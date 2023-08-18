……………………………………………
Management Board
of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna
Rondo Ignacego Daszyńskiego 4
00-843 Warsaw
Notice made on behalf of a legal person
or a business unit not being a legal person, but having legal capacity on the basis of the Act
on granting an authorisation, in an electronic form, to attend the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of
Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna to be held on 13 September 2023
The Shareholder providing the notice of granting an authorisation in an electronic form
(give the precise identification and contact of the Shareholder: business name, registered office and address, NIP (VAT No.), register and number in the register, telephone number, e-mail address)
shares of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna, as recorded in the securities account kept
by
(give the name of an institution keeping the securities account)
I hereby inform you that on ........................................ an authorisation in an electronic form was granted to
(give the precise identification and contact of the Proxy: first name and surname/business name, place of residence and address/registered office and address, type and number of ID document/register and number in the register, PESEL/NIP (VAT No.), telephone number, e-mail address)
- to represent the Shareholder and Owner of the aforementioned shares of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna at the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting to be held on 13 September 2023 at 12:00 in the registered office of the Company at Rondo Ignacego Daszyńskiego 4, 00-832 Warsaw, including, in particular, attending and exercising voting rights on the Shareholder's behalf at the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting on the basis of those shares.
I hereby supplement the notice with documents in the form of a PDF file: the authorisation and documents that necessary identification documents for the Proxy and the Shareholder.
(signatures of persons authorised to represent the Shareholder)
- If the Shareholder has any shares recorded in the securities account, give the name of an institution keeping the account. If the Shareholder has any shares recorded in more than one securities account and appoints separate Proxies to exercise the rights in relation to shares recorded in each of those accounts, give the number of shares in the specific securities account.
