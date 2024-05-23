Warsaw, 20 March 2024

Management Board of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna

Motion

to the PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting

regarding:

the approval of the Management Board's report on the activity of the PZU Group and PZU SA for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and the report on non-financial information of the PZU Group and PZU SA for 2023.

Content of the motion:

We request that the PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting approve the Management Board's report on the activity of the PZU Group and PZU SA for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and the report on non-financial information of the PZU Group and PZU SA for 2023.

Reasons:

The subject of the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting should be the consideration and approval of the Management Board's report on the Company's operations and the Management Board's report on the Group's operations. In addition, the Management Board's report on the Company's activity and the Management Board's report on the activity of the Group are subject to approval by the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting no later than within 6 months of the balance sheet date (pursuant to Article 395 § 1 and § 2(1) of the Commercial Company Code, in conjunction with Article 55(2a) et seq. of the Accounting Act of 29 September 1994 and § 10(1) and § 18(1) of the Articles of Association of PZU SA).

In the case of the annual report and the consolidated annual report, the reports of the management board or the managing person on the issuer's activities and on the activities of the group may be prepared in the form of a single document (in accordance with Article 55(2a) of the Accounting Act and § 71(8) of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information provided by securities issuers and on conditions under which information required by the legislation of a non-Member State).

An entity that does not prepare a statement on non-financial information as part of the management report on operations shall prepare a separate statement on non-financial information (in accordance with Article 49b(9) of the Accounting Act). The same regulation applies to the group report in this regard (according to Article 55(2c) of the Accounting Act).

The PZU SA Management Board by Resolution No. UZ/63/2024 of 20 March 2024 approved, and the Supervisory Board of PZU SA by Resolution No. URN/51/2024 of 20 March 2024 positively evaluated the Management Board's report on the activity of the PZU Group and PZU SA for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and the report on non-financial information of the PZU Group and PZU SA for 2023, and recommended its approval to the PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting.

The motion is presented by:

/Maciej Rapkiewicz/

/Tomasz Kulik/

Attachment:

  1. draft resolution of the PZU SA Shareholding Meeting on the approval of the Management Board's report on the activity of the PZU Group and PZU SA for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and the report on non-financial information of the PZU Group and PZU SA for 2023.

Draft

Re: Item 12 of the Agenda

RESOLUTION NO. ..../2024

ADOPTED BY THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETING

OF POWSZECHNY ZAKŁAD UBEZPIECZEŃ SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA

ON 18 JUNE 2024

regarding the approval of the Management Board's report on the activity of the PZU Group and PZU SA for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and the report on non-financial information of the PZU Group and PZU SA for 2023

Pursuant to Article 395 § 2(1) of the Commercial Company Code, in conjunction with Article 55(2a) et seq. of the Accounting Act of 29 September 1994 and § 18(1) of the Articles of Association of PZU SA, the PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting hereby resolves as follows:

§ 1

The PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting approves the Management Board's report on the activity of the PZU Group and PZU SA for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and the report on non-financial information of the PZU Group and PZU SA for 2023.

§ 2

The Resolution comes into force when adopted.

Chairman

of the PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting

Annual Report 2023

Management Board's report on the activity of the PZU Group and PZU SA for the accounting year ended 31 December 2023

pzu.pl

We take care of what is

most important

in life.

INSURANCE | HEALTH | INVESTMENTS | BANKING

About PZU Group

Business model

External

Strategy and perspective

Risks and opportunities

Performance

Corporate governance (G)

Environment (E)

Society (S)

Other information

environment

and dividend

Letter from the CEO to Shareholders

8

Letter from the Chairman of the Supervisory Board

10

1. About the PZU Group

23

1.1. Group characteristics

24

1.1.1. Products and services

24

1.1.2. Brand

26

1.1.3. Mission, vision, values

27

1.1.4. Milestones of PZU Group's growth

29

1.1.5. PZU Group's structure

30

1.2. Selected awards and distinctions

32

2. Business model

34

2.1. Capital and value creation

35

2.2. Value chain

43

2.3. Suppliers (upstream)

45

2.4. Operating activities

48

2.4.1. Insurance

48

2.4.2. Health care

53

2.4.3. Investments

54

2.4.4. Banking

56

2.4.5. Other areas

58

2.5. Sales and distribution

60

2.5.1. Insurance products

60

2.5.2. Health products

64

2.5.3. Investment products

65

2.5.4. Banking products

66

2.6. Clients (downstream)

68

2.7. Dialog with stakeholders

69

3. External environment

78

3.1. The most important economic trends in Poland and abroad

79

3.1.1. Situation in the world economy

79

3.1.2. Trends in the Polish economy

79

3.1.3. External environment in the Baltic Countries and Ukraine

81

3.2. Polish and Baltic Countries insurance sector compared to Europe

83

3.2.1. Description of the insurance markets on which PZU Group companies operate

84

3.3. Polish health care sector compared to Europe

89

3.3.1. The health care market in Poland

90

3.4. Polish banking sector compared to Europe

91

3.4.1. Situation on the banking market in Poland

93

3.5. Financial markets in Poland and around the world

94

3.5.1. Global and local equity and bond markets

94

3.5.2. Polish investment and pension fund market

96

3.5.3. Main factors affecting PZU share prices

97

3.5.4. Bank Pekao and Alior Bank share prices

100

3.6. Regulations pertaining to the insurance market and the financial markets in Poland

101

3.7. Factors that may affect PZU Group's operations and results in 2024 and in the medium term

104

3.7.1. Macroeconomic and geopolitical factors

104

3.7.2. Legal and regulatory factors

105

3.7.3. Market factors specific to the sectors in which the PZU Group operates

107

4. Strategy and perspective

110

4.1. Strategic ambitions by 2024

111

4.2. Implementation of the strategy in 2023

115

4.3. ESG ambitions for 2030-2050

126

4.4. Strategic Perspective

128

5. Risks and opportunities

130

5.1. PZU Group's risk profile

131

5.2. Risk management

140

5.3. Risk sensitivity

143

5.4. ESG risks

146

5.4.1. Key ESG risks

146

5.4.2. ESG risk management - policies

147

5.5. ESG opportunities

149

6. Performance and dividend

152

6.1. Key factors affecting the financial

results achieved

153

6.2. PZU Group's income and costs

156

6.3. PZU Group's asset and liability structure

159

6.4. Contribution made by the market segments to the consolidated result

161

6.5. PZU's standalone results

169

6.6. Dividend

172

6.6.1. Capital and Dividend Policy

172

6.6.2. Disbursement of dividends

172

6.6.3. KNF's stance on the dividend policy in 2024

173

6.7. Financial rating

175

6.8. Analysts' predictions

178

7. Corporate governace (G)

180

Statement on the application of corporate governance rules

181

7.1. Financial conglomerate

182

7.1.1. Approach to managment

182

7.1.2. Corporate governance over subsidiaries

182

7.2. PZU's collection of corporate governace rules

184

7.3. Application of corporate governance rules

185

7.3.1. Application of corporate governance rules contained in Best Practices of WSE-Listed Companies

185

7.3.2. Application of Corporate Governance Rules for Regulated Institutions

190

7.3.3. Best Practices of the PZU Group

196

7.4. Information policy and communications with investors

198

7.4.1. Shareholders and the issuer's securities

198

7.4.2. Investor Relations

201

7.5. Management Board and Supervisory Board

205

7.5.1. Management Board

205

7.5.2. Supervisory Board

218

7.5.3. Diversity policy

232

7.6. Internal systems and functions

235

7.6.1. Risk management system

235

7.6.2. Internal control system

236

7.6.3. Financial statements control system

238

7.6.4. Audit firm auditing the financial statements

238

7.7. Shareholder Meeting and relations with shareholders

240

7.7.1. Shareholder Meeting

240

7.7.2. Rules for changing the Articles of Association

242

7.7.3. Dividend

243

7.8. Conflict of interest and transactions with related parties

244

7.8.1. Management of a conflict of interest

244

7.8.2. Transfer Pricing Documentation

245

7.9. Remunerations

246

7.9.1. Policy of compensation of supervisory and

management bodies

246

Corporate culture and key business conduct policies

250

7.10. Corporate Culture

251

7.10.1. Values and Ethics in Business

251

7.10.2. Preventing Mobbing and Discrimination

252

7.10.4. Prevention and Detection of Corruptionand Bribery

254

7.10.5. Payment Practices

257

7.10.6. Tax policy

257

7.10.7. Investment Policy - TFI and PTE PZU

259

7.11. Minimum safeguards

261

7.12. Security System

265

7.12.1. Information security

265

7.12.2. Preventing crime

269

7.12.3. Preventing Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing

270

7.12.4. Business Continuity Management

272

7.12.5. Application of International Sanctions

272

8. Environment (E)

274

8.1. Business of the PZU Group in the face of climate change

275

8.1.1. Global Challenges to Sustainable Development

275

8.1.2. Analysis of climate change and risk identification

277

8.1.3. ESG Strategy - approach to management in climate

280

8.1.4. Product offering - prevention and adaptation

280

8.2. Taxonomy - disclosure under Article 8 of Regulation (EU) 2020/8525

289

8.2.1. Insurance and reinsurance activities

289

8.2.2. Investment activity

294

8.3. PZU Group's climate impact

313

8.3.1. Direct environmental impact

313

8.3.2. Consumption of raw materials

314

8.3.3. Energy consumption

318

8.3.4. Carbon footprint

322

9. Society (S)

327

9.1. Employees

328

9.1.1. Employees - approach to management

328

9.1.2. Employment structure

329

9.1.3. Work environment

336

9.1.4. Organizational culture

338

9.1.5. Respect for human rights and diversity in relations with employees

341

9.1.6. Engagement surveys, dialog and trade unions

345

9.1.7. Remuneration and benefits

347

9.1.8. Training and development

349

9.1.9. Knowledge and experience sharing

353

9.1.10. Safety

354

9.2. Clients

357

9.2.1. Respect for human rights in relations with clients

358

9.2.2. Responsible sales

358

9.2.3. Claims handling

362

9.2.4. Customer dialog and improvement process

368

9.2.5. Client satisfaction surveys

370

9.2.6. Customer - preventing exclusion

374

9.3. Communities

377

9.3.1. Communities - approach to management

377

9.3.2. Local communities

379

9.3.3. Prevention

383

9.3.4. Cultural patronage

385

9.3.5. Charity

386

10. Other information

388

10.1. Reporting process

389

10.2. Materiality assessment

391

10.3. GRI content index

392

10.4. ESRS content index

396

10.5. Taking into consideration the guidelines pertaining to disclosure of climate information

399

10.6. Verification Statement - Greenhouse Gas Emissions

400

10.7. SFDR disclosure

401

11. Other statements

407

12. Appendices

410

12.1. PZU Group's financial data

411

12.2. Glossary of terms

426

12.3. Alternative Performance Measures

429

BUSINESS MODEL

/34

Others

CAPITALS:

/388

Financial

/35

IndexGRI

Intellectual

/37

/390

Human

/40

Materiality Assessment

Social and relational

/40

/389

Infrastructural

/41

Taksonomy

Natural

/41

/287

strategy and perspective /110

inwestments

/54

risks and opportunities

/130

insurance

/48

health

/53

PZU GROUP /23

7

performance

/152

banking

/56

policy

/147

Stakeholders /69

Climate

E and environment/274

S

Employees

/328

Clients

/357

Communities

/377

G

Statement

on corporate

governance

/181

Anita Elżanowska

Member of the PZU Supervisory Board delegated to temporarily perform the function of the PZU CEO

Letter from the CEO to Shareholders

[GRI 2-22]

Together with the Management Boards of the Companies that make up the PZU Group, I am providing you with the Annual Report for 2023. This was a period in which we operated under conditions of gradual recovery from the pandemic crisis, but still under pressure from the consequences of the war in Ukraine. We also must not forget about long-term trends, such as climate change, demographics, labor market transformations and technological advances, which also bring great challenges. Polish entrepreneurs in this environment have demonstrated exceptional flexibility, adaptability and even expansion. This can be seen in the performance of our economy, especially against the economies of the EU countries that form the Eurozone.

Sales and profitability

Despite operating in a very challenging geopolitical and macroeconomic environment, the PZU Group achieved its strategic goals in 2023. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Group's Parent Company, PZU SA, amounted to nearly PLN 5.8 billion, growing year-on-year by more than 50%. It also exceeded the 2024 strategy

target by 34%. The adjusted return on equity (aROE) was 22%, up 5.7 p.p. compared to 2022. The PZU Group also strongly increased sales. In 2023, gross insurance revenues amounted to PLN 26.9 billion, more than 2 billion higher than the previous year. The main driver of growth was non-life insurance, where revenues rose 11.4% year-on-year to PLN 16.1 billion. This was driven primarily by revenue growth in non-motor insurance and the MOD segment. Sales growth was accompanied by high profitability achieved in key business lines. The Combined Ratio (COR) for non-life insurance in Poland was 85.3% and the operating margin in group and individually continued life insurance was 21.9%.

In the structure of revenue growth, noteworthy is the growing role of mutual insurance, which, in the PZU Group, is the domain of TUW PZUW. In less than four years, the its membership has doubled, and there are now more than 600 members. In 2023, PZU also acquired Polski Gaz TUW and Polski Gaz TUW na Życie, and this will allow PZU to increase its premiums written in this area, and at the same time, the values of the funds accumulated by EPS (Employee Pension Schemes) participants and managed by the Group.

Investment performance and contribution of banks

An important component of the PZU Group's performance generated in 2023 was the profit earned on its investment portfolio, which rose to PLN 2.5 billion, up 12.1% year-on-year. This was mainly influenced by the level of interest rates, favorable from the point of view of the performance on interest-bearing instruments.

The performance on banking operations was another positive factor. The contribution of Pekao and Alior

banks to the PZU Group's profit attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company was more than three times higher than in 2022, amounting to nearly PLN 2 billion (vs. PLN 580 million a year earlier).

Implementation of IFRS17 standard

An important development for the PZU Group in 2023 was changing the accounting standard, from IFRS4 to IFRS17. For external stakeholders, this was mainly visible in the structure and content of the reporting documents. Internally, however, the implementation of IFRS17 has meant many changes in analytical and planning areas. These changes coincided with dynamic changes in the macroeconomic environment, particularly in relation to inflation and the response of central banks. As

a consequence of these events, it was necessary to revise the PZU Group's strategy and set new or update some of the existing metrics.

Today, the PZU Group is already in the final year of implementing its Strategy for 2021-2024. As such, our priority will be to work on preparing new strategic goals and ambitions, the implementation of which will contribute to building the Group's value, taking into account the principles of sustainable development.

Sustainable development

The PZU Group has consistently strengthened its leadership position in key financial market segments, doing so in accordance with the principles of sustainable development. The Group incorporates environmental, social and governance factors in all aspects of its operations and treats these factors equally.

Annual Report 2023

Management Board's report on the activity of the PZU Group and PZU SA

8

INSURANCE | HEALTH | INVESTMENTS | BANKING

for the accounting year ended 31 December 2023

