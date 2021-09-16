Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen : Draft resolutions of the ESM of PZU SA

Draft In reference to item 2. of the Agenda RESOLUTION NO. ... /2021 ADOPTED BY THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETING OF POWSZECHNY ZAKŁAD UBEZPIECZEŃ SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA on 12 October 2021 to elect the Chairperson of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA Pursuant to Article 409 § 1 of the Commercial Company Code and § 17 Section 2 of the PZU SA Articles of Association, the PZU SA Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting hereby resolves as follows: § 1 The Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA hereby resolves to elect Mr./Ms. ………………………… as the Chairperson of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA. § 2 This resolution shall come into force at the time of its adoption. Chairperson of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA

Draft In reference to item 4. of the Agenda RESOLUTION NO. ... /2021 ADOPTED BY THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETING OF POWSZECHNY ZAKŁAD UBEZPIECZEŃ SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA on 12 October 2021 to accept the Agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA The Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA held on 12 October 2021 hereby resolves as follows: § 1 The following agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA is hereby adopted: Open the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting. Elect the Chairperson of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting. Assert that the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting has been convened correctly and that it is capable of adopting resolutions. Accept the agenda. Make changes in the composition of the Supervisory Board. Adopt a resolution in the matter of assessing collective suitability of the Supervisory Board. Adopt a resolution on covering the costs incurred to convene and hold the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting. Adjourn the meeting. 2 This resolution shall come into force at the time of its adoption. Chairperson of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA

Draft In reference to item 5. of the Agenda RESOLUTION NO. ... /2021 ADOPTED BY THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETING OF POWSZECHNY ZAKŁAD UBEZPIECZEŃ SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA on 12 October 2021 to dismiss a member of the PZU SA Supervisory Board Acting pursuant to Article 385 § 1 of the Commercial Company Code and § 18 Item 9 of the PZU SA Articles of Association, the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA hereby resolves as follows: § 1 Ms./Mr. ……………………………………………… is hereby dismissed from the PZU SA Supervisory Board. § 2 This resolution shall come into force at the time of its adoption. Chairperson of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA

Draft RESOLUTION NO. ... /2021 ADOPTED BY THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETING OF POWSZECHNY ZAKŁAD UBEZPIECZEŃ SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA on 12 October 2021 to appoint a member of the PZU SA Supervisory Board Acting pursuant to Article 385 § 1 of the Commercial Company Code and § 18 item 9 of the PZU SA Articles of Association and § 4 sec. 1 item 2 and § 18 sec. 2 of the Rules for assessment of suitability of the PZU SA Supervisory Board and Audit Committee introduced by Resolution No. 33/2021 adopted by the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna on 16 June 2021, the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA hereby resolves as follows: § 1 Following a positive individual suitability assessment of a candidate, …………….. is hereby appointed to the Supervisory Board of PZU SA. § 2 This resolution shall come into force at the time of its adoption. Chairperson of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA

Draft In reference to item 6. of the Agenda RESOLUTION NO. ... /2021 ADOPTED BY THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETING OF POWSZECHNY ZAKŁAD UBEZPIECZEŃ SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA on 12 October 2021 on assessing collective suitability of the PZU SA Supervisory Board Acting pursuant to § 4 sec. 1 item 2 of the Rules for assessment of suitability of the PZU SA Supervisory Board and Audit Committee introduced by Resolution No. 33/2021 adopted by the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna on 16 June 2021, the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting hereby resolves as follows: § 1 In connection with the changes made to the composition of the Supervisory Board by the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting, collective suitability of the PZU SA Supervisory Board is hereby declared. 2

This resolution comes into force at the time of its adoption. Chairperson of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.