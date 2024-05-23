Warsaw, 20 March 2024

Management Board of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna

Motion

to the PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting

regarding:

the approval of the Management Board's report on the activity of the PZU Group and PZU SA for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and the report on non-financial information of the PZU Group and PZU SA for 2023.

Content of the motion:

We request that the PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting approve the Management Board's report on the activity of the PZU Group and PZU SA for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and the report on non-financial information of the PZU Group and PZU SA for 2023.

Reasons:

The subject of the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting should be the consideration and approval of the Management Board's report on the Company's operations and the Management Board's report on the Group's operations. In addition, the Management Board's report on the Company's activity and the Management Board's report on the activity of the Group are subject to approval by the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting no later than within 6 months of the balance sheet date (pursuant to Article 395 § 1 and § 2(1) of the Commercial Company Code, in conjunction with Article 55(2a) et seq. of the Accounting Act of 29 September 1994 and § 10(1) and § 18(1) of the Articles of Association of PZU SA).

In the case of the annual report and the consolidated annual report, the reports of the management board or the managing person on the issuer's activities and on the activities of the group may be prepared in the form of a single document (in accordance with Article 55(2a) of the Accounting Act and § 71(8) of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information provided by securities issuers and on conditions under which information required by the legislation of a non-Member State).

An entity that does not prepare a statement on non-financial information as part of the management report on operations shall prepare a separate statement on non-financial information (in accordance with Article 49b(9) of the Accounting Act). The same regulation applies to the group report in this regard (according to Article 55(2c) of the Accounting Act).

The PZU SA Management Board by Resolution No. UZ/63/2024 of 20 March 2024 approved, and the Supervisory Board of PZU SA by Resolution No. URN/51/2024 of 20 March 2024 positively evaluated the Management Board's report on the activity of the PZU Group and PZU SA for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and the report on non-financial information of the PZU Group and PZU SA for 2023, and recommended its approval to the PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting.

The motion is presented by:

/Maciej Rapkiewicz/ /Tomasz Kulik/

Attachment: