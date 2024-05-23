PZU published the Management Board's report on the activity of the PZU Group and PZU for 2023, which is also an integrated report. The report presents the PZU Group's activities by integrating financial and business results along with environmental, social, and corporate governance issues. The non-financial information presented in this report is to help readers understand better the results in respect of ESG strategy execution and cultivate long-term relations with key stakeholders. For the purpose of the non-financial information statement referred to in Article 49b and Article 55(2c) of the Accounting Act, PZU prepared this Report on non-financial information of the PZU Group and PZU SA for 2023, including non-financial information in line with the requirements of the Act. The data presented in the report are for the period from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023. Contact information for the report: Investor Relations Team e-mail: daneniefinansowe@pzu.pl

The calculations of the carbon footprint in the climate area were made in accordance with the international GHG Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard. This report also contains information regarding taxonomic disclosures according to the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2021/2139 supplementing Regulation 2020/852 of the European Parliament and of the Council (EU). The facts concerning the PZU Group's carbon footprint in 2022 and 2023 have been checked by an independent external company doing business as Veritas Polska Sp. z o.o. The report covers the consolidated non-financial data of the PZU Group and its parent company PZU, in accordance with the organization structure included in the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023. The data from PZU Życie, the Alior Bank Group, the Bank Pekao Group, LINK4, foreign entities (AAS Balta, AB Lietuvos Draudimas and PrJSC IC PZU Ukraine) and other consolidated companies in the Group are presented as information pertaining to the PZU Group. Moreover, Alior Bank and Bank Pekao have also published separate Group-level disclosures concerning their non-financial data.