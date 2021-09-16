Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen : Notification by a natural person about granting a power-of-attorney in electronic form to participate in the ESM of PZU SA

……………………………………………
(place and date)
Management Board
of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna
Al. Jana Pawła II 24
00-133 Warsaw
Notification by a natural person
about granting a power-of-attorney in electronic form to participate in the Extraordinary Shareholder
Meeting of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna convened for 12 October 2021
Shareholder notifying about granting a power-of-attorney in the electronic form
…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
(insert Shareholder's details and contact information: first name and surname, place of residence and address, type and number of identity document, PESEL, phone no., e-mail address),
authorized under …………………………* (say: ………………………………………………………………………………)
shares of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna deposited on a securities account kept
by
…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
(insert the name of the institution keeping the securities account)
I hereby advise that on ……………………………………………… a power-of-attorney was granted in the electronic form
…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
(insert the Proxy's details and contact information: first name and surname/business name, place of residence and address/registered office and address, type and number of identity document/register and entry number in the register, PESEL/NIP, phone no., e-mail address)
-
to represent me as a shareholder and owner of the aforementioned shares of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna at the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting convened for 12 October 2021, at 11 a.m., in the Company's registered office at al. Jana Pawła II 24, 00-133 Warsaw, and in particular to participate and exercise voting rights attached to the aforementioned shares on my behalf at the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.
-
attach to the notification the following documents in a .pdf file: granted power-of-attorney and documents which should be submitted in order to identify the Proxy and the Shareholder.
……………………………………………………
(Shareholder's signature)
-
If a Shareholder holds shares deposited in a securities account, such shareholder should also state the name of the institution keeping the account. If a Shareholder holds shares deposited in more than one securities account and appoints separate Proxies to exercise the rights attached to the shares deposited in each such account, then the number of shares deposited in the given securities account should be stated.