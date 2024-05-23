Warsaw, 20 March 2024
Management Board of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna
Motion
to the PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting
regarding:
the approval of the Management Board's report on the activity of the PZU Group and PZU SA for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and the report on non-financial information of the PZU Group and PZU SA for 2023.
Content of the motion:
We request that the PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting approve the Management Board's report on the activity of the PZU Group and PZU SA for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and the report on non-financial information of the PZU Group and PZU SA for 2023.
Reasons:
The subject of the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting should be the consideration and approval of the Management Board's report on the Company's operations and the Management Board's report on the Group's operations. In addition, the Management Board's report on the Company's activity and the Management Board's report on the activity of the Group are subject to approval by the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting no later than within 6 months of the balance sheet date (pursuant to Article 395 § 1 and § 2(1) of the Commercial Company Code, in conjunction with Article 55(2a) et seq. of the Accounting Act of 29 September 1994 and § 10(1) and § 18(1) of the Articles of Association of PZU SA).
In the case of the annual report and the consolidated annual report, the reports of the management board or the managing person on the issuer's activities and on the activities of the group may be prepared in the form of a single document (in accordance with Article 55(2a) of the Accounting Act and § 71(8) of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information provided by securities issuers and on conditions under which information required by the legislation of a non-Member State).
An entity that does not prepare a statement on non-financial information as part of the management report on operations shall prepare a separate statement on non-financial information (in accordance with Article 49b(9) of the Accounting Act). The same regulation applies to the group report in this regard (according to Article 55(2c) of the Accounting Act).
The PZU SA Management Board by Resolution No. UZ/63/2024 of 20 March 2024 approved, and the Supervisory Board of PZU SA by Resolution No. URN/51/2024 of 20 March 2024 positively evaluated the Management Board's report on the activity of the PZU Group and PZU SA for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and the report on non-financial information of the PZU Group and PZU SA for 2023, and recommended its approval to the PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting.
The motion is presented by:
/Maciej Rapkiewicz/
/Tomasz Kulik/
Attachment:
- draft resolution of the PZU SA Shareholding Meeting on the approval of the Management Board's report on the activity of the PZU Group and PZU SA for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and the report on non-financial information of the PZU Group and PZU SA for 2023.
Draft
Re: Item 12 of the Agenda
RESOLUTION NO. ..../2024
ADOPTED BY THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETING
OF POWSZECHNY ZAKŁAD UBEZPIECZEŃ SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA
ON 18 JUNE 2024
regarding the approval of the Management Board's report on the activity of the PZU Group and PZU SA for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and the report on non-financial information of the PZU Group and PZU SA for 2023
Pursuant to Article 395 § 2(1) of the Commercial Company Code, in conjunction with Article 55(2a) et seq. of the Accounting Act of 29 September 1994 and § 18(1) of the Articles of Association of PZU SA, the PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting hereby resolves as follows:
§ 1
The PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting approves the Management Board's report on the activity of the PZU Group and PZU SA for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and the report on non-financial information of the PZU Group and PZU SA for 2023.
§ 2
The Resolution comes into force when adopted.
Chairman
of the PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting
Annual Report 2023
Management Board's report on the activity of the PZU Group and PZU SA for the accounting year ended 31 December 2023
About PZU Group
Business model
External
Strategy and perspective
Risks and opportunities
Performance
Corporate governance (G)
Environment (E)
Society (S)
Other information
environment
and dividend
Letter from the CEO to Shareholders
8
Letter from the Chairman of the Supervisory Board
10
1. About the PZU Group
23
1.1. Group characteristics
24
1.1.1. Products and services
24
1.1.2. Brand
26
1.1.3. Mission, vision, values
27
1.1.4. Milestones of PZU Group's growth
29
1.1.5. PZU Group's structure
30
1.2. Selected awards and distinctions
32
2. Business model
34
2.1. Capital and value creation
35
2.2. Value chain
43
2.3. Suppliers (upstream)
45
2.4. Operating activities
48
2.4.1. Insurance
48
2.4.2. Health care
53
2.4.3. Investments
54
2.4.4. Banking
56
2.4.5. Other areas
58
2.5. Sales and distribution
60
2.5.1. Insurance products
60
2.5.2. Health products
64
2.5.3. Investment products
65
2.5.4. Banking products
66
2.6. Clients (downstream)
68
2.7. Dialog with stakeholders
69
3. External environment
78
3.1. The most important economic trends in Poland and abroad
79
3.1.1. Situation in the world economy
79
3.1.2. Trends in the Polish economy
79
3.1.3. External environment in the Baltic Countries and Ukraine
81
3.2. Polish and Baltic Countries insurance sector compared to Europe
83
3.2.1. Description of the insurance markets on which PZU Group companies operate
84
3.3. Polish health care sector compared to Europe
89
3.3.1. The health care market in Poland
90
3.4. Polish banking sector compared to Europe
91
3.4.1. Situation on the banking market in Poland
93
3.5. Financial markets in Poland and around the world
94
3.5.1. Global and local equity and bond markets
94
3.5.2. Polish investment and pension fund market
96
3.5.3. Main factors affecting PZU share prices
97
3.5.4. Bank Pekao and Alior Bank share prices
100
3.6. Regulations pertaining to the insurance market and the financial markets in Poland
101
3.7. Factors that may affect PZU Group's operations and results in 2024 and in the medium term
104
3.7.1. Macroeconomic and geopolitical factors
104
3.7.2. Legal and regulatory factors
105
3.7.3. Market factors specific to the sectors in which the PZU Group operates
107
4. Strategy and perspective
110
4.1. Strategic ambitions by 2024
111
4.2. Implementation of the strategy in 2023
115
4.3. ESG ambitions for 2030-2050
126
4.4. Strategic Perspective
128
5. Risks and opportunities
130
5.1. PZU Group's risk profile
131
5.2. Risk management
140
5.3. Risk sensitivity
143
5.4. ESG risks
146
5.4.1. Key ESG risks
146
5.4.2. ESG risk management - policies
147
5.5. ESG opportunities
149
6. Performance and dividend
152
6.1. Key factors affecting the financial
results achieved
153
6.2. PZU Group's income and costs
156
6.3. PZU Group's asset and liability structure
159
6.4. Contribution made by the market segments to the consolidated result
161
6.5. PZU's standalone results
169
6.6. Dividend
172
6.6.1. Capital and Dividend Policy
172
6.6.2. Disbursement of dividends
172
6.6.3. KNF's stance on the dividend policy in 2024
173
6.7. Financial rating
175
6.8. Analysts' predictions
178
7. Corporate governace (G)
180
Statement on the application of corporate governance rules
181
7.1. Financial conglomerate
182
7.1.1. Approach to managment
182
7.1.2. Corporate governance over subsidiaries
182
7.2. PZU's collection of corporate governace rules
184
7.3. Application of corporate governance rules
185
7.3.1. Application of corporate governance rules contained in Best Practices of WSE-Listed Companies
185
7.3.2. Application of Corporate Governance Rules for Regulated Institutions
190
7.3.3. Best Practices of the PZU Group
196
7.4. Information policy and communications with investors
198
7.4.1. Shareholders and the issuer's securities
198
7.4.2. Investor Relations
201
7.5. Management Board and Supervisory Board
205
7.5.1. Management Board
205
7.5.2. Supervisory Board
218
7.5.3. Diversity policy
232
7.6. Internal systems and functions
235
7.6.1. Risk management system
235
7.6.2. Internal control system
236
7.6.3. Financial statements control system
238
7.6.4. Audit firm auditing the financial statements
238
7.7. Shareholder Meeting and relations with shareholders
240
7.7.1. Shareholder Meeting
240
7.7.2. Rules for changing the Articles of Association
242
7.7.3. Dividend
243
7.8. Conflict of interest and transactions with related parties
244
7.8.1. Management of a conflict of interest
244
7.8.2. Transfer Pricing Documentation
245
7.9. Remunerations
246
7.9.1. Policy of compensation of supervisory and
management bodies
246
Corporate culture and key business conduct policies
250
7.10. Corporate Culture
251
7.10.1. Values and Ethics in Business
251
7.10.2. Preventing Mobbing and Discrimination
252
7.10.4. Prevention and Detection of Corruptionand Bribery
254
7.10.5. Payment Practices
257
7.10.6. Tax policy
257
7.10.7. Investment Policy - TFI and PTE PZU
259
7.11. Minimum safeguards
261
7.12. Security System
265
7.12.1. Information security
265
7.12.2. Preventing crime
269
7.12.3. Preventing Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing
270
7.12.4. Business Continuity Management
272
7.12.5. Application of International Sanctions
272
8. Environment (E)
274
8.1. Business of the PZU Group in the face of climate change
275
8.1.1. Global Challenges to Sustainable Development
275
8.1.2. Analysis of climate change and risk identification
277
8.1.3. ESG Strategy - approach to management in climate
280
8.1.4. Product offering - prevention and adaptation
280
8.2. Taxonomy - disclosure under Article 8 of Regulation (EU) 2020/8525
289
8.2.1. Insurance and reinsurance activities
289
8.2.2. Investment activity
294
8.3. PZU Group's climate impact
313
8.3.1. Direct environmental impact
313
8.3.2. Consumption of raw materials
314
8.3.3. Energy consumption
318
8.3.4. Carbon footprint
322
9. Society (S)
327
9.1. Employees
328
9.1.1. Employees - approach to management
328
9.1.2. Employment structure
329
9.1.3. Work environment
336
9.1.4. Organizational culture
338
9.1.5. Respect for human rights and diversity in relations with employees
341
9.1.6. Engagement surveys, dialog and trade unions
345
9.1.7. Remuneration and benefits
347
9.1.8. Training and development
349
9.1.9. Knowledge and experience sharing
353
9.1.10. Safety
354
9.2. Clients
357
9.2.1. Respect for human rights in relations with clients
358
9.2.2. Responsible sales
358
9.2.3. Claims handling
362
9.2.4. Customer dialog and improvement process
368
9.2.5. Client satisfaction surveys
370
9.2.6. Customer - preventing exclusion
374
9.3. Communities
377
9.3.1. Communities - approach to management
377
9.3.2. Local communities
379
9.3.3. Prevention
383
9.3.4. Cultural patronage
385
9.3.5. Charity
386
10. Other information
388
10.1. Reporting process
389
10.2. Materiality assessment
391
10.3. GRI content index
392
10.4. ESRS content index
396
10.5. Taking into consideration the guidelines pertaining to disclosure of climate information
399
10.6. Verification Statement - Greenhouse Gas Emissions
400
10.7. SFDR disclosure
401
11. Other statements
407
12. Appendices
410
12.1. PZU Group's financial data
411
12.2. Glossary of terms
426
12.3. Alternative Performance Measures
429
BUSINESS MODEL
/34
Others
CAPITALS:
/388
Financial
/35
IndexGRI
Intellectual
/37
/390
Human
/40
Materiality Assessment
Social and relational
/40
/389
Infrastructural
/41
Taksonomy
Natural
/41
/287
strategy and perspective /110
inwestments
/54
risks and opportunities
/130
insurance
/48
health
/53
PZU GROUP /23
7
performance
/152
banking
/56
policy
/147
Stakeholders /69
Climate
E and environment/274
S
•
Employees
/328
•
Clients
/357
•
Communities
/377
G
Statement
on corporate
governance
/181
INSURANCE | HEALTH | INVESTMENTS | BANKING
About PZU Group
Business model
External
Strategy and perspective
Risks and opportunities
Performance
Corporate governance (G)
Environment (E)
Society (S)
Other information
environment
and dividend
Anita Elżanowska
Member of the PZU Supervisory Board delegated to temporarily perform the function of the PZU CEO
Letter from the CEO to Shareholders
[GRI 2-22]
Together with the Management Boards of the Companies that make up the PZU Group, I am providing you with the Annual Report for 2023. This was a period in which we operated under conditions of gradual recovery from the pandemic crisis, but still under pressure from the consequences of the war in Ukraine. We also must not forget about long-term trends, such as climate change, demographics, labor market transformations and technological advances, which also bring great challenges. Polish entrepreneurs in this environment have demonstrated exceptional flexibility, adaptability and even expansion. This can be seen in the performance of our economy, especially against the economies of the EU countries that form the Eurozone.
Sales and profitability
Despite operating in a very challenging geopolitical and macroeconomic environment, the PZU Group achieved its strategic goals in 2023. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Group's Parent Company, PZU SA, amounted to nearly PLN 5.8 billion, growing year-on-year by more than 50%. It also exceeded the 2024 strategy
target by 34%. The adjusted return on equity (aROE) was 22%, up 5.7 p.p. compared to 2022. The PZU Group also strongly increased sales. In 2023, gross insurance revenues amounted to PLN 26.9 billion, more than 2 billion higher than the previous year. The main driver of growth was non-life insurance, where revenues rose 11.4% year-on-year to PLN 16.1 billion. This was driven primarily by revenue growth in non-motor insurance and the MOD segment. Sales growth was accompanied by high profitability achieved in key business lines. The Combined Ratio (COR) for non-life insurance in Poland was 85.3% and the operating margin in group and individually continued life insurance was 21.9%.
In the structure of revenue growth, noteworthy is the growing role of mutual insurance, which, in the PZU Group, is the domain of TUW PZUW. In less than four years, the its membership has doubled, and there are now more than 600 members. In 2023, PZU also acquired Polski Gaz TUW and Polski Gaz TUW na Życie, and this will allow PZU to increase its premiums written in this area, and at the same time, the values of the funds accumulated by EPS (Employee Pension Schemes) participants and managed by the Group.
Investment performance and contribution of banks
An important component of the PZU Group's performance generated in 2023 was the profit earned on its investment portfolio, which rose to PLN 2.5 billion, up 12.1% year-on-year. This was mainly influenced by the level of interest rates, favorable from the point of view of the performance on interest-bearing instruments.
The performance on banking operations was another positive factor. The contribution of Pekao and Alior
banks to the PZU Group's profit attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company was more than three times higher than in 2022, amounting to nearly PLN 2 billion (vs. PLN 580 million a year earlier).
Implementation of IFRS17 standard
An important development for the PZU Group in 2023 was changing the accounting standard, from IFRS4 to IFRS17. For external stakeholders, this was mainly visible in the structure and content of the reporting documents. Internally, however, the implementation of IFRS17 has meant many changes in analytical and planning areas. These changes coincided with dynamic changes in the macroeconomic environment, particularly in relation to inflation and the response of central banks. As
a consequence of these events, it was necessary to revise the PZU Group's strategy and set new or update some of the existing metrics.
Today, the PZU Group is already in the final year of implementing its Strategy for 2021-2024. As such, our priority will be to work on preparing new strategic goals and ambitions, the implementation of which will contribute to building the Group's value, taking into account the principles of sustainable development.
Sustainable development
The PZU Group has consistently strengthened its leadership position in key financial market segments, doing so in accordance with the principles of sustainable development. The Group incorporates environmental, social and governance factors in all aspects of its operations and treats these factors equally.
Annual Report 2023
Management Board's report on the activity of the PZU Group and PZU SA
8
INSURANCE | HEALTH | INVESTMENTS | BANKING
for the accounting year ended 31 December 2023
