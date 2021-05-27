Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen : Condensed interim consolidated financial statements for Q1 2021

Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group

Condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the 3 months ended 31 March 2021 (in millions of PLN)

m PLN m PLN m EUR m EUR Data from the revenue account of non-life insurance and the general profit 1 January - 1 January - 1 January - 1 January - and loss account 31 March 31 March 31 March 31 March 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross written premiums 3,719 3,757 813 855 Technical result of non-life insurance 294 370 64 84 Net investment result 1) 125 (256) 27 (58) Net result 228 (110) 50 (25) Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares 863,523,000 863,523,000 863,523,000 863,523,000 Basic and diluted earnings per common share (in PLN/EUR) 0.26 (0.13) 0.06 (0.03)

Including the item "Share of the net profit (loss) of related parties measured by the equity method".

3. Selected standalone financial data of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń na Życie Spółka Akcyjna (PAS)

m PLN m PLN m EUR m EUR 31 31 Data from the balance sheet 31 March 31 March December December 2021 2021 2020 2020 Assets 28,564 28,512 6,129 6,178 Total equity 4,632 4,486 994 972 m PLN m PLN m EUR m EUR Data from the technical life insurance account and the general profit and loss 1 January - 1 January - 1 January - 1 January - account 31 March 31 March 31 March 31 March 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross written premiums 2,254 2,184 493 497 Technical life insurance result 221 444 48 101 Net investment result 114 (299) 25 (68) Net profit 135 315 30 72

4. Summary of consolidated quarterly results

The net financial result of the PZU Group for the 3-month period ended 31 March 2021 was PLN 1,171 million and was 305.2% higher from the net result in the corresponding period of the previous year. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company was PLN 897 million compared to PLN 116 million in 2020 (up PLN 781 million).

ROE attributable to the parent company (PZU) for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2021 was 18.8%, up 15.9 percentage points from the corresponding period of the previous year.

The following factors also affected PZU Group's activity after the 3-month period ended 31 March 2021, as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year: