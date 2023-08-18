Minister
of State Assets
Jacek Sasin
DN I.I.5011.18.2023
IK 868966
Warsaw, 16 August 2023
Ms. Beata Kozłowska-Chyła
President of the Management Board
Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń
Spółka Akcyjna
REQUEST TO CONVENE
AN EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETING
OF POWSZECHNY ZAKŁAD UBEZPIECZEŃ SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA
Acting pursuant to Article 7(2)(1) of the Act of 16 December 2016 on the principles of state assets management (consolidated text: Journal of Laws of 2023, item 973) on behalf of the State Treasury, a shareholder of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna ("Company"), in accordance with Article 400 § 1 of the Commercial Company Code, I, the undersigned Jacek Sasin, Minister of State Assets, hereby request that an Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of the Company be convened with the following agenda:
- Opening the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting
- Appointment of the Chairman of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting
- Confirmation that the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting was called correctly and is capable of passing resolutions
- Adoption of the agenda
- Changes of members of the Supervisory Board
- Adoption of the resolution on the assessment of collective adequacy of the Supervisory Board
- Adoption of the resolution on the cost of calling and holding the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting
- Closure of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting
Reasons:
A shareholder or shareholders representing at least one-twentieth of the share capital have the statutory right to request that an Extraordinary Shareholder
Meeting be convened and that specific items be placed on the agenda. The item on changes in the composition of the Company's Supervisory Board is placed on the agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna in accordance with the powers held by the Shareholder Meeting to appoint and dismiss members of the Company's Supervisory Board and it serves to exercise the shareholders' right to structure the composition of the Company's supervisory body.
Sincerely yours,
/-/ Jacek Sasin
Minister of State Affairs
Attachments:
Draft resolutions of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting with reasons
