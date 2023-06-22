Attachment to the resolution adopted by the PZU SA Shareholder Meeting on 7 June 2023 REPORT ON COMPENSATION FOR PZU SA MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS IN 2022 Table of contents 1. Introduction 2 1.1 Changes in the composition of the Management Board 2 1.2 Changes in the composition of the Supervisory Board 3 2. Management Board 5 3. Supervisory Board 9 4. Compliance with the adopted compensation policy 11 5. Criteria for results 12 6. Changes of compensation of Management Board and Supervisory Board members, PZU results and average compensation of PZU employees other than Management Board or Supervisory Board members, over the five most recent financial years 13 7. Information on the number of awarded or offered financial instruments 16 8. Information on the use of the possibility to reclaim variable compensation components .... 16 9. Information on departures from the procedure for implementing the compensation policy and temporary exceptions to the application of the compensation policy 16 10. Pecuniary or non-pecuniary benefits granted to relatives of Management Board and Supervisory Board Members 16 11. Information on taking into consideration a resolution adopted by the Shareholder Meeting to issue an opinion on the previous report on compensation of Management Board and Supervisory Board Members 16 1

1. Introduction The report presents a review of compensation, including any benefits, regardless of their form, received by each Management Board and Supervisory Board member of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna (hereinafter referred to as "PZU SA" or the "Company"). The duty to prepare the report follows from Article 90g of the Act on Public Offerings and the Conditions for Offering Financial Instruments in an Organized Trading System and on Public Companies of 29 July 20051 (hereinafter referred to as the "Act"), pursuant to which a company's supervisory board is obligated to prepare every year a report on compensation of management board and supervisory board members. The document takes into consideration the "Compensation Policy for the PZU SA Management Board and Supervisory Board Members" (hereinafter referred to as the "Compensation Policy"), adopted on 26 May 2020 with resolution no. 36/2020 by the Company's Ordinary Shareholder Meeting; the Compensation Policy defines in particular: a description of fixed and variable compensation components that may be granted to the Management Board Members and Supervisory Board Members and their mutual proportions; the period for which contracts are executed with Management Board Members and specification of the periods and terms and conditions for terminating them; a description of measures taken to avoid conflicts of interest connected with the compensation policy or management of such conflicts of interest. In 2022, the changes in the composition of the PZU SA Management Board and Supervisory Board took place as described in items 1.1 and 1.2. 1.1 Changes in the composition of the Management Board The previous term of office of the PZU SA Management Board spanning three full consecutive financial years from 2020 to 2022, ended as at 31 December 2022. As at 1 January 2022, the composition of the Management Board was as follows: Beata Kozłowska-Chyła - President of the Management Board; Ernest Bejda - Management Board Member; Małgorzata Kot - Management Board Member; Krzysztof Kozłowski - Management Board Member; Tomasz Kulik - Management Board Member; Maciej Rapkiewicz - Management Board Member; Małgorzata Sadurska - Management Board Member; Krzysztof Szypuła - Management Board Member. On 4 February 2022, Krzysztof Szypuła tendered his resignation from the PZU SA Management Board. 1 consolidated text: Journal of Laws of 2022, Item 2554 2

As a result, as of 5 February 2022, the composition of the PZU SA Management Board was as follows: Beata Kozłowska-Chyła - President of the Management Board; Ernest Bejda - Management Board Member; Małgorzata Kot - Management Board Member; Krzysztof Kozłowski - Management Board Member; Tomasz Kulik - Management Board Member; Maciej Rapkiewicz - Management Board Member; Małgorzata Sadurska - Management Board Member. On 27 April 2022, the PZU SA Supervisory Board appointed Piotr Nowak as a Member of the PZU SA Management Board, effective as of 28 April 2022. Accordingly, from 28 April 2022 the Management Board composition was as follows: Beata Kozłowska-Chyła - President of the Management Board; Ernest Bejda - Management Board Member; Małgorzata Kot - Management Board Member; Krzysztof Kozłowski - Management Board Member; Tomasz Kulik - Management Board Member; Piotr Nowak - Management Board Member; Maciej Rapkiewicz - Management Board Member; Małgorzata Sadurska - Management Board Member. On 16 December 2022, the PZU SA Supervisory Board appointed the PZU SA Management Board for the next joint office spanning financial years from 2023 to 2025, effective as of 1 January 2023. The following were elected for the Management Board of the new term of office: Beata Kozłowska-Chyła, Ernest Bejda, Małgorzata Kot, Krzysztof Kozłowski, Tomasz Kulik, Piotr Nowak, Maciej Rapkiewicz and Małgorzata Sadurska. 1.2 Changes in the composition of the Supervisory Board The previous term of office of the PZU SA Supervisory Board spanning three full consecutive financial years from 2020 to 2022, ended as at 31 December 2022. The mandates of Supervisory Board Members will expire not later than on the date of the Shareholder Meeting approving the financial statements for the last full financial year of their term, i.e. for 2022. As at 1 January 2022, the composition of the PZU SA Supervisory Board was as follows: Paweł Mucha - Supervisory Board Chairman; Paweł Górecki - Supervisory Board Deputy Chairman; Robert Śnitko - Supervisory Board Secretary; Marcin Chludziński - Supervisory Board Member; Agata Górnicka - Supervisory Board Member; Robert Jastrzębski - Supervisory Board Member; Elżbieta Mączyńska-Ziemacka - Supervisory Board Member; Krzysztof Opolski - Supervisory Board Member; 3

Radosław Sierpiński - Supervisory Board Member; Józef Wierzbowski - Supervisory Board Member; Maciej Zaborowski - Supervisory Board Member. On 31 August 2022, Paweł Mucha submitted his resignation as the Chairman of the PZU SA Supervisory Board and as a member of the PZU SA Supervisory Board. On 1 June 2022, the PZU SA Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting appointed Piotr Wachowiak to the PZU SA Supervisory Board. As a result, as of 1 September 2022, the composition of the PZU SA Supervisory Board was as follows: Paweł Górecki - Supervisory Board Deputy Chairman; Robert Śnitko - Supervisory Board Secretary; Marcin Chludziński - Supervisory Board Member; Agata Górnicka - Supervisory Board Member; Robert Jastrzębski - Supervisory Board Member; Elżbieta Mączyńska-Ziemacka - Supervisory Board Member; Krzysztof Opolski - Supervisory Board Member; Radosław Sierpiński - Supervisory Board Member; Piotr Wachowiak - Supervisory Board Member; Józef Wierzbowski - Supervisory Board Member; Maciej Zaborowski - Supervisory Board Member. On 27 October 2022, the PZU SA Supervisory Board appointed Robert Jastrzębski to the position of the Chairman of the PZU SA Supervisory Board. Accordingly, from 27 October 2022 to 31 December 2022, the composition of the PZU SA Supervisory Board was as follows: Robert Jastrzębski - Supervisory Board Chairman; Paweł Górecki - Supervisory Board Deputy Chairman; Robert Śnitko - Supervisory Board Secretary; Marcin Chludziński - Supervisory Board Member; Agata Górnicka - Supervisory Board Member; Elżbieta Mączyńska-Ziemacka - Supervisory Board Member; Krzysztof Opolski - Supervisory Board Member; Radosław Sierpiński - Supervisory Board Member; Józef Wierzbowski - Supervisory Board Member; Piotr Wachowiak - Supervisory Board Member; Maciej Zaborowski - Supervisory Board Member. 4