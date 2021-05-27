Log in
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen : Condensed interim consolidated financial statements for Q1 2021

05/27/2021 | 01:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna

Group

Condensed interim

consolidated financial statements for the 3 months ended

31 March 2021

Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group

Condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the 3 months ended 31 March 2021

Table of contents

Financial highlights .............................................................................................................................

4

1.

Selected consolidated financial data of the PZU Group............................................................................................

4

2.

Selected standalone financial data of PZU (PAS) ......................................................................................................

4

3.

Selected standalone financial data of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń na Życie Spółka Akcyjna (PAS) ..............

5

4.

Summary of consolidated quarterly results ..............................................................................................................

5

Interim consolidated profit and loss account....................................................................................

7

Interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income.............................................................

8

Interim consolidated statement of financial position.......................................................................

9

Interim consolidated statement of changes in equity ....................................................................

10

Interim consolidated cash flow statement ......................................................................................

13

Supplementary notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements ...................

15

1.

Introduction ..............................................................................................................................................................

15

2.

Information on PZU and the PZU Group ..................................................................................................................

19

3.

Shareholder structure...............................................................................................................................................

32

4.

Composition of the Management Board, Supervisory Board and PZU Group Directors........................................

32

5.

Key accounting policies, key estimates and judgments..........................................................................................

33

6.

Information about major events that materially influence the structure of financial statement items ...............

40

7.

Corrections of errors from previous years ...............................................................................................................

40

8.

Material events after the end of the reporting period .............................................................................................

40

9.

Supplementary notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements............................................

40

10.

Assets securing receivables, liabilities and contingent liabilities ...........................................................................

77

11.

Contingent assets and liabilities ..............................................................................................................................

78

12.

Commentary to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements..........................................................

78

13.

Equity management .................................................................................................................................................

80

14.

Segment reporting....................................................................................................................................................

82

15.

Commentary to segment reporting and investing activity .....................................................................................

91

16.

Impact of non-recurring events on operating results..............................................................................................

99

17.

Information on the changes in the economic situation and business conditions exerting a material effect on the

fair value of financial assets and liabilities. ...........................................................................................................

100

18.

Management Board's position on previously published result forecasts.............................................................

104

19.

Issues, redemptions and repayments of debt securities and equity securities....................................................

104

20.

Default or breach of material provisions of loan agreements...............................................................................

104

21.

Dividends.................................................................................................................................................................

104

22.

Disputes...................................................................................................................................................................

105

23.

Evaluation of the PZU Group companies' standing by rating agencies ................................................................

107

24.

Related party transactions .....................................................................................................................................

108

25.

Other information ...................................................................................................................................................

109

2

Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group

Condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the 3 months ended 31 March 2021

PZU's quarterly standalone financial information (in compliance with PAS) .............................

111

1.

Interim balance sheet .............................................................................................................................................

111

2.

Interim statement of off-balance sheet line items ................................................................................................

113

3.

Interim revenue account of non-life insurance......................................................................................................

114

4.

Interim general profit and loss account .................................................................................................................

115

5.

Interim statement of changes in equity .................................................................................................................

116

6.

Interim cash flow statement...................................................................................................................................

118

7.

Introduction ............................................................................................................................................................

120

8.

Key accounting principles (accounting policy)......................................................................................................

120

9.

Changes in accounting policies ..............................................................................................................................

120

3

Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group

Condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the 3 months ended 31 March 2021 (in millions of PLN)

Financial highlights

1. Selected consolidated financial data of the PZU Group

m PLN

m PLN

m EUR

m EUR

Data from the consolidated profit and loss account

1 January -

1 January -

1 January -

1 January -

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2021

2020

2021

2020

Gross written premiums

6,148

6,097

1,345

1,387

Net earned premiums

5,686

5,762

1,244

1,311

Revenue from commissions and fees

1,065

1,019

233

232

Net investment result

2,532

1,856

554

422

Net insurance claims and benefits

(3,926)

(3,281)

(859)

(746)

Profit before tax

1,626

655

356

149

Net profit, including:

1,171

289

256

65

- profit attributable to the equity holders of the parent company

897

116

196

26

- profit attributable to holders of non-controlling interests

274

173

60

39

Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares

863,343,952

863,331,319

863,343,952

863,331,319

Basic and diluted earnings per common share (in PLN/EUR)

1.04

0.13

0.23

0.03

m PLN

m PLN

m EUR

m EUR

31

31

Data from the consolidated statement of financial position

31 March

31 March

December

December

2021

2021

2020

2020

Assets

395,418

378,974

84,848

82,121

Share capital

86

86

18

19

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

19,374

18,777

4,157

4,069

Non-controlling interest

24,468

24,626

5,250

5,336

Total equity

43,842

43,403

9,408

9,405

Basic and diluted number of common shares

863,344,036

863,349,616

863,344,036

863,349,616

Book value per common share (in PLN/EUR)

22.44

21.75

4.81

4.71

m PLN

m PLN

m EUR

m EUR

Data from the consolidated cash flow statement

1 January -

1 January -

1 January -

1 January -

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net cash flows from operating activities

6,029

8,000

1,319

1,820

Net cash flows from investing activities

(265)

(1,007)

(58)

(229)

Net cash flows from financing activities

(2,523)

(1,883)

(552)

(428)

Total net cash flows

3,241

5,110

709

1,162

2. Selected standalone financial data of PZU (PAS)

m PLN

m PLN

m EUR

m EUR

31

31

Data from the balance sheet

31 March

31 March

December

December

2021

2021

2020

2020

Assets

46,500

44,665

9,978

9,679

Share capital

86

86

18

19

Total equity

18,310

17,689

3,929

3,833

Basic and diluted number of common shares

863,523,000

863,523,000

863,523,000

863,523,000

Book value per common share (in PLN/EUR)

21.20

20.48

4.55

4.44

4

Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group

Condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the 3 months ended 31 March 2021 (in millions of PLN)

m PLN

m PLN

m EUR

m EUR

Data from the revenue account of non-life insurance and the general profit

1 January -

1 January -

1 January -

1 January -

and loss account

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2021

2020

2021

2020

Gross written premiums

3,719

3,757

813

855

Technical result of non-life insurance

294

370

64

84

Net investment result 1)

125

(256)

27

(58)

Net result

228

(110)

50

(25)

Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares

863,523,000

863,523,000

863,523,000

863,523,000

Basic and diluted earnings per common share (in PLN/EUR)

0.26

(0.13)

0.06

(0.03)

  1. Including the item "Share of the net profit (loss) of related parties measured by the equity method".

3. Selected standalone financial data of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń na Życie Spółka Akcyjna (PAS)

m PLN

m PLN

m EUR

m EUR

31

31

Data from the balance sheet

31 March

31 March

December

December

2021

2021

2020

2020

Assets

28,564

28,512

6,129

6,178

Total equity

4,632

4,486

994

972

m PLN

m PLN

m EUR

m EUR

Data from the technical life insurance account and the general profit and loss

1 January -

1 January -

1 January -

1 January -

account

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2021

2020

2021

2020

Gross written premiums

2,254

2,184

493

497

Technical life insurance result

221

444

48

101

Net investment result

114

(299)

25

(68)

Net profit

135

315

30

72

4. Summary of consolidated quarterly results

The net financial result of the PZU Group for the 3-month period ended 31 March 2021 was PLN 1,171 million and was 305.2% higher from the net result in the corresponding period of the previous year. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company was PLN 897 million compared to PLN 116 million in 2020 (up PLN 781 million).

ROE attributable to the parent company (PZU) for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2021 was 18.8%, up 15.9 percentage points from the corresponding period of the previous year.

The following factors also affected PZU Group's activity after the 3-month period ended 31 March 2021, as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year:

  • higher gross written premium, especially in unit-linked insurance offered in cooperation with banks, individual protection products in the bancassurance channel and growth of sales in the Baltic companies, including health and property insurance products;
  • higher performance on investing activities, including an increased valuation of shares in a logistics company following its IPO;
  • better performance of the banking business, last year, there was a one-off effect of the impairment loss on goodwill arising from the acquisition of Alior Bank (PLN 516 million) coupled with a lower than last year costs of risk stemming from the recognition of additional provisions for expected credit losses;
  • higher result on individual insurance due to the expanding portfolio of protection insurance, in both bancassurance and own channels;
  • decreased profitability in group and individually continued insurance due to the higher loss ratio on account of deaths of the insured and co-insured in the group protection portfolio and in continued insurance;

5

Disclaimer

PZU - Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
