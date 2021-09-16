Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen : Shareholders motion

Adopt a resolution on covering the costs incurred to convene and hold the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.

Adopt a resolution in the matter of assessing collective suitability of the Supervisory Board.

Make changes in the composition of the Supervisory Board.

Assert that the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting has been convened correctly and that it is capable of adopting resolutions.

Acting on behalf of the State Treasury, a shareholder of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna ("Company"), pursuant to the attached power-of-attorney of 22 March 2021, ref. no. DP.014.86.2021 (DN I.V.014.1.2021), extended by Mr. Jacek Sasin, Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of State Assets, pursuant to Article 400 § 1 of the Commercial Company Code I hereby request that an Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting be immediately convened with the following agenda:

A shareholder or shareholders representing at least one-twentieth of the share capital have the legal right to request that an Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting be convened and that specific items be placed in the agenda. The item on changes in the composition of the Company's Supervisory Board is placed on the agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń SA in accordance with the powers held by the Shareholder Meeting to appoint and dismiss members of the Company's Supervisory Board and its aim is to strengthen corporate governance.

In reference to item 2. of the Agenda

RESOLUTION NO. /2021

ADOPTED BY THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETING OF POWSZECHNY ZAKŁAD UBEZPIECZEŃ SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA

on 2021

to elect the Chairperson of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA

Pursuant to Article 409 § 1 of the Commercial Company Code and § 17 Section 2 of the PZU SA Articles of Association, the PZU SA Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting hereby resolves as follows:

§ 1

The Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA hereby resolves to elect Mr./Ms.

………………………… as the Chairperson of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of PZU SA.

§ 2

This resolution shall come into force at the time of its adoption.

Justification

for the draft resolution to elect the Chairperson of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting

In accordance with Article 409 § 1 of the Commercial Company Code, a chairperson is elected from among the persons authorized to participate in a shareholder meeting. Pursuant to § 11 sec. 3 and sec 4 of the Bylaws of the PZU SA Shareholder Meeting, the SM Chairperson is elected in a secret ballot in the order in which candidates have been proposed, while the person opening the Shareholder Meeting oversees over the proper course of the ballot to elect the SM Chairperson, announces the results of voting and hands over the running of the Shareholder Meeting to the SM Chairperson.

It is therefore necessary to submit the draft of this resolution to the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting for review.