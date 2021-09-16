Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen : Agenda - 12.10.2021

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETING
OF POWSZECHNY ZAKŁAD UBEZPIECZEŃ SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA
12 October 2021, 11:00 a.m.
Company's registered office in Warsaw
al. Jana Pawła II 24
00-133 Warsaw
Agenda:
-
Open the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.
-
Elect the Chairperson of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.
-
Assert that the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting has been convened correctly and that it is capable of adopting resolutions.
-
Accept the agenda.
-
Make changes in the composition of the Supervisory Board.
-
Adopt a resolution in the matter of assessing collective suitability of the Supervisory Board.
-
Adopt a resolution on covering the costs incurred to convene and hold the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.
-
Adjourn the meeting.
