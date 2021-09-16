Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen : Agenda - 12.10.2021

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETING

OF POWSZECHNY ZAKŁAD UBEZPIECZEŃ SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA

12 October 2021, 11:00 a.m.

Company's registered office in Warsaw

al. Jana Pawła II 24

00-133 Warsaw

Agenda:

Open the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.

Elect the Chairperson of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.

Assert that the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting has been convened correctly and that it is capable of adopting resolutions.

Accept the agenda.

Make changes in the composition of the Supervisory Board.

Adopt a resolution in the matter of assessing collective suitability of the Supervisory Board.

Adopt a resolution on covering the costs incurred to convene and hold the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.