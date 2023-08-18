Minister

of State Assets

Jacek Sasin

DN I.I.5011.18.2023

IK 868966

Warsaw, 16 August 2023

Ms. Beata Kozłowska-Chyła

President of the Management Board

Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń

Spółka Akcyjna

REQUEST TO CONVENE

AN EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETING

OF POWSZECHNY ZAKŁAD UBEZPIECZEŃ SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA

Acting pursuant to Article 7(2)(1) of the Act of 16 December 2016 on the principles of state assets management (consolidated text: Journal of Laws of 2023, item 973) on behalf of the State Treasury, a shareholder of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna ("Company"), in accordance with Article 400 § 1 of the Commercial Company Code, I, the undersigned Jacek Sasin, Minister of State Assets, hereby request that an Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of the Company be convened with the following agenda:

Opening the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting Appointment of the Chairman of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting Confirmation that the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting was called correctly and is capable of passing resolutions Adoption of the agenda Changes of members of the Supervisory Board Adoption of the resolution on the assessment of collective adequacy of the Supervisory Board Adoption of the resolution on the cost of calling and holding the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting Closure of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting

Reasons:

A shareholder or shareholders representing at least one-twentieth of the share capital have the statutory right to request that an Extraordinary Shareholder

