -

1 January -

and loss account

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

2024

2023

Gross written premiums

2,407

2,217

557

472

Technical life insurance result

502

445

116

95

Net investment result

451

531

104

113

Net profit

371

311

86

66

4. Summary of consolidated quarterly performance

The net profit of PZU Group for the 3-month period ended 31 March 2024 was PLN 2,885 million and was higher by 12.2% than the net profit for the corresponding period of the preceding year. The net profit attributable to the parent company's shareholders was PLN 1,254 million compared to PLN 1,150 million in 2023 (an increase by PLN 104 million).

The aROE attributable to the parent company (PZU) for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2024 was 17.1%, which constitutes an decrease by 1.7 percentage points in comparison to that for the corresponding period of the preceding year.

The following factors affected the PZU Group's operations in the 3-month period ended 31 March 2024, as compared to the corresponding period of the preceding year:

  • higher performance in the banking business segment, in particular due to an increase in the interest income as a result of higher loan volumes consuming the negative impact of falling interest rates;
  • higher profitability on the operating activities of the corporate non-life insurance business, mainly as a result of an improved y/y insurance service result (with rising sales of non-motor insurance and MOD);
  • higher operating result in the group and individually continued life insurance segment, in particular as a result of the increase in the result from insurance services as well as the result from investments allocated to the segment;
  • an increase in operating profit in the investment segment due to higher revenues from capital market instruments and higher income from the bond portfolio measured at fair value through profit or loss;
  • lower profitability of mass non-life insurance business - deterioration in the result from insurance services mainly related to higher claims, with a simultaneous deterioration in the result from investments allocated to the segment.

5

Interim consolidated profit and loss account

1 January -

1 January -

Consolidated profit and loss account

Note

31 March 2023

31 March 2024

(restated) 1)

Insurance service result before reinsurance

1,178

(123)

Insurance revenue

10.1.2

7,012

6,399

10.1.4

Insurance service expenses

10.1.4

(5,834)

(6,522)

Net income or expenses from reinsurance contracts held

(391)

979

Reinsurance premium allocation

10.1.3

(425)

(365)

Amounts recoverable from reinsurers

10.1.5

34

1,344

Insurance service result

787

856

Insurance finance income or expenses

(484)

(477)

Financial income and expenses from reinsurance

45

13

Interest income calculated using the effective interest rate

10.2

6,953

6,568

Other net investment income

10.3

53

173

Result on derecognition of financial instruments and investments

10.4

406

171

Movement in allowances for expected credit losses and impairment losses on financial

10.5

(206)

(351)

instruments

Net movement in fair value of assets and liabilities measured at fair value

10.6

(22)

160

Revenue from commissions and fees

10.7

1,345

1,285

Fee and commission expenses

10.8

(433)

(376)

Operating costs of banks

10.9

(1,651)

(1,498)

Interest expenses

10.10

(2,049)

(2,196)

Other operating income

10.11

462

409

Other operating expenses

10.12

(1,436)

(1,323)

Operating profit

3,770

3,414

Share of the net financial results of entities accounted for using the equity method

3

2

Profit before tax

3,773

3,416

Income tax

10.13

(888)

(844)

Net profit, including:

2,885

2,572

- profit attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company

1,254

1,150

- profit attributable to holders of non-controlling interests

1,631

1,422

Weighted average basic and diluted number of common shares

10.14

863,343,165

863,390,463

Basic and diluted profit (loss) per common share (in PLN)

10.14

1.45

1.33

1) Information on restatement of data for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2023 is presented in section 6.2.

6

Interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income

1 January -

1 January -

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Note

31 March 2023

31 March 2024

(restated) 1)

Net profit

2,885

2,572

Net other comprehensive income

(106)

929

Subject to subsequent transfer to profit or loss

(49)

984

Valuation of debt instruments

115

832

Reclassification of debt instruments valuation for the profit and loss account

5

6

Measurement of loan receivables from clients

(1)

(1)

Insurance finance income or expenses

160

(709)

Financial income and expenses from reinsurance

(16)

(13)

Foreign exchange translation differences

(24)

(6)

Cash flow hedging

(297)

1,104

Income tax

10.13

9

(229)

Not to be reclassified to profit or loss in the future

(57)

(55)

Valuation of equity instruments

(71)

(75)

Reclassification of real property from property, plant and equipment to investment

-

7

property

Income tax

10.13

14

13

Total net comprehensive income

2,779

3,501

- comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company

1,291

1,082

- comprehensive income attributable to holders of non-controlling interest

1,488

2,419

1) Information on restatement of data for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2023 is presented in section 6.2.

7

Interim consolidated statement of financial position

Assets

Note

31 March 2024

31 December 2023

1 January 2023

Goodwill

10.15

2,795

2,801

2,808

Intangible assets

10.16

3,389

3,404

3,282

Deferred tax assets

2,246

2,207

3,103

Other assets

10.17

721

483

462

Property, plant and equipment

10.18

4,450

4,445

4,304

Investment property

3,097

3,098

3,021

Entities accounted for using the equity method

10.19

65

62

52

Insurance contract assets

10.1.4

110

111

68

Reinsurance contract assets

10.1.5

3,836

3,469

2,336

Assets pledged as collateral for liabilities

10.23

1,446

1,708

972

Assets held for sale

10.20

618

621

654

Loan receivables from clients

10.21

223,220

218,808

212,693

Financial derivatives

10.22

9,913

11,396

16,197

Investment financial assets

10.24

202,199

192,332

153,861

Measured at amortized cost

139,033

135,875

106,013

Measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

51,836

44,366

39,725

Measured at fair value through profit or loss

11,330

12,091

8,123

Current income tax receivables

152

19

305

Other receivables

10.25

4,890

5,227

9,108

Cash and cash equivalents

19,822

17,702

15,960

Total assets

482,969

467,893

429,186

8

Interim consolidated statement of financial position (continued)

Equity and liabilities

Note

31 March 2024

31 December 2023

1 January 2023

Equity

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company

31,312

30,022

26,162

Share capital

10.29

86

86

86

Other capital

18,281

18,225

17,205

Retained earnings

12,945

11,711

8,871

Retained profit or loss

11,691

5,945

5,090

Net profit

1,254

5,766

3,781

Non-controlling interests

31,943

30,457

22,263

Total equity

63,255

60,479

48,425

Liabilities

Insurance contract liabilities

10.1.4

43,213

42,328

37,518

Reinsurance contract liabilities

10.1.5

15

35

31

Subordinated liabilities

10.31

5,878

6,166

6,184

Liabilities on the issue of own debt securities

10.32

13,722

12,003

11,090

Liabilities to banks

10.33

6,567

7,047

7,720

Liabilities to clients under deposits

10.34

315,706

303,781

278,058

Financial derivatives

10.22

10,954

11,656

20,956

Current income tax liabilities

1,934

1,991

328

Other liabilities

10.35

15,954

16,980

14,301

Provisions

10.36

2,280

2,307

1,711

Deferred tax liabilities

3,462

3,088

2,831

Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for

10.20

29

32

33

sale

Total liabilities

419,714

407,414

380,761

Total equity and liabilities

482,969

467,893

429,186

9

Interim consolidated statement of changes in equity

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company

Other capital

Consolidated statement of

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Non-

Total

Share

Other

Retained

controlling

changes in equity

Treasury

Supplemen-

Insurance

Reinsurance

Actuarial gains and

Foreign

Total

equity

interest

capital

reserve

earnings

shares

tary capital

Revaluation

finance

finance

losses related to

exchange

capital

reserve

income or

income or

provisions for

translation

expenses

expenses

employee benefits

differences

Note

10.29

2.4

As at 1 January 2024

86

(4)

15,804

2,218

(948)

1,258

(48)

(8)

(47)

11,711

30,022

30,457

60,479

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

(59)

131

(13)

-

(22)

1,254

1,291

1,488

2,779

Net profit (loss)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,254

1,254

1,631

2,885

Net other comprehensive

-

-

-

-

(59)

131

(13)

-

(22)

-

37

(143)

(106)

income

Transactions with the

shareholders - distribution

-

-

1

19

-

-

-

-

-

(20)

-

-

-

of financial result

Other changes

-

-

23

-

(24)

-

-

-

-

-

(1)

(2)

(3)

Sales of equity instruments

designated

-

-

24

-

(24)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

at fair value through other

comprehensive income

Transactions with holders

-

-

(1)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1)

(2)

(3)

of non-controlling interests

As at 31 March 2024

86

(4)

15,828

2,237

(1,031)

1,389

(61)

(8)

(69)

12,945

31,312

31,943

63,255

10

