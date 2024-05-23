Warsaw, 20 May 2024

Management Board of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna

Motion

to the Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA

Regarding:

The Management Board's report on representation expenditures and expenditures for legal, marketing, public relations and public communication services and management consulting services for the year 2023.

Content of the motion:

It is requested that the Management Board's report on representation expenditures and expenditures for legal, marketing, public relations and public communication services and management consulting services for the year 2023 be considered, as set out in the annex to the motion.

The Management Board's report on representation expenditures and expenditures for legal, marketing, public relations and public communication services and management consulting services for the year

2023 presents as follows:

EXPENDITURES PLN 2023 [million] REPRESENTATIVE 0.91 including sales support costs relating to broker and agency network, meetings with counterparties, shareholders LEGAL SERVICES 2.24 including in key M&A projects MARKETING SERVICES 74.34 including costs of media advertising, CSR, PZU brand promotion, marketing research and sponsorships PR AND COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES 7.05 including costs of PZU Group communication strategy in the media, organization of press conferences and publication of results MANAGEMENT CONSULTING SERVICES 16.01 including transactional, strategic and tax advisory, audits and auditor services.

Reasons:

The Company's Management Board, pursuant to § 27(2)(1) of the Articles of Association, prepares and presents to the relevant bodies of the Company the report on representation expenditures and expenditures for legal, marketing, public relations and public communication services and management consulting services.

The Supervisory Board considered the Report and gave it a favorable opinion.

The report is not subject to audit by the statutory auditor.

The motion is presented by:

/Tomasz Kulik/ /Maciej Rapkiewicz/

Attachments: