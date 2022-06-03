Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpiecze? Spólka Akcyjna : Opinion of Supervisory Board on Management Board Report on representation expenditures 2021

Extract from minutes no. RN/9/2022 of 01.06.2022 of the PZU SA Supervisory Board meeting

RESOLUTION NO. URN/89/2022

ADOPTED BY THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF POWSZECHNY ZAKŁAD UBEZPIECZEŃ SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA

on 1 June 2022 to issue an opinion on the Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Management Board Report on representation expenditures and expenditures for legal services, marketing, public relations and public communication services and management consulting services for 2021

Pursuant to § 13 sec. 1 item 22 of the Rules and Regulations of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Supervisory Board, the following is hereby resolved:

1 Having read the Report on representation expenditures and expenditures for legal, marketing, public relations and public communication services and management consulting services for 2021 submitted by the PZU SA Management Board (hereinafter "Report"), the PZU SA Supervisory Board issues a positive opinion on the Report and recommends the PZU SA Ordinary Shareholder Meeting to review it pursuant to § 18 item 1a of the PZU SA Articles of Association. The report referred to in sec. 1 forms an attachment hereto. 2

This resolution shall come into force on the date of its adoption.

The vote was held in an open procedure.

Number of attendees: 10 Number of votes in favor: 10 Number of votes against: 0 Number of abstentions: 0

Chairperson

of the PZU SA Supervisory Board

Paweł Mucha

