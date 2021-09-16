Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen : Shareholders motion

MINISTRY OF STATE ASSETS
UNDERSECRETARY OF STATE
Andrzej Śliwka
Warsaw, 13 September 2021
IK: 631494
Ms.
Beata Kozłowska-Chyła
President of the Management
Board
Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń
Spółka Akcyjna
REQUEST TO CONVENE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETING OF POWSZECHNY ZAKŁAD
UBEZPIECZEŃ SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA
Acting on behalf of the State Treasury, a shareholder of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna ("Company"), pursuant to the attached power-of-attorney of 22 March 2021, ref. no. DP.014.86.2021 (DN I.V.014.1.2021), extended by Mr. Jacek Sasin, Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of State Assets, pursuant to Article 400 § 1 of the Commercial Company Code I hereby request that an Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting be immediately convened with the following agenda:
-
Open the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.
-
Elect the Chairperson of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.
-
Assert that the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting has been convened correctly and that it is capable of adopting resolutions.
-
Accept the agenda.
-
Make changes in the composition of the Supervisory Board.
-
Adopt a resolution in the matter of assessing collective suitability of the Supervisory Board.
-
Adopt a resolution on covering the costs incurred to convene and hold the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.
-
Adjourn the meeting.
Justification:
A shareholder or shareholders representing at least one-twentieth of the share capital have the legal right to request that an Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting be convened and that specific items be placed in the agenda. The item on changes in the composition of the Company's Supervisory Board is placed on the agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń SA in accordance with the powers held by the Shareholder Meeting to appoint and dismiss members of the Company's Supervisory Board and its aim is to strengthen corporate governance.
Kind regards,
Andrzej Śliwka
Undersecretary of State
document signed electronically 631494.1926627.1593261
Attachments:
-
Power-of-attorney,
-
Draft resolutions with justification.
Draft
In reference to item 2. of the Agenda
RESOLUTION NO. /2021
ADOPTED BY THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETING OF POWSZECHNY ZAKŁAD UBEZPIECZEŃ SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA
on 2021
to elect the Chairperson of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA
Pursuant to Article 409 § 1 of the Commercial Company Code and § 17 Section 2 of the PZU SA Articles of Association, the PZU SA Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting hereby resolves as follows:
§ 1
The Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA hereby resolves to elect Mr./Ms.
………………………… as the Chairperson of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA.
§ 2
This resolution shall come into force at the time of its adoption.
Justification
for the draft resolution to elect the Chairperson of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting
In accordance with Article 409 § 1 of the Commercial Company Code, a chairperson is elected from among the persons authorized to participate in a shareholder meeting. Pursuant to § 11 sec. 3 and sec 4 of the Bylaws of the PZU SA Shareholder Meeting, the SM Chairperson is elected in a secret ballot in the order in which candidates have been proposed, while the person opening the Shareholder Meeting oversees over the proper course of the ballot to elect the SM Chairperson, announces the results of voting and hands over the running of the Shareholder Meeting to the SM Chairperson.
It is therefore necessary to submit the draft of this resolution to the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting for review.
Draft
|
In reference to item 4. of the Agenda
|
|
|
RESOLUTION NO.
|
|
/2021
|
ADOPTED BY THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETING
|
OF POWSZECHNY ZAKŁAD UBEZPIECZEŃ SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA
|
on
|
2021
|
to accept the Agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA
|
The Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA held on
|
2021 hereby resolves as
|
follows:
|
|
|
§ 1
|
|
The following agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA is hereby adopted:
-
Open the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.
-
Elect the Chairperson of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.
-
Assert that the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting has been convened correctly and that it is capable of adopting resolutions.
-
Accept the agenda.
-
Make changes in the composition of the Supervisory Board.
-
Adopt a resolution in the matter of assessing collective suitability of the Supervisory Board.
-
Adopt a resolution on covering the costs incurred to convene and hold the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.
-
Adjourn the meeting.
§ 2
This resolution shall come into force at the time of its adoption.
Justification
for the draft resolution to accept the agenda
The Shareholder Meeting is held in accordance with the accepted agenda. The agenda included in the draft resolution is proposed in accordance with the request of the Company's shareholder, i.e. the State Treasury. According to Article 404 § 1 of the Commercial Company Code, no resolution may be adopted on matters which are not included in the agenda unless the entire share capital is represented at the Shareholder Meeting and none of the persons present object to the adoption of the resolution.
Accordingly, the draft of this resolution is submitted to the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.
Draft
In reference to item 5. of the Agenda
RESOLUTION NO. /2021
ADOPTED BY THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETING OF POWSZECHNY ZAKŁAD UBEZPIECZEŃ SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA
on 2021
to dismiss a member of the PZU SA Supervisory Board
Acting pursuant to Article 385 § 1 of the Commercial Company Code and § 18 Item 9 of the PZU SA Articles of Association, the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA hereby resolves as follows:
§ 1
Ms./Mr. …………………………………………………… is hereby dismissed from the PZU SA
Supervisory Board.
§ 2
This resolution shall come into force at the time of its adoption.
Justification
for the draft resolutions to dismiss a Supervisory Board member
Pursuant to Article 385 § 1 of the Commercial Company Code, the supervisory board is composed of at least three members, and in public companies of at least five members, elected and removed by the shareholder meeting.
Pursuant to § 18 item 9 of the Articles of Association of PZU SA, the powers of the Shareholder Meeting include adopting resolutions to appoint and dismiss Supervisory Board members, subject to § 20. According to § 20 sec. 1 of the Articles of Association of PZU SA, the Supervisory Board consists of seven to eleven members.
Accordingly, the draft of this resolution is submitted to the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.
