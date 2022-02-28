Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpiecze? Spólka Akcyjna : Motion to the Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA

Warsaw, 25.02.2022

Management Board of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna

Motion

to the Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA

In the matter of:

issuing subordinated bonds on the domestic market

Body of the motion:

The Management Board of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna (PZU) hereby moves for the adoption of a resolution on the issue of subordinated bonds on the domestic market with a total nominal value of no more than PLN 3,000,000,000.00 (say: three billion zloty) whose proceeds would be treated as tier 2 own funds according to the Act of 11 September 2015 on Insurance and Reinsurance Activity and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/35 of 10 October 2014 supplementing Directive 2009/138/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council on the taking-up and pursuit of the business of Insurance and Reinsurance Business (Solvency II).

Justification:

Pursuant to § 18 section 6 of PZU's Articles of Association, the powers of the PZU Shareholder Meeting include the adoption of resolutions on the issue of bonds.

At the same time, pursuant to § 25 section 2 item 19 of PZU's Articles of Association and § 13 section 1 item 22 of the PZU SA Supervisory Board Bylaws, the duties of the PZU Supervisory Board include reviewing and issuing opinions on matters submitted by the PZU Management Board to the PZU Shareholder Meeting.

The proceeds obtained by PZU SA from the issue of subordinated bonds will be classified as tier 2 core own funds in accordance with Article 245 et seq. of the Insurance and Reinsurance Activity Act of 11 September 2015, which in this respect constitute a transposition of the norm arising out of Article 94 of Directive 2009/138/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 25 November 2009 on the taking-up and pursuit of the business of Insurance and Reinsurance (Solvency II), and in accordance with Article 72 et seq. of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/35 of 10 October 2014 supplementing Directive 2009/138/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council on the taking-up and pursuit of the business of Insurance and Reinsurance (Solvency II).

In conjunction with the new issue of subordinated bonds, the series A subordinated bonds issued by PZU SA in 2017 will undergo early redemption, which is slated to take place on 29 July 2022.

The term of maturity of the series A subordinated bonds, which are slated to undergo early redemption on 29 July 2022 is 29 July 2027. The market standard for subordinated bonds, however, is for the issuer to exercise the early redemption option. Investors were advised of this when this issue was being arranged in 2017 and they expect the early redemption option to be exercised.

An issue of subordinated bonds on the domestic market with a total value of no more than PLN 3,000,000,000.00 (three billion Polish zloty) is planned to be held. The issue will be held in the form of a public offering under Article 33 Section 1 of the Bonds Act of 15 January 2015 in connection with Article 1 Section 4a of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC.

Accordingly, a motion is submitted to the PZU Shareholder Meeting to adopt a resolution for PZU SA to issue subordinated bonds on the domestic market.