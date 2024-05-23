Warsaw, 20 May 2024
Management Board of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna
Motion
to the Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA
Regarding:
The Management Board's report on representation expenditures and expenditures for legal, marketing, public relations and public communication services and management consulting services for the year 2023.
Content of the motion:
It is requested that the Management Board's report on representation expenditures and expenditures for legal, marketing, public relations and public communication services and management consulting services for the year 2023 be considered, as set out in the annex to the motion.
The Management Board's report on representation expenditures and expenditures for legal, marketing, public relations and public communication services and management consulting services for the year
2023 presents as follows:
EXPENDITURES
PLN 2023 [million]
REPRESENTATIVE
0.91
including sales support costs relating to broker and agency network, meetings with
counterparties, shareholders
LEGAL SERVICES
2.24
including in key M&A projects
MARKETING SERVICES
74.34
including costs of media advertising, CSR, PZU brand promotion, marketing research and
sponsorships
PR AND COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES
7.05
including costs of PZU Group communication strategy in the media, organization of press
conferences and publication of results
MANAGEMENT CONSULTING SERVICES
16.01
including transactional, strategic and tax advisory, audits and auditor services.
Reasons:
The Company's Management Board, pursuant to § 27(2)(1) of the Articles of Association, prepares and presents to the relevant bodies of the Company the report on representation expenditures and expenditures for legal, marketing, public relations and public communication services and management consulting services.
The Supervisory Board considered the Report and gave it a favorable opinion.
The report is not subject to audit by the statutory auditor.
The motion is presented by:
/Tomasz Kulik/
/Maciej Rapkiewicz/
Attachments:
- draft resolution of the PZU SA Shareholder Meeting on the PZU SA Management Board's report on representation expenditures and expenditures for legal, marketing, public relations and public communication services and management consulting services for the year 2023 including the annex;
Draft
Re: Item 9 of the Agenda
RESOLUTION NO. OSM/
/2024
ADOPTED BY THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETING
OF POWSZECHNY ZAKŁAD UBEZPIECZEŃ SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA
ON 18 JUNE 2024
regarding the Management Board's report on representation expenditures and expenditures for legal, marketing, public relations and public communication services and management consulting services for the year 2023
Pursuant to § 18(1a) of the Articles of Association of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna , it is hereby resolved as follows:
§ 1
The Ordinary Shareholder Meeting considered the PZU SA Management Board's report on representation expenditures and expenditures for legal, marketing, public relations and public communication services and management consulting services for the year 2023, as set out in the attachment to the resolution.
§ 2
The Resolution comes into force when adopted.
Chairman
of the PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting
Appendix to Resolution of the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA on 18 June 2024
PZU SA Management Board Report
on representation expenditures and expenditures for legal, marketing, public relations
and public communication services and management consulting services
for the year 2023
Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna presents a summary of expenses incurred in 2023
EXPENDITURES
2023 [PLN million]
REPRESENTATIVE
0.91
including sales support costs relating to the brokerage and agency network,
meetings with business partners, shareholders
LEGAL SERVICES
2.24
including key M&A projects
MARKETING SERVICES
74.34
including the cost of media advertising, CSR, PZU brand promotion,
marketing research and sponsorship
PR AND COMMUNICATION SERVICES
7.05
including the cost of the PZU Group's communications strategy in the media,
organization of press conferences and publication of results
MANAGEMENT CONSULTING SERVICES
16.01
including transaction advisory, strategic advisory, tax advisory, auditing
and auditor services
Signatures of PZU SA
Management Board
Members
Artur Olech - acting President of the Management Board
Michał Bernaczyk - Member of the PZU SA Supervisory
Board delegated to temporarily perform the function of the
Member of the PZU SA Management Board
Bartosz Grześkowiak - Management Board Member
Elżbieta Häuser-Schöneich - Management Board Member
Tomasz Kulik -Management Board Member
Maciej Rapkiewicz - Management Board Member
Jan Zimowicz - Management Board Member
