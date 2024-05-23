Warsaw, 20 May 2024

Management Board of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna

Motion

to the Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA

Regarding:

The Management Board's report on representation expenditures and expenditures for legal, marketing, public relations and public communication services and management consulting services for the year 2023.

Content of the motion:

It is requested that the Management Board's report on representation expenditures and expenditures for legal, marketing, public relations and public communication services and management consulting services for the year 2023 be considered, as set out in the annex to the motion.

The Management Board's report on representation expenditures and expenditures for legal, marketing, public relations and public communication services and management consulting services for the year

2023 presents as follows:

EXPENDITURES

PLN 2023 [million]

REPRESENTATIVE

0.91

including sales support costs relating to broker and agency network, meetings with

counterparties, shareholders

LEGAL SERVICES

2.24

including in key M&A projects

MARKETING SERVICES

74.34

including costs of media advertising, CSR, PZU brand promotion, marketing research and

sponsorships

PR AND COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES

7.05

including costs of PZU Group communication strategy in the media, organization of press

conferences and publication of results

MANAGEMENT CONSULTING SERVICES

16.01

including transactional, strategic and tax advisory, audits and auditor services.

Reasons:

The Company's Management Board, pursuant to § 27(2)(1) of the Articles of Association, prepares and presents to the relevant bodies of the Company the report on representation expenditures and expenditures for legal, marketing, public relations and public communication services and management consulting services.

The Supervisory Board considered the Report and gave it a favorable opinion.

The report is not subject to audit by the statutory auditor.

The motion is presented by:

/Tomasz Kulik/

/Maciej Rapkiewicz/

Attachments:

  1. draft resolution of the PZU SA Shareholder Meeting on the PZU SA Management Board's report on representation expenditures and expenditures for legal, marketing, public relations and public communication services and management consulting services for the year 2023 including the annex;

1/1

Draft

Re: Item 9 of the Agenda

RESOLUTION NO. OSM/

/2024

ADOPTED BY THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETING

OF POWSZECHNY ZAKŁAD UBEZPIECZEŃ SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA

ON 18 JUNE 2024

regarding the Management Board's report on representation expenditures and expenditures for legal, marketing, public relations and public communication services and management consulting services for the year 2023

Pursuant to § 18(1a) of the Articles of Association of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna , it is hereby resolved as follows:

§ 1

The Ordinary Shareholder Meeting considered the PZU SA Management Board's report on representation expenditures and expenditures for legal, marketing, public relations and public communication services and management consulting services for the year 2023, as set out in the attachment to the resolution.

§ 2

The Resolution comes into force when adopted.

Chairman

of the PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting

Appendix to Resolution of the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA on 18 June 2024

PZU SA Management Board Report

on representation expenditures and expenditures for legal, marketing, public relations

and public communication services and management consulting services

for the year 2023

Page 1 of 3

Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna presents a summary of expenses incurred in 2023

EXPENDITURES

2023 [PLN million]

REPRESENTATIVE

0.91

including sales support costs relating to the brokerage and agency network,

meetings with business partners, shareholders

LEGAL SERVICES

2.24

including key M&A projects

MARKETING SERVICES

74.34

including the cost of media advertising, CSR, PZU brand promotion,

marketing research and sponsorship

PR AND COMMUNICATION SERVICES

7.05

including the cost of the PZU Group's communications strategy in the media,

organization of press conferences and publication of results

MANAGEMENT CONSULTING SERVICES

16.01

including transaction advisory, strategic advisory, tax advisory, auditing

and auditor services

Page 2 of 3

Signatures of PZU SA

Management Board

Members

Artur Olech - acting President of the Management Board

Michał Bernaczyk - Member of the PZU SA Supervisory

Board delegated to temporarily perform the function of the

Member of the PZU SA Management Board

Bartosz Grześkowiak - Management Board Member

Elżbieta Häuser-Schöneich - Management Board Member

Tomasz Kulik -Management Board Member

Maciej Rapkiewicz - Management Board Member

Jan Zimowicz - Management Board Member

Page 3 of 3

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

PZU - Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA published this content on 23 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2024 16:51:01 UTC.