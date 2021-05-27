Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen : Condensed interim consolidated financial statements for Q1 2021

Changes in accounting policies ..............................................................................................................................
Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna Group
Condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the 3 months ended 31 March 2021 (in millions of PLN)
Financial highlights
1. Selected consolidated financial data of the PZU Group
Data from the consolidated profit and loss account
1 January -
1 January -
1 January -
1 January -
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 March
2021
2020
2021
2020
Gross written premiums
6,148
6,097
1,345
1,387
Net earned premiums
5,686
5,762
1,244
1,311
Revenue from commissions and fees
1,065
1,019
233
232
Net investment result
2,532
1,856
554
422
Net insurance claims and benefits
(3,926)
(3,281)
(859)
(746)
Profit before tax
1,626
655
356
149
Net profit, including:
1,171
289
256
65
- profit attributable to the equity holders of the parent company
897
116
196
26
- profit attributable to holders of non-controlling interests
274
173
60
39
Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares
863,343,952
863,331,319
863,343,952
863,331,319
Basic and diluted earnings per common share (in PLN/EUR)
1.04
0.13
0.23
0.03
31
31
Data from the consolidated statement of financial position
31 March
31 March
December
December
2021
2021
2020
2020
Assets
395,418
378,974
84,848
82,121
Share capital
86
86
18
19
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
19,374
18,777
4,157
4,069
Non-controlling interest
24,468
24,626
5,250
5,336
Total equity
43,842
43,403
9,408
9,405
Basic and diluted number of common shares
863,344,036
863,349,616
863,344,036
863,349,616
Book value per common share (in PLN/EUR)
22.44
21.75
4.81
4.71
Data from the consolidated cash flow statement
1 January -
1 January -
1 January -
1 January -
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 March
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net cash flows from operating activities
6,029
8,000
1,319
1,820
Net cash flows from investing activities
(265)
(1,007)
(58)
(229)
Net cash flows from financing activities
(2,523)
(1,883)
(552)
(428)
Total net cash flows
3,241
5,110
709
1,162
2. Selected standalone financial data of PZU (PAS)
31
31
Data from the balance sheet
31 March
31 March
December
December
2021
2021
2020
2020
Assets
46,500
44,665
9,978
9,679
Share capital
86
86
18
19
Total equity
18,310
17,689
3,929
3,833
Basic and diluted number of common shares
863,523,000
863,523,000
863,523,000
863,523,000
Book value per common share (in PLN/EUR)
21.20
20.48
4.55
4.44
Data from the revenue account of non-life insurance and the general profit
1 January -
1 January -
1 January -
1 January -
and loss account
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 March
2021
2020
2021
2020
Gross written premiums
3,719
3,757
813
855
Technical result of non-life insurance
294
370
64
84
Net investment result 1)
125
(256)
27
(58)
Net result
228
(110)
50
(25)
Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares
863,523,000
863,523,000
863,523,000
863,523,000
Basic and diluted earnings per common share (in PLN/EUR)
0.26
(0.13)
0.06
(0.03)
Including the item "Share of the net profit (loss) of related parties measured by the equity method".
3. Selected standalone financial data of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń na Życie Spółka Akcyjna (PAS)
Data from the balance sheet
31 March
31 March
December
December
2021
2021
2020
2020
Assets
28,564
28,512
6,129
6,178
Total equity
4,632
4,486
994
972
Data from the technical life insurance account and the general profit and loss
1 January -
1 January -
1 January -
1 January -
account
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 March
2021
2020
2021
2020
Gross written premiums
2,254
2,184
493
497
Technical life insurance result
221
444
48
101
Net investment result
114
(299)
25
(68)
Net profit
135
315
30
72
4. Summary of consolidated quarterly results
The net financial result of the PZU Group for the 3-month period ended 31 March 2021 was PLN 1,171 million and was 305.2% higher from the net result in the corresponding period of the previous year. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company was PLN 897 million compared to PLN 116 million in 2020 (up PLN 781 million).
ROE attributable to the parent company (PZU) for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2021 was 18.8%, up 15.9 percentage points from the corresponding period of the previous year.
The following factors also affected PZU Group's activity after the 3-month period ended 31 March 2021, as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year:
higher gross written premium, especially in unit-linked insurance offered in cooperation with banks, individual protection products in the bancassurance channel and growth of sales in the Baltic companies, including health and property insurance products;
higher performance on investing activities, including an increased valuation of shares in a logistics company following its IPO;
better performance of the banking business, last year, there was a one-off effect of the impairment loss on goodwill arising from the acquisition of Alior Bank (PLN 516 million) coupled with a lower than last year costs of risk stemming from the recognition of additional provisions for expected credit losses;
higher result on individual insurance due to the expanding portfolio of protection insurance, in both bancassurance and own channels;
decreased profitability in group and individually continued insurance due to the higher loss ratio on account of deaths of the insured and co-insured in the group protection portfolio and in continued insurance;
